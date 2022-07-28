ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Russia says no deal made yet on Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan prisoner swap

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAlEs_0gwAewkp00

Russian authorities said Thursday that negotiations for a possible prisoner exchange remain ongoing a day after reports surfaced that the U.S. had offered to trade Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for detained Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

“The presidents of Russia and the United States discussed the question of exchanging Russian and American citizens imprisoned or detained in these two countries some time ago,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. “They are instructed by the relevant agencies to launch talks on this subject. This is what the competent agencies are doing.”

She added that the talks “have yet to achieve tangible results.”

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he planned to speak with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, about the detentions of Griner and Whelan in the coming days. The conversation between the two will be the first since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February.

“There was a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate” the release of Griner and Whelan, Blinken said at a news briefing. “Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally and, I hope, move us toward a resolution.”

The secretary of state declined to go into specifics about the proposal put forth by officials. However, CNN, Reuters, The New York Times and other news agencies have reported, citing unidentified sources, that authorities have offered to exchange Bout for Griner and Whelan.

In 2011, a jury in New York convicted Bout, who was known as the “Merchant of Death,” of conspiring to sell millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to a Colombia-based terrorism group that planned to kill Americans. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Griner pleaded guilty earlier this month to drug charges five months after officials at a Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil – a substance banned in Russia – in her luggage. The Phoenix Mercury center was traveling to Russia to play basketball during the U.S. offseason. In court on Wednesday, she said she hadn’t meant to break any laws and that she believed she must have accidentally brought the vape cartridges with her in her rush to pack for her trip.

Whelan traveled to Russia as a tourist in 2018 and was arrested on allegations of espionage. In 2020, he was convicted of spying and sentenced to serve 16 years.

The State Department classifies both Griner and Whelan as having been wrongfully detained. The Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs is overseeing their cases and tasked with bringing them home.

Griner’s attorney, Maria Blagovolina, said in a statement obtained by Reuters that a prisoner exchange could only happen after a court verdict. Earlier, the basketball star’s attorneys said they expect her trial to continue until mid-August.

If the prisoner swap is approved, the exchange will be the second to take place under President Joe Biden. In April, officials announced the release of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who had been convicted two years earlier of assaulting two Russian police officers and sentenced to nine years in a prison camp. In exchange, officials commuted the sentence of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been convicted in 2011 of conspiring to traffic more than $100 million worth of cocaine and sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Myanmar violence, Ukraine war loom over ASEAN meetings

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing’s growing ambitions in the region.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Brittney Griner
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security. She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ukraine War#The Prisoner#Russian#Americans#Foreign Ministry#State#Cnn#Reuters#The New York Times
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Why hunger is as big a threat as Covid

After weeks of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the first shipment of grain, carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn, left the port of Odesa yesterday. While it is a significant move, the deal is still in a precarious state. The countries refuse to engage directly with each other and Russia has been clear that this is about testing the waters as opposed to freeing the port for exports altogether.
AGRICULTURE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
121K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy