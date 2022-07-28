You Might Have Missed Kristin Cavallari's Special New Tattoo

www.etonline.com
Gina Rodriguez Announces She's Pregnant on Her 38th Birthday
The Jane the Virgin star took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a touching video announcing that she's pregnant. It's doubly special, because it's also her 38th birthday. She captioned the post, "This birthday hits different. ❤️." No kidding!. The post, set to the tune of Calum Scott's...
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
Jessica Alba Refuses to Speak About Her Kidnapping as a 15-Year-Old From the Set of NBC TV Show ‘Flipper’
Some fans also wondered if Jessica Alba's kidnapping at 14 years old stopped her from acting at the height of her career.
Yolanda Hadid Shares Lyme Disease Relapse, Mourns Her Mother, After 9-Month Instagram Hiatus
Yolanda Hadid has returned to Instagram and is sharing an update on her life following a 9-month hiatus from the social media platform. The mother of Bella, Gigi and Anwar posted a photo of herself sitting on the water's edge and smiling in the sun. "Coming back from a 9...
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Host a Star-Studded Night of Comedy With Chanel to Benefit Good+Foundation
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld hosted a Night of Comedy with Chanel for a good cause at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday. A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Molly Sims and more, came together to support Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Jessica Seinfeld that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty.
Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski in Intimate Malibu Ceremony
Jodie Sweetin said, "I do," to her longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, over the weekend. According to People, the Full House actress and Wasilewski -- a clinical social worker -- wed in a private ceremony at a home in Malibu, California. The couple were surrounded by Sweetin's two daughters, Beatrix, 11,...
Jojo Siwa Clarifies Comments After Users Accuse Her of Saying Lesbian is a Dirty Word
Jojo Siwa is clarifying a statement that has been taken out of context. On Saturday, the 19-year-old So You Think You Can Dance judge took to TikTok to clear up some confusion -- following backlash she received after a recent interview. During a conversation with Yahoo Life, the “Boomerang” singer...
Tori and Zach Roloff Mark Baby Josiah's 3-Month Birthday, Share All His Milestones
Zach and Tori Roloff are celebrating a special milestone! On Saturday, the Little People Big World stars marked their youngest son, Josiah’s, 3-month birthday. “3 months,” Tori began the celebratory post before listing her and Zach’s baby boy’s latest accomplishments. “Josiah is finally sleeping! 💤...
'RHOBH' Alum Taylor Armstrong Makes 'Real Housewives' History With Move to 'RHOC' for Season 17
What's the exchange rate on diamonds to oranges? Well The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Taylor Armstrong is set to find out, becoming the first Housewife in Real Housewives history to swap shows! The former 90210-er is set to join The Real Housewives of Orange County for its 17th season. People was first to report the casting scoop, though it remains to be seen if she's snagged a full-time spot or if she'll appear as a "friend of" the cast.
Jennifer Garner Shares Unfiltered Advice About Injecting Your Face
Jennifer Garner is getting real about getting cosmetic work done. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the famed actress was asked about beauty advice, and her response was far more than skin deep. "My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look...
'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt: 'Worth the Wait'
Madison Prewett is a bride-to-be! The 26-year-old Bachelor alum and Grant Michael Troutt took to Instagram on Monday to announce their engagement with a joint post. In the engagement pics, Prewett is stunning in a white dress, and her now-fiancée, who popped the question on the beach while standing in the middle of candles placed in the shape of a heart, sports a baby blue suit.
Brad Pitt Rocks Mint Green Suit In Fun Fashion Moment on 'Bullet Train' Red Carpet
Dressed to impress! Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in style at the premiere of his new action blockbuster Bullet Train. The handsome movie star stunned on the press line outside the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, rocking a mint green suit, paired with a teal shirt.
'The Bachelorette': One of Rachel's Men Switches to Gabby's Side in Dramatic Preview
Rachel Recchia is in for more devastation on next week's episode of The Bachelorette. At the end of Monday's episode of the series, a preview for the next installment teased drama ahead in the wake of Logan's decision to switch from Rachel's journey to Gabby's. All starts out well as...
Chris Rock Jokes 'Suge Smith' Smacked Him Hours After Will Smith's Public Apology
Chris Rock has a new nickname for Will Smith, and it's in reference to the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records. According to multiple reports, Rock took the stage Friday night at Atlanta's Fox Theatre as part of his Ego Death World Tour and addressed the King Richard star as "Suge Smith," in reference to Marion "Suge" Knight, who was known for his tough and often violent demeanor when he was the head of the record label behind Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac.
'Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen on Raygan's Possible Firing, Natasha-David Romance (Exclusive)
Just a handful of episodes in, season 7 of Bravo's Emmy-nominated Below Deck Mediterranean is proving itself to be one of the strongest outings in franchise history. There's a secret boat romance between chef David White and chief stewardess Natasha Webb, a Bosun (Raygan Tyler) who seems completely in over her head, a slight subordinate deckhand in Jason Gaskell and the instantly comedic/chaotic duo of the interior crew's Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen.
'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Celebrates Nearly 8 Years of Sobriety: 'I'm So Grateful'
Jamie Campbell Bower took some time to reflect on the progress he's made since becoming sober nearly eight years ago, and he implored others battling with addiction to continue the good fight. The Stranger Things star took to Twitter earlier this week and recalled his former self "in active addiction"...
Drake Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Young Money Reunion Show
Fans who were anticipating the Young Money reunion are going to have to wait a little longer. On Monday, Drake announced that his set at the October World Weekend scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to him contracting COVID-19. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive...
Shop Hatch Collection's Summer Sale: Save Up to 75% off Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Brand
If you're pregnant, you know how difficult it is to find fashionable and comfortable maternity clothes. Thankfully, Meghan Markle's favorite maternity brand, Hatch, is hosting a surprise sale with up to 75% off dozens of maternity clothes. If the brand sounds familiar, it's because it's home to Markle's go-to maternity dress, The Eliza Dress. Beyond Markle, stars like Olivia Wilde, Emily Blunt, and Kerry Washington adore this maternity brand because it offers clothes that fit throughout your pregnancy. You just need to use code HOTFLASH22 to save on everything from maternity dresses, jumpsuits, and more—but we're especially interested in one of Hatch's swimsuits.
YK Osiris Shoots His Shot With Lizzo in Instagram Video: 'Check Your DM'
Lizzo isn't just topping the charts lately -- the "About Damn Time" singer is apparently also stealing hearts! On Saturday, R&B singer YK Osiris took to his Instagram Stories to shoot his shot with the 34-year-old pop star, whom he described as a "beautiful Black queen." "What's up, Lizzo, I...
