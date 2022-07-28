ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunter, TX

“The city should not get to this point”: Gunter asking residents to conserve water, warning city could run out

By Lauren Rangel
KXII.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kxii.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXII.com

Denison City Council approves aggregate sales yard

DENSION, Texas (KXII) - Monday night, the debate over an aggregate sales yard in Denison is settled. News 12′s Emily Cathey was there as the decision was made and has reactions from residents. A decision that brought a full house to Monday night’s city council meeting. A conditional...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Skydiving turned fatal in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief Fillingham said the skydiver was taken to McKinney for medical attention in an unstable condition, where he...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gunter, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
KXII.com

One person dead after Gainesville crash

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Gainesville. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Highway 82 and County Road 163 Saturday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and their passenger was flown to Medical City Denton with critical injuries. Troopers have...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Howe man sentenced decades in prison for habitual drunk driving

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office announced a Howe man, who was described as a habitual drunk driver, could spend the next 30 years in prison Monday. Officials said Terrance Royal, 57, of Howe, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Driving While...
HOWE, TX
KXII.com

Cartwright community taking the stress off of back to school shopping

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) -With the pressure of back to school shopping and items only getting more expensive at the grocery store, many families are feeling the pinch. To take some stress off, the new Cartwright Community Resource Center held a back to school drive. “Our supplies are for the Colbert...
CARTWRIGHT, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy