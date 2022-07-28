You can play ‘Squid Game’ for real across the UK... and stay alive

www.timeout.com
Big Brother announces return during Love Island advert break
The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018. The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Travis Alabanza: ‘People think transness is an identity you pick up at university – that’s not my experience’
I identify as non-binary, I guess, with a bit of a shrug,” says Travis Alabanza, with a fag in one hand and a bottle of San Pellegrino in the other. We’re speaking in a square in Bristol a few weeks before the 26-year-old writer and performer releases their first memoir, None of the Above: Reflections on Life Beyond the Binary. “I say ‘non-binary’ in the book, but I use the words ‘visibly gender-nonconforming’ far more,” they explain. Alabanza’s art is direct, as is the vocabulary they use to describe themself: “I’m more interested in the [word that describes] how I...
Six potential Lara Croft’s that would get us excited for a ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot
It’s official: Alicia Vikander is hanging up the tank top and bow and arrows as Lara Croft. The sequel to Tomb Raider is off, with its studio, MGM, losing the rights to the franchise and a total reboot – and recasting – in the offing. A report...
Japan has a device to help improve your karaoke skills in three minutes
Struggle to hit those high notes when singing karaoke? Leave it to Japan to invent a nifty little device to help solve this problem. Known as the Proidea High Tone Trainer, this baffling contraption can apparently help increase your vocal range by an octave. All you need to do is leave it sitting in your mouth for three minutes a day.
The best reactions to England winning the Women’s Euros
In the words of goal scorer Chloe Kelly: last night was absolutely ‘unbelievable scenes’. History was made by England’s Lionesses after a record-breaking 87,192 fans turned out to watch them win 2-1 win in extra time against a formidable German team in the final of the Women’s Euros.
Emily Aboud on Bogeyman: ‘I don’t want to traumatise the people I’m trying to empower’
If a zombie uprising were to take place tomorrow, Emily Aboud wouldn’t mind one bit. “The fear of a zombie is only if my lineage has stolen something from their lineage,” she shrugs nonchalantly. “They wouldn’t be coming for me.”. Aboud, who uses she/they pronouns,...
These two UK airports are among the worst in the entire world for delays
Chances are, you’ve heard about (and may well have experienced for yourself) the chaos at UK airports. Flights are being delayed and cancelled all over the shop, and bag losses are at a record high. And now we’ve got the data that proves just how dire the whole situation is.
Revealed: the world’s most accessible city break destinations
There are simply so many ways that cities can make themselves more accessible for disabled travellers. From having special provisions on buses and trams to simply keeping the state of its pavements in check, a city can take simple steps to make travel more inclusive. Sure, Disability Pride Month has just passed, but this is stuff we should be thinking about year-round.
Five things about ‘The Little Mermaid’s villain Ursula, as actress Pat Carroll dies
Actress and comedian Pat Carroll has passed away aged 95. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actress died at her home in Massachusetts at the weekend while recovering from a pneumonia-related illness. Carroll was best known for her career-defining voice role as Ursula, the villainous sea witch in Disney’s...
The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay is up for sale for $175 million
One of Sydney's greatest and most historic pubs is up for sale for the first time in over 50 years. The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay, famous for its fairy light-covered, 80-year-old English oak tree, beer garden, and general good times, will pass hands from the Thomas family by expressions of interest over $175 million. Now's your chance for that business pitch to Dad, you guys.
You could be paid €15,000 to live on this spectacular Italian island
Sick of the same ol’ job in the same town with the same crummy weather? Well, here’s the chance to not just leave it all in yer dust but to get paid to do so. The Italian island paradise of Sardinia wants to give people a whopping €15,000 (£12,600, $15,400) to settle down there. Sounds pretty dreamy, right?
Enoshima island is hosting a romantic projection mapping event throughout August
Enoshima is one of the most popular island getaways for Tokyoites. It’s easily accessible for a day trip, plus the island offers a good mix of seafood, temples, fresh greenery and sea views. This month, you might want to stay on a little longer after sunset as Enoshima is hosting a free projection mapping event inspired by the little island’s folktale Enoshima Engi.
The best Turkish restaurants in Sydney
Whether you're after fragrant and spiced kofta or fluffy tombik bread, Sydney's got it all. With fragrant, rose-scented desserts, warm spiced kofta and smoky grilled skewers of tender meat, Turkish cuisine is far more than just a late-night kebab or a sad tub of hummus at a backyard party. A...
Stay the night in this converted chapel in the middle of the Welsh countryside
You’ve done the bougie hotels, the rogue Airbnbs, the camping. You’ve done the hostels, complete with man with guitar playing a neverending version of ‘Wonderwall’. Well, dear reader, we might just have something better for you. To mix things up a little, y’know?. How about...
It’s official: the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie is on its way
The script for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie is nearly written, the BBC gangster show’s creator Steven Knight has confirmed. Knight gave the updates during an interview on the Heart Breakfast Show, where he also confirmed the movie will be filmed in the home of the real Peaky Blinders gang: England’s second city, Birmingham.
The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon
Bangkok finally gets to meet this trendy hotel brand. The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, which makes its home in the city at King Power Mahanakhon in the bustling commercial business district of Sathorn, has unlocked its doors, allowing guests to experience a luxurious stay but without the high-nosed pretentiousness sometimes felt in other high-end establishments.
