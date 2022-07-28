LPGA rookie star's endorsement deal a first for Metro Detroit company

Detroit — A look back at the highs (a lot) and lows (a few) of last weekend's Rocket Mortgage Classic:. Every year, this is a hot topic. And while there have been headliners in previous years — Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson — we said before this year's tournament that this was the deepest field we've ever seen at Detroit Golf Club. The results proved it, with a star taking home the title in Tony Finau, and followed closely by one of the best players in the game, in world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, and one of the game's top up-and-comers, rookie-of-the-year favorite Cameron Young. While fan favorites Will Zalatoris and Max Homa didn't seriously contend, they did finish tied for 20th and tied for 24th, respectively. Sahith Theegala made a run early in the week. Jason Day tied for 17th. There was a line in a New York Post column from the LIV event at Bedminster suggesting that field was more interesting than the one in Detroit. Rubbish.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO