Jaylon Johnson subtly throws shade at Matt Nagy

Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins
The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
'Sky is the limit:' Robinson has Bears excited about potential
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker get all the attention as rookies on the Bears' defense. Rightfully so. The secondary tandem has stood out since they arrived at Halas Hall, and their impressive play has continued during the first week of training camp. But there's another defensive...
Who is the Browns’ starting QB for the first six games?
Jacoby Brissett is a name Cleveland Brown fans have familiarized themselves with this NFL offseason. And that's because he'll be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 when the Browns travel to take on the Carolina Panthers. It's not a job Brissett is expected to hold all season. Brissett is...
Mitch Trubisky Leading Competition? NFL World Reacts
Mitch Trubisky appears to be leading the pack in the competition for starting quarterback in Pittsburgh. The Steelers' free agent signing appears to be ahead of backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett in the competition thus far. However, there's still a long way to go. "Mitch Trubisky is in...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Five takeaways from Friday’s practice
Lake Forest, Ill.– With the third straight practice of training camp in the books for the Chicago Bears, the dust is beginning to settle at Halas Hall. We’ve seen a number of offensive line combinations, the defense flying all over the field, and rookies continuing to impress, leading to a number of questions about what the Bears can accomplish heading into 2022.
Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Surpasses Mason Rudolph
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved their rookie quarterback to the second-team.
Chicago Bears are sixth-most valuable franchise in NFL
The Chicago Bears represent the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NFL with a $5 billion estimated valuation, according to Sportico. The Bears come in ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. According to the same report, their revenue went...
What we learned from Fields, Bears during Week 1 of camp
LAKE FOREST -- The Bears wrapped up their first week of training camp Saturday at Halas Hall. The week started with uncertainty surrounding the contract status of rookie Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Roquan Smith. Throw in the questions about Robert Quinn's intentions, and it looked like the Bears would be encompassed by drama as they prepared for the 2022 season.
Poles can send clear message if he decides to trade Jenkins
When he took over as Bears general manager, Ryan Poles gave every player a clean slate. But he never specified how long each player's trial period would last. In Teven Jenkins' case, the answer is becoming clear. While talented and full of potential, the former second-round pick doesn't have a place in the long-term plans for the Poles-Matt Eberflus Bears.
Yardbarker
Texans Betting Favorites to Land 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
TexansDaily.com has already stated the case for why a trade for Garoppolo would be less than ideal for the franchise. However, the Texans have nowhere to go but up after a frustrating 4-13 campaign in 2021. In an attempt to "go up,'' general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
Brisker's goal to be 'takeaway king' shows he's perfect for Bears
LAKE FOREST – The moment Kyler Gordon picked off a pass from Justin Fields on Friday at Bears training camp, Jaquan Brisker had one thought. "I pay attention," Brisker said. "Once he got the first one, I was like, 'I got to get one now, I got to get one.' So, there's definitely a competition between everybody in the room with the corners and safeties and linebackers. You know, I'm definitely trying to be the takeaway king."
Ryan Pace’s final 2nd-round pick is on the Bears’ trade block
When Ryan Pace was relieved of his duties in January along with head coach Matt Nagy, it felt like a pretty major changing of the guard for the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields would be afforded a fresh start, the roster could finally be rejuvenated with fresh talent from a fresh roster-building perspective, and maybe, just maybe, the Bears would break out of the mediocre cycle they’ve been stuck in for what feels like a generation.
Joe Schobert visits Broncos and Takkarist McKinley visits Cowboys
Schobert is an experienced linebacker who lined up as a middle linebacker during his tenures with the Browns and Jaguars then gained some experience as an outside linebacker with the Steelers last year. Since he became a full-time starter in his sophomore season, Schobert has been a tackling machine, never failing to amass at least 100 total tackles. During his second season in Cleveland, Schobert even led the league in tackles with 144. He’s shown an ability to get in the backfield over the years, totaling 23.0 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits, and 11.0 sacks, and has a propensity for forcing turnovers with 10 interceptions, 30 passes defensed, and 10 forced fumbles over his six-year career.
Texans GM Nick Caserio says Lovie Smith 'has a lot of experience with a lot of good teams'
The Houston Texans’ promotion of Lovie Smith to coach seemed like a safe move, and also one that generated doubts as to how much upward mobility the franchise had long-term in the AFC South. According to general manager Nick Caserio, who joined the “Pat McAfee Show” with Pat McAfee...
Patrick's injury gives Bears first test in responding to adversity
LAKE FOREST – Matt Eberflus knows his first season at the helm of the Bears will be filled with adversity. Such is life when you’re on the ground floor of a rebuild with holes all over the roster. Eberflus knows what’s coming. He has been preparing his team...
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.'s first full day of practice highlights Day 3 of training camp for the Houston Texans.
What we learned as Velus shined on shaky Day 4 for offense
LAKE FOREST –The Bears' offense has had brief moments of brilliance during the early parts of training camp. Very brief. For the most part, the offense's struggles to execute and clunkiness have greatly outweighed any moments of excitement. It was much of the same story Saturday at Halas Hall....
Yardbarker
Zero Jets on PFF Top 50 (For Now)
The final tally totals zero Jets on the PFF Top 50, which is shocking to no one. The Jets have been in the early stages of their rebuild for the past couple of seasons, and their roster is very inexperienced. However, while the Jets are hardly alone in their lack of elite players, they may be on track to have a few soon. So who can we expect to be on PFF’s list, and when can we expect them to make the leap?
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/30/22)
It is Saturday, July 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have their first open practice today. Fans will be eager to get to Berea to see this new roster in action. Training camp happenings are the lead stories in this Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. The...
