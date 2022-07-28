ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Jersey Concertgoers Will 100% Relate To Hilarious Viral Ticketmaster Meme

By Nicole Murray
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mybeachradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Beach Radio

Seagulls, the bane of the Jersey Shore: Getting fatter and more aggressive?

I despite seagulls. They are vile and menacing. Stalker of snacks, expert dive bombers, and prolific poopers. Sure, seagulls soaring over the sea look mighty majestic. And their squawking provides the soundtrack to any good Jersey Shore beach day. Plus, they are amazingly adaptive creatures, able to survive and thrive in both challenging marine and inland environments. And of course, every animal on the planet is part of the great "circle of life". (Except mosquitoes. Blood-sucking disease-carriers.)
ANIMALS
Beach Radio

Look up in the sky! Photos from one of the most unique traditions in NJ

This past weekend I went to the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, and I was absolutely blown away. I have always wanted to do the 6 a.m. mass ascension of the hot air balloons, but for the past couple years I was either working the event or I was too busy to go. But this year, I was ready to go, I woke up at 5 a.m. and got dressed and headed to Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey.
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Beach Radio

My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In

And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
TRAVEL
Beach Radio

Where Did These Last 43 Years (and mustache) Go?

I couldn't find a picture from 1979 but this was 1982 as I received the NJ Sportscaster of the Year award from Olympic swimming champion Debbie Meyer I couldn't find a picture from 1979 but this was 1982 as I received the NJ Sportscaster of the Year award from Olympic swimming champion Debbie Meyer.
DEBBIE MEYER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Power 93.7 WBLK

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you

Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster
Beach Radio

Meet Cast Members Of The Office And Save With This Promo Code At New Jersey Dunder Con

Do you LOVE The Office? Are you watching it all over again but this time on Peacock so you can get the extra never before seen edits? Yeah, me too. Well, since you sound like a fellow Office Head you need to know that you only have one week left until Dunder Con. Yes, I told you about this months ago but now we are down to the wire and I have a way for you to save money on your tickets! Jersey, get ready for “Dunder-con 2022”!
ANIME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
Beach Radio

Extreme heat: Keeping our furry friends safe

This past weekend we experienced some extreme heat. We are talking in the 100s. In that kind of heat we need to ensure that we continue to take care of our furry friends too, here are some tips on keeping your dog safe in the hot weather. On hot days,...
ENVIRONMENT
Rock 104.1

Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network

I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy