Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans July 28-31

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The late, great James Booker will be celebrated at Bay St. Louis' Booker Fest in September
Booker Fest, a three-day Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, festival, will bring music, food and fun to the 100 Men Hall this September. The fest celebrates the life of James Carroll Booker III, a native of New Orleans raised by family in Mississippi where he learned to play classical piano. New Orleans music icon Dr. John described Booker as "the best black, gay, one-eyed junkie piano genius New Orleans has ever produced."
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
Coolinary deals return to New Orleans restaurants; see 5 ways to dig in, and boozy extras
Between the plump shrimp with an edge of sear, the buttery smothered okra beneath and the sweet pop of peppers between, I tore through a dish one recent night at Palm & Pine (308 N. Rampart St., 504-814-6200) that said summer with every bite. During August, that dish is also part of a very local summer ritual, at least in the realm of New Orleans restaurants.
Satchmo Summerfest, 'Rent,' KechFest and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 2-8
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Jewel Brown, who sang with one of Louis Armstrong’s bands for eight years, is among the performers at the Satchmo SummerFest. There are two music stages on the grounds of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, and on Saturday, Aug. 6, the lineup includes Leroy Jones & New Orleans Finest, Herlin Riley, Big 6 Brass Band, Tim Laughlin and more. Sunday, Aug. 7, brings Kermit Ruffins’ tribute to Armstrong, John Boutte, Nigel Hall, Brown with Players Ella & Louie Tribute Band, and more. There also are panel discussions inside the museum, and Armstrong biographer Ricky Riccardi is one of the speakers, and he also presents film footage of Armstrong performances. On Sunday, there’s a Jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church, followed by a second line to the festival. Admission to the festival is $7 in advance or $10 at the gate (children under 13 get in free). Visit satchmosummerfest.org for information.
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
White Linen Night brings art show openings and a block party to the Warehouse District on Saturday
In Ukrainian-born artist Alexander Stolin’s painting “Sand Castles,” two boys build an elaborate sandcastle with tall spires and thick walls as waves crash just beyond them. A couple of sea birds seem to watch in the foreground. But the background is more ominous, with dark clouds dropping rain and a couple of aircraft carriers in the distance.
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
Satchmo Summerfest kicks off Aug. 6 in the French Quarter with Armstrong celebration
To celebrate one of the city's favorite sons, Satchmo Summerfest will kick off with two days of music, merriment and munchies Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 6-7) at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in celebration of the music of Louis Armstrong. Two stages of music with more than 20 performers, an...
Southern Decadence history subject of discussion at HNOC
Southern Decadence, New Orleans' LGBTQ+ celebration during the Labor Day weekend, has become of the largest such events in the world. The history of Decadence, which started as a house party and has blossomed into an array of activities throughout the city, will be discussed by a panel Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic New Orleans Collection, the Williams Research Center at 410 Chartres St. in the French Quarter.
Loony Mardi Gras krewe's prank has a happy ending, despite the $943.52 penalty
Once in a while, things work out exactly as they should. In this case, what started as an elaborate prank may breathe new life into a low-profile landmark. Last winter, a secretive Carnival organization called the Virtual Krewe of Vaporwave achieved a subversive coup. The group of avant-garde artists produced...
Southern Nights was a winning evening
The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual gala, Southern Nights, at the Inn at La Provence in Lacombe. The beautiful venue was the perfect location for the casino theme, with the large ballroom accommodating numerous gaming tables for doubling down and dominating the wheel. Guests received complimentary gaming chips to keep the fun going long into the night, and calls of “blackjack!” rang throughout the evening. In addition to sumptuous and creative food and dessert options, there was an open bar and patrons perused the silent auction table and participated in the live wine auction. Lacey Osborne serves as the president and CEO of the Chamber. For more information on upcoming chamber events, visit www.sttammanychamber.org.
Soul Food You Have to Eat When Visiting New Orleans
Cajun and Creole flavors usually get top billing, but New Orleans soul food is in a class of its own. These are the kind of rib-sticking, lip-smacking flavors that many of the city’s natives serve up with pride. Follow us down to Louisiana for the unforgettable tastes of this enduring style of authentic down-home cooking.
At Market Street Power Plant, teen 'swallowed up' as platform collapsed, friend says
Anthony Clawson and three friends navigated past the fences, weeds and litter on the site of the Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District Friday evening. They climbed to the dilapidated structure’s roof in the waning daylight to look out over the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.
Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans opens 'Summer and Smoke' at Marigny Opera House on Aug. 5
Something is smoldering in Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke.” It’s just a question of whether the fire is burning out or rekindling. Former neighbors Alma Winemiller and John Buchanan have become reacquainted in their small town of Glorious Hill, Mississippi. Alma is the daughter of the town minister and as a teenager adored John. He has become a doctor, and though he’s moved home to take over for his father’s practice, his interest in bodies is also about pleasure, including drinking and chasing women.
Read the latest issue of Gambit: The state of play at the Louisiana's foster care and adoption system, Best of New Orleans voting has started, Real Clever Cuisine and more!
Back in 2018, it took less than 24 hours for Brandee Sandusky and her husband Rhett to have a child placed in their home after they’d been approved by the state to become foster parents. The couple decided to adopt the baby girl, and once that process had been done, wanted to open their home to more foster kids.
Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents
Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Alvin Kamara practiced with the Saints Monday after his court hearing was postponed, Coolinary deals return and D.A. Jason Williams compares his federal trial to being hit with pepper spray. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Spanish company to build $35...
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
Hispanic business conference set for Wednesday, finalists compete in St. Bernard pitch competition
Hispanic business conference and trade show set for Wednesday. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will hold a free business conference and trade show from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The event is a way for Hispanic businesses...
From launching 'church carry' programs to running red lights, here's how locals are dealing with crime
As assistant pastor at House of Healing Outreach Church in Mid-City, Isaiah Stewart wears a bespectacled smile, a buttoned-up polo shirt and a Batman-caliber utility belt with a 9 mm pistol, two knives and a stun gun as his vestments. “If you actually read the Bible, Jesus himself said, ‘You...
