Want to golf at Coors Field? Here’s how

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Rockies announced a special opportunity that is coming to Coors Field in October. It is called “ Upper Deck Golf ” and fans will be able to play a round of golf from the third deck inside the ballpark.

The event is scheduled to take place from Oct. 21-23 with tee times available for 2-12 players. The Rockies said the cost will start at $84.99 per person.

Tee times can’t be scheduled until Sept. 14, but fans can sign up to get on the VIP list at Upper Deck Golf and have access to tee times prior to the release to the general public.

There will be a scoring competition, driving challenge, chipping challenge, and putting challenge. Upper Deck Golf said each hole will range from 75 yards to 150 yards.

The Rockies final home game of the season is on Sept. 25 at 1:10 p.m. against the San Diego Padres.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.