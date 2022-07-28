You Might Have Missed Kristin Cavallari's Special New Tattoo

Chris Rock has a new nickname for Will Smith, and it's in reference to the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records. According to multiple reports, Rock took the stage Friday night at Atlanta's Fox Theatre as part of his Ego Death World Tour and addressed the King Richard star as "Suge Smith," in reference to Marion "Suge" Knight, who was known for his tough and often violent demeanor when he was the head of the record label behind Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO