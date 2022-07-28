‘Oppenheimer’ trailer: Cillian Murphy is the “man who moved the Earth” in Christopher Nolan’s biopic

www.nme.com
AMC looking to reboot ‘Max Headroom’ with original star Max Frewer
AMC is reportedly looking to reboot Max Headroom, with original star Max Frewer set to reprise his role as “the first computer-generated TV presenter”. According to Deadline, Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner, while the drama series will be produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media.
BTS to drop special episode of ‘Run BTS’ later this month
BTS have announced that their variety show Run BTS will be returning with a new special episode. On August 2 at Midnight KST, the boyband unveiled a surprise teaser video for an upcoming special episode of Run BTS, their web variety series that first began in 2015. It will mark the first episode of the show in 10 months, after its third season concluded in October 2021.
Industry season 2 review: There’s a certain joy to be found in the misery of these cut-throat money pushers
“I think about you less than I think about climate change,” a colleague tells Harper Stern in the new season of Industry, HBO’s razor-sharp, London-set series about the combative, cocaine-fuelled arena of international banking. The insult reveals as much about the show’s milieu as it does Harper’s ostracised junior banker, who’s been using Covid as an excuse not to show her face on the sales floor.In reality, Harper (Myha’la Herrold), who works at fictional investment firm Pierpoint, is avoiding the fallout from the ice-cold double-crossing she executed at the end of season one, which saw a progressive female mentor...
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
Taron Egerton reveals he came close to playing ‘Han Solo’ in ‘Star Wars’ spin off
Taron Egerton has opened up about how he came close to playing Han Solo in 2018’s Star Wars spin off, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Egerton revealed he auditioned for the part of a young version of Harrison Ford’s iconic character in the 2018 prequel. The part eventually went to Alden Ehrenreich.
Sylvester Stallone criticises “parasite producers” over ‘Rocky’ spin-off ‘Drago’
Sylvester Stallone has criticised the producers behind the planned Rocky spin-off Drago. As reported by TheWrap on Thursday (July 28), screenwriter Robert Lawton has penned a script for a spin-off film around Dolph Lundgren’s character Ivan Drago, who appeared in 1985’s Rocky IV and 2018’s Creed II.
‘Heartstopper’ star Yasmin Finney wants to be first trans Bond girl
Yasmin Finney has said she wants to become the first ever openly transgender Bond girl. The actor, best known for playing Elle Argent in Netflix series Heartstopper, revealed she’s a fan of the franchise in an interview with the Daily Star Sunday. “I love James Bond films,” Finney said....
Mo Ostin, legendary Warner Bros. Records chief, dead at 95
Mo Ostin, who served as a top executive at Warner-Reprise Records for over three decades between the ’60s and ’90s, has died at the age of 95. Ostin’s death was confirmed by Warner Records co-chairmen, CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and COO Tom Corson, who wrote that the music industry figure passed away in his sleep on Sunday (July 31) from natural causes.
Måneskin channel ‘70s glam in video for their take on Elvis Presley’s ‘If I Can Dream’
Måneskin have released a video for their cover of Elvis Presley’s ‘If I Can Dream’ – check it out below. The track was originally recorded as part of the soundtrack for the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis. The band first teased the track during their performance...
Sadie Sink nearly didn’t land ‘Stranger Things’ role: “I begged and pleaded with them”
Sadie Sink almost lost her breakthrough role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things due to her “old” age. The actor recalled her experience auditioning for the role in an interview with Fashion Magazine, where she said casting directors were initially hesitant because she was aged 14 at the time.
‘Star Trek’ “icon” Nichelle Nichols has died, aged 89
Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols has died, aged 89. News of her death was shared today (July 31) by by Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry, the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and an executive producer of several franchise series. “It is with great sorrow that we report the...
‘Into the Breach’ and the unlikely sound of the end of the earth
Rock The Spacebar is a twice-monthly column investigating the great music that underpins your favourite games. This week, Dom Peppiatt chats to FTL: Faster Than Light and Into the Breach composer, Ben Prunty, about taking a different approach to the apocalypse, and the importance of knowing when to silence do the talking.
Tom DeLonge hints that he’s finally re-joined Blink-182
After years of swearing that his time with Blink-182 had not come to an end, Tom DeLonge may now be teasing that he’s finally re-joined the band in an official capacity. Rumours of the co-frontman’s return began to swirl a few weeks ago, when Alkaline Trio vocalist Matt Skiba – who replaced him in 2015 after DeLonge left “to change the world for my kids” – admitted that he didn’t know whether he was still a part of the band.
‘The Lost Wild’ trailer evokes the true horror of ‘Jurassic Park’
Debut title from Great Ape Games, The Lost Wild, closed out the recent Annapurna Interactive Showcase, and it looks like a game set to capture the tension of Jurassic Park’s iconic Tyrannosaurus rex scene. The game was shown off with an in-game footage trailer that showcases the environments, some...
