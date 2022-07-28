ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Oppenheimer’ trailer: Cillian Murphy is the “man who moved the Earth” in Christopher Nolan’s biopic

By Adam Starkey
NME
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

AMC looking to reboot ‘Max Headroom’ with original star Max Frewer

AMC is reportedly looking to reboot Max Headroom, with original star Max Frewer set to reprise his role as “the first computer-generated TV presenter”. According to Deadline, Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner, while the drama series will be produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media.
TV SERIES
NME

BTS to drop special episode of ‘Run BTS’ later this month

BTS have announced that their variety show Run BTS will be returning with a new special episode. On August 2 at Midnight KST, the boyband unveiled a surprise teaser video for an upcoming special episode of Run BTS, their web variety series that first began in 2015. It will mark the first episode of the show in 10 months, after its third season concluded in October 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Industry season 2 review: There’s a certain joy to be found in the misery of these cut-throat money pushers

“I think about you less than I think about climate change,” a colleague tells Harper Stern in the new season of Industry, HBO’s razor-sharp, London-set series about the combative, cocaine-fuelled arena of international banking. The insult reveals as much about the show’s milieu as it does Harper’s ostracised junior banker, who’s been using Covid as an excuse not to show her face on the sales floor.In reality, Harper (Myha’la Herrold), who works at fictional investment firm Pierpoint, is avoiding the fallout from the ice-cold double-crossing she executed at the end of season one, which saw a progressive female mentor...
TV SERIES
NME

‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition

The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Katherine Oppenheimer
Person
Josh Hartnett
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Matt Damon
NME

Mo Ostin, legendary Warner Bros. Records chief, dead at 95

Mo Ostin, who served as a top executive at Warner-Reprise Records for over three decades between the ’60s and ’90s, has died at the age of 95. Ostin’s death was confirmed by Warner Records co-chairmen, CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and COO Tom Corson, who wrote that the music industry figure passed away in his sleep on Sunday (July 31) from natural causes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Film Star#The Manhattan Project
NME

‘Star Trek’ “icon” Nichelle Nichols has died, aged 89

Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols has died, aged 89. News of her death was shared today (July 31) by by Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry, the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and an executive producer of several franchise series. “It is with great sorrow that we report the...
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Into the Breach’ and the unlikely sound of the end of the earth

Rock The Spacebar is a twice-monthly column investigating the great music that underpins your favourite games. This week, Dom Peppiatt chats to FTL: Faster Than Light and Into the Breach composer, Ben Prunty, about taking a different approach to the apocalypse, and the importance of knowing when to silence do the talking.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Tom DeLonge hints that he’s finally re-joined Blink-182

After years of swearing that his time with Blink-182 had not come to an end, Tom DeLonge may now be teasing that he’s finally re-joined the band in an official capacity. Rumours of the co-frontman’s return began to swirl a few weeks ago, when Alkaline Trio vocalist Matt Skiba – who replaced him in 2015 after DeLonge left “to change the world for my kids” – admitted that he didn’t know whether he was still a part of the band.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy