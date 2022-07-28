“The city should not get to this point”: Gunter asking residents to conserve water, warning city could run out

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.

DURANT, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO