Fayetteville, AR

Adoption fees waived for ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Animal shelters are continuing to encourage pet adoptions as the summer nears its end, and Fayetteville Animal Services is looking to help out.

They announced all dog adoption fees will be waived from Friday, July 29 through Saturday, August 6 as part of the “Dog Days of Summer” event.

Currently, the shelter says more than 20 dogs and puppies are available with more coming soon.

“We have some dogs who have been waiting a long time for that perfect person to come through the doors, and we want to make adoption everyone’s first choice,” Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz said. “Our staff spends so much time with these dogs, getting to know them really well. The highlight of their day is when they help a potential adopter find the right companion.”

Also, a press release notes all pets adopted from the shelter come spayed or neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped. Dogs are always tested for heartworms.

Those interested in adopting can start the process online by filling out an application form. Once it is approved, adopters are invited to come in at their convenience to find the perfect fit.

To learn more and fill out the adoption application as well as see photos of dogs available for adoption, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/539/Animal-Adoption-Process .

Fayetteville Animals Services is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. All pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and all adopters must complete the adoption application first to be approved.

