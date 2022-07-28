Police: Suspect wanted for stealing safe with $20K from North Philadelphia pizzeria

www.fox29.com
Police: 2 injured in dog attack in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two people were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in North Philadelphia, authorities say,. According to officials, it happened just after 4 a.m. on the 700 block of Tioga Street. Animal control was spotted on scene and investigators are still working to find out...
2 children pepper-sprayed during altercation with attempted shoplifters: Police
Authorities say a 13-year-old girl tried to stop two young women from shoplifting when an altercation ensued.
Over 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline found in abandoned West Philadelphia property, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say more than 150 one-gallon milk jugs of gasoline were found inside an abandoned West Philadelphia home on Monday night. Police were called to the 100 block of North 59th Street around 9 p.m. for complaints of a strong smell of gas coming from inside an abandoned property.
Police: Suspect sought for shooting 10-month-old baby after wedding in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect in connection to a shooting that left a baby and teen boy injured this weekend. The 10-month-old baby girl was reportedly shot in the hand on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street Sunday morning. Police say...
Baby shot during party in Kensington
Police say the baby was being held by her mother when she was shot in the hand.
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
East Lansdowne Shooter Turns Himself In
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA- The East Lansdowne Police Department has arrested Tristan Armand Long on Thursday...
Philadelphia carjackings: Police data highlights Philadelphia's continuing problem with carjackings
PHILADELPHIA - There have been over 750 carjackings in Philadelphia through the first seven months of the year, according to data obtained by FOX 29 from a law enforcement source. The report found that of the 758 total carjackings in Philadelphia between the start of 2022 and July 31, more...
10-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in June, Still Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
Police: Female suspect sought after woman, man shot in North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has reportedly left a woman in extremely critical condition and a man injured. Police say the 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street when she was shot twice in the head around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
13-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Saturday in Philadelphia As Police Issue Alert
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
Woman Reported Missing Since Friday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
Officials: 3-year-old shot after being left alone in car with gun in Caln Township
A 3-year-old boy was shot after being left alone in a car with a gun in Caln Township, Chester County.
Wanted: Folcroft Police Issue Active Arrest Warrant
FOLCROFT, PA — The Folcroft Police Department is currently on the hunt for 39-year-old James J. Foreman. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. If you have any information about his whereabouts,...
Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest
Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
Bridgeton Police Searching For 2 Men In Connection With Fatal Shooting At Maple Gardens Apartment Complex
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man at the Maple Gardens apartment complex in Bridgeton. Police say they’ve issued warrants for the arrest of Ryan A. Askins and Desmond L. Bethel in the murder of 36-year-old Herbert E. Lee. on Saturday morning. Askins, 29, is wanted for murder and weapons offenses. Police say his last known address is Fayette Street in Bridgeton. Bethlel, also 29-years-old, is wanted on weapons offenses. Authorities say he is last known at Cohansey Street. Millville Police issued an additional warrant against Askins. Police and detectives...
