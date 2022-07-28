You can play ‘Squid Game’ for real across the UK... and stay alive

I identify as non-binary, I guess, with a bit of a shrug,” says Travis Alabanza, with a fag in one hand and a bottle of San Pellegrino in the other. We’re speaking in a square in Bristol a few weeks before the 26-year-old writer and performer releases their first memoir, None of the Above: Reflections on Life Beyond the Binary. “I say ‘non-binary’ in the book, but I use the words ‘visibly gender-nonconforming’ far more,” they explain. Alabanza’s art is direct, as is the vocabulary they use to describe themself: “I’m more interested in the [word that describes] how I...

