Coral Springs, Parkland Officials Discuss Heron Bay Golf Course

This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward CountyBest of South Florida
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
South Florida Playwright Darius Daughtry's 'Seeking' Draws Cheers, Tears, and a Standing Ovation at The Broward CenterShe Got Game MediaBroward County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Coral Springs City Commission: School Updates and More
It is hard to believe we are already gearing up for another school year. The City of Coral Springs is excited to announce that 10 Coral Springs Schools received a grade of ‘A’ from the Department of Education for the 2021-2022 school year. To view our top-rated public and charter schools, the 2022-2023 Coral Springs Neighborhood Schools Guide is available to view. Visit City Hall to pick up a copy or view it online at CoralSprings.gov/schools.
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
What’s being built there? 14 luxury condos on prime beachfront property in Delray Beach on the way
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1625 S. Ocean Blvd. in ...
Meet New Monarch High School Principal Aug. 1
Monarch High School has a new principal, and parents have an opportunity to meet him on Monday, August 1, at 6:00 p.m. James Cecil, former principal at Sawgrass Springs Middle School in Coral Springs, has now been appointed principal of Monarch after James Neer retired after 13 years. Cecil holds...
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
YOLO Restaurant participates in specialty program Dine Out Lauderdale
The end of summer means a couple of things, school starting and hurricane season is kicking up. Don’t forget that Broward has tons of amazing meal deals this time of year too. Deco headed north to check ’em out. You aren’t gonna want to miss this bargain and your...
Nearly 700 new apartments planned in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH – The Congress Avenue corridor in Delray Beach has long been a quiet area for new development, but that will soon change as construction approaches the cornerstone of a massive 43-acre mixed-use development that includes 747 residences. The developers hope the project, Parks in Delray, will spur...
City Commission Expresses Negative Views Over Recreational Vehicle Pilot Program
The pilot program that eased restrictions on recreational parking came under criticism at the Coral Springs city commission’s workshop on July 27, saying it “created confusion.”. The criticism came in response to an update that Julie Krolak, Director of Development Services, gave to the commission almost six months...
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
Inspection shows things not so smooth at South Florida Smoothie King
An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the Smoothie King on West Flagler Street last week and found serious roach, fly and sanitation issues. Unlike the restaurants, where the establishment is ordered shut, the FDACS places a “stop use” order on equipment and sections...
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
Meet The Palm Beach Post's new South County reporter Jasmine Fernandez
Meet The Palm Beach Post's new South County reporter Jasmine Fernandez. When we were interviewing candidates for The Palm Beach Post's vacant south county reporter position, one from New York caught our attention. She told us in detail about a story she wrote about the plight of New York City...
Recent redistricting causing some voters in Broward County to receive wrong ballots
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As vote-by-mail ballots begin to arrive in South Florida, some eagle-eyed Broward County voters have noticed something wrong. Those voters reported to the county that they received the wrong ballots in their mailbox. Debby Eisinger, the former mayor of Cooper City, is one of those...
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs from August 1 - 31 and will offer diners great deals on meals at over 130 participating restaurants.
Multiple People Hospitalized After Becoming Sick at Miami-Dade Business
Multiple people were hospitalized after they became sick at a business in northwest Miami-Dade Monday, officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the business at 8051 Northwest 79th Place where there were a total of six patients. Five of those patients were being taken to a local...
Party Boat Fishing in Fort Lauderdale: A Handy Guide
Home to over 100 marinas and the largest yacht fleet in the world, Fort Lauderdale is all about living it up on the water. There are numerous ways to experience the “Venice of America.” For anglers, party boat fishing in Fort Lauderdale is a sure-fire way to meet people, have fun, and reel in some prized catch.
TWO FIRES BURNING IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH FRIDAY EVENING
NURSING HOME ON FIRE. CAR IN RESIDENTIAL GARAGE ON FIRE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Firefighters are on the scene of two major fires just before 6 p.m. Friday. In Boca Raton, a car is on fire IN a garage at 6142 Petaluma Drive. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Possible stabbing in Oakland Park; 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing. It happened Sunday morning along Northeast Fourth Avenue in Oakland Park. Two people were hospitalized as a result. One of the victims was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics. The second victim arrived...
