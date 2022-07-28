Main Street Bridge closed for maintenance after dragnet system issues

Main Street Bridge closed for repairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced that it has closed the Main Street Bridge to fix a dragnet system malfunction.

Maintenance crews were informed when the dragnet system, which acts as a crash cushion, malfunctioned after a recent lift.

Hampton Ray, a spokesperson for FDOT, told Action News Jax that they plan to open the bridge as quickly and safely as possible, but he didn’t give a specific time.

“Once crews can assess the structure, ensure the dragnet system is operating correctly and make appropriate adjustments, the bridge will be reopened to traffic,” Ray said.

As of right now, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is rerouting drivers away from the bridge.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

