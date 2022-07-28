ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Want to golf at Coors Field? Here’s how

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9RRk_0gwAdMSE00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Rockies announced a special opportunity that is coming to Coors Field in October. It is called “ Upper Deck Golf ” and fans will be able to play a round of golf from the third deck inside the ballpark.

The event is scheduled to take place from Oct. 21-23 with tee times available for 2-12 players. The Rockies said the cost will start at $84.99 per person.

Díaz, Rockies rally off Graveman in 9th, stun White Sox 6-5

Tee times can’t be scheduled until Sept. 14, but fans can sign up to get on the VIP list at Upper Deck Golf and have access to tee times prior to the release to the general public.

There will be a scoring competition, driving challenge, chipping challenge, and putting challenge. Upper Deck Golf said each hole will range from 75 yards to 150 yards.

The Rockies final home game of the season is on Sept. 25 at 1:10 p.m. against the San Diego Padres.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#Chicago White Sox#The Colorado Rockies#Upper Deck Golf#The San Diego Padres#Nexstar Media Inc
9NEWS

What to know for Kenny Chesney's return to Denver

DENVER — Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is finally back in Denver this weekend after postponing his concert dates in 2020 and 2021. The "Here and Now 2022" stadium tour will make a stop at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, July 30. The "Chillaxification 2020...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Official forecast calls for August to be cooler and wetter than normal

After a hotter and drier than normal July, the official government forecast for August suggests the opposite could be true this month.July is usually the hottest month of the year and last month was even hotter than normal with an average temperature of 78 degrees. That is almost 3 degrees above normal which from a climate standpoint is significant. More than 75% of the days in July were warmer than normal.Last month was also more than 1 inch below normal with precipitation but it should be noted the vast majority of days in July had at least of trace of...
DENVER, CO
97.9 WGRD

Your Chance to Run to the Hills With Iron Maiden

Find out how you can win a trip for two to Denver, Colorado to see Iron Maiden. Iron Maiden is one of the most legendary metal bands of all time. Iron Maiden has been making music and performing around the globe for over 4 decades. The band has recorded 17 studio albums, 13 live albums, 4 EPs, and 7 compilations.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
9NEWS

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opening first Colorado shop

BOULDER, Colo. — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening its first scoop shop in Colorado. The ice cream brand said it will open a new store in Boulder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Van Leeuwen will hold a grand opening celebration with $1 ice cream scoops from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 1750 29th Street #1304.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Day is Aug. 1 and there's a lot to celebrate

Colorado will celebrate Colorado Day on Aug. 1 which is the anniversary of the state being admitted into the U.S. in 1876. There are many events to celebrate Colorado's statehood happening on that day. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating Colorado Day on the first Monday in August with free entrance into all state parks. As the Centennial State celebrates its 146th Birthday, there are a lot of fun things to do across Colorado. Some of those are at the History Colorado Center located at 1200 N. Broadway in Denver. The free event highlights some of the elements that make this state so special. History Colorado Center in Denver, the Center for Colorado Women's History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, and the Trinidad History Museum also offer free admission on August 1. Visitor hours for statewide museums and details about the free activities at the History Colorado Center can be found at historycolorado.org.   
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy