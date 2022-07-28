ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

LPGA rookie star's endorsement deal a first for Metro Detroit company

Detroit News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.detroitnews.com

Detroit News

Paul: Aces (a lot) and duffs (a few) from the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — A look back at the highs (a lot) and lows (a few) of last weekend's Rocket Mortgage Classic:. Every year, this is a hot topic. And while there have been headliners in previous years — Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson — we said before this year's tournament that this was the deepest field we've ever seen at Detroit Golf Club. The results proved it, with a star taking home the title in Tony Finau, and followed closely by one of the best players in the game, in world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, and one of the game's top up-and-comers, rookie-of-the-year favorite Cameron Young. While fan favorites Will Zalatoris and Max Homa didn't seriously contend, they did finish tied for 20th and tied for 24th, respectively. Sahith Theegala made a run early in the week. Jason Day tied for 17th. There was a line in a New York Post column from the LIV event at Bedminster suggesting that field was more interesting than the one in Detroit. Rubbish.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Rocket Mortgage Classic moving back to July 4 weekend in 2023

Detroit — The Rocket Mortgage Classic has its tee time for 2023. The PGA Tour released its 2022-23 wraparound schedule Monday, and Detroit's place is on the move again. The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held June 29 through July 2. It marks a return to Fourth of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Tony Finau closes deal with record-breaking Rocket Mortgage Classic victory

Detroit — Before each season, Tony Finau writes down his goals. Entering 2021-22, Finau had two that stood out — win multiple events and capture the FedExCup championship. One of those was checked off Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club, and the second suddenly seems much more attainable than it did a few weeks ago.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Rocket recap, final round: Tony Finau makes it back-to-back victories

Detroit — Here's a quick look at Sunday's final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:. Entering the final round tied for the lead, Tony Finau was up two shots on Taylor Pendrith at the turn before pulling away on the back nine to win for the second straight week following his victory at the 3M Open. It was Finau's fourth career victory as Pendrith, who was looking for win No. 1, still managed a career-best tie for second with Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Uber-like landscaping app launches in Detroit

Seeing a demand in the Detroit area, Gene Caballero launched his three-year-old Nashville-based landscaping application, GreenPal, in Detroit last month. The application operates similarly to Uber, connecting homeowners and renters with local vetted landscapers. Customers can upload a picture of their lawn with a description of the service needed, and...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Push to rehab Detroit's historic Blue Bird Inn seeks to revive sweet sounds

Detroit — On many nights in the mid-20th century, a modest single-story brick building in west Detroit blazed with life. What started as a small bar and restaurant on Tireman transformed into one of the city’s most prominent jazz clubs, luring diverse crowds with top-tier musicians who would become international legends: Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

What Wayne State seeks in new president as Wilson readies to step down

Wayne State University's next president should should continue the mission of the urban research institution, possess the skills of an academic administrator who is adept at handling business and politics and meet the expectations of the WSU community. These are some of the early ideas cited by the WSU community...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Majorel chooses site for downtown Detroit office

Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Monday it has selected a location in downtown Detroit for its office space. The company’s office at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, is expected to open this fall, officials said. The 27-story building sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football player killed in drive-by shooting on Friday night

Tragic news to report in the college football world this weekend, as Davenport University DL EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Cobb was a Detroit native who had played for Davenport, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 3 years.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Big Sean's emotional homecoming show closes out Mo Pop Festival

It was a family affair for Big Sean on Sunday as he was joined on stage by his parents, his brother and Jhené Aiko, the mother of his child-to-be, at Hart Plaza during his headlining performance at the Mo Pop Festival. The Detroit rapper immediately took to Twitter at...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings

Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
DETROIT, MI

