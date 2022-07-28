LPGA rookie star's endorsement deal a first for Metro Detroit company

www.detroitnews.com
Detroit News
Paul: Aces (a lot) and duffs (a few) from the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Detroit — A look back at the highs (a lot) and lows (a few) of last weekend's Rocket Mortgage Classic:. Every year, this is a hot topic. And while there have been headliners in previous years — Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson — we said before this year's tournament that this was the deepest field we've ever seen at Detroit Golf Club. The results proved it, with a star taking home the title in Tony Finau, and followed closely by one of the best players in the game, in world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, and one of the game's top up-and-comers, rookie-of-the-year favorite Cameron Young. While fan favorites Will Zalatoris and Max Homa didn't seriously contend, they did finish tied for 20th and tied for 24th, respectively. Sahith Theegala made a run early in the week. Jason Day tied for 17th. There was a line in a New York Post column from the LIV event at Bedminster suggesting that field was more interesting than the one in Detroit. Rubbish.
Detroit News
Rocket Mortgage Classic moving back to July 4 weekend in 2023
Detroit — The Rocket Mortgage Classic has its tee time for 2023. The PGA Tour released its 2022-23 wraparound schedule Monday, and Detroit's place is on the move again. The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held June 29 through July 2. It marks a return to Fourth of...
Detroit News
Tony Finau closes deal with record-breaking Rocket Mortgage Classic victory
Detroit — Before each season, Tony Finau writes down his goals. Entering 2021-22, Finau had two that stood out — win multiple events and capture the FedExCup championship. One of those was checked off Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club, and the second suddenly seems much more attainable than it did a few weeks ago.
Detroit News
Rocket recap, final round: Tony Finau makes it back-to-back victories
Detroit — Here's a quick look at Sunday's final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:. Entering the final round tied for the lead, Tony Finau was up two shots on Taylor Pendrith at the turn before pulling away on the back nine to win for the second straight week following his victory at the 3M Open. It was Finau's fourth career victory as Pendrith, who was looking for win No. 1, still managed a career-best tie for second with Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young.
Detroit News
Michigan native Erik Jones returns to MIS with sights set on playoff spot
Erik Jones feels he has a couple of good chances to reach victory lane for the first time this season and lock a spot for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. This Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway is one of them. Jones is thrilled to be coming back...
Detroit News
Uber-like landscaping app launches in Detroit
Seeing a demand in the Detroit area, Gene Caballero launched his three-year-old Nashville-based landscaping application, GreenPal, in Detroit last month. The application operates similarly to Uber, connecting homeowners and renters with local vetted landscapers. Customers can upload a picture of their lawn with a description of the service needed, and...
Detroit News
Push to rehab Detroit's historic Blue Bird Inn seeks to revive sweet sounds
Detroit — On many nights in the mid-20th century, a modest single-story brick building in west Detroit blazed with life. What started as a small bar and restaurant on Tireman transformed into one of the city’s most prominent jazz clubs, luring diverse crowds with top-tier musicians who would become international legends: Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane.
Detroit News
What Wayne State seeks in new president as Wilson readies to step down
Wayne State University's next president should should continue the mission of the urban research institution, possess the skills of an academic administrator who is adept at handling business and politics and meet the expectations of the WSU community. These are some of the early ideas cited by the WSU community...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Detroit News
Majorel chooses site for downtown Detroit office
Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Monday it has selected a location in downtown Detroit for its office space. The company’s office at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, is expected to open this fall, officials said. The 27-story building sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football player killed in drive-by shooting on Friday night
Tragic news to report in the college football world this weekend, as Davenport University DL EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Cobb was a Detroit native who had played for Davenport, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 3 years.
Detroit News
Big Sean's emotional homecoming show closes out Mo Pop Festival
It was a family affair for Big Sean on Sunday as he was joined on stage by his parents, his brother and Jhené Aiko, the mother of his child-to-be, at Hart Plaza during his headlining performance at the Mo Pop Festival. The Detroit rapper immediately took to Twitter at...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
Today, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations.
Detroit News
Candidates make final pitches to voters in Michigan's competitive congressional primaries
West Bloomfield Township — As the hours ticked down to Tuesday's primary election, candidates walked neighborhoods knocking doors, they phoned voters and gave their last, earnest pitch to those who remained undecided. Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin stood on Gina Escurel's front porch here, trying to sway her to...
Detroit News
Oakland County judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban
Lansing — An Oakland County Circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday stopping 13 county prosecutors with abortion providers within their jurisdictions from enforcing the state's abortion ban. The order was issued as state officials scrambled to respond to a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling Monday morning that...
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
Detroit News
A dip back in time: Ford House unveils newly restored pool, lagoon
Grosse Pointe Shores — Lynn Ford Alandt has fond memories of swimming in her grandmother’s pool in Grosse Pointe Shores every summer and then having lunch in the nearby Albert Kahn-designed pool house. "She loved hearing the sounds of her grandchildren having fun," said Alandt, referring to her...
