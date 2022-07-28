GDP Contracts Again, Sparking New Recession Angst

www.pymnts.com
More People Turn to Dollar Stores for Essentials Due to Inflation
As retail prices continue to soar, cash-strapped households are reeling in expenses by skipping extras, buying in bulk, doing without, and turning to dollar stores for essentials. Consumer spending climbed 1.1% in June amid 40-year record high inflation, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported last week. From October...
Consumer Spending Surges as Inflation Eats Away at Household Budgets
Consumer spending climbed 1.1% in June with higher fuel and food costs amid 40-year record high inflation that is continuing to eat away at paychecks and household budgets, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Friday (July 29). May’s report from the commerce department showed an increase in consumer spending of 0.2%.
US Credit Card Issuers Compete for New Business
Credit card lenders have been stepping up their marketing efforts to draw in new borrowers, showing confidence in U.S. consumers even as the economy could be tilting toward a recession. The volume of paper and digital mail solicitations increased for the second quarter in a row, having risen 47% in...
Inflation Bites as 13% of US Consumers Spent More Than They Earned in Last Six Months
As inflation continues its upward swing, consumers worldwide are finding it more difficult to manage spending and put aside savings under mounting financial pressures. In June 2022, 61% of United States consumers were living paycheck to paycheck, a 5.5 percentage-point increase from June 2021. We also found that 36% of consumers annually earning $200,000 or more reported living paycheck to paycheck in June 2022, a 6 percentage-point increase from 30% in May 2022. Meanwhile, nearly one-quarter of U.S. consumers now live paycheck to paycheck with issues paying their bills.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Celsius Network Crash Leaves Customers Struggling Without Funds
Crypto lending is going sour for many investors who are now seeing very real risks play out as companies like Celsius go under, leaving withdrawals and money frozen. "I knew there were risks," said a client in an unsigned letter to the judge overseeing the multi-billion-dollar Celsuis bankruptcy, one of many such letters. "It seemed a worthwhile risk."
Oil prices fall as weak factory data fuels global demand concerns
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as major crude producers meet this week to determine whether to increase supply.
Australian Bank Launches Automated Savings Alternative to BNPL
Australia’s Up Bank has rolled out a new service to automate installment payments, easing stress surrounding Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, a report says. Called Maybuy, it will let customers make an automated savings plan for items they found online. Once they reached their goal, they’ll reportedly be able to go ahead with a purchase or reconsider and keep their money.
National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services Buys Digital Wallet, Banking, POS Platform Rights From MG Payment
National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services (NCRPS) has reached an agreement with MG Payment to acquire its eWallet, mobile banking and point of sale (POS) cannabis payment processing platform, according to a press release Monday (Aug. 1). This will let NCRPS offer a banking product that can serve the needs of...
Amazon Escalates Retail Hiring Battle, Expands Free College Tuition Offer to 750K Workers
With the hiring market more competitive than ever, Amazon is expanding its free college tuition offering to more than 750,000 operations employees across the U.S., covering the cost of classes, books and related fees, according to a company press release Friday (July 29). In total, Amazon has now committed $1.2...
Profit vs Growth, Which Strategy Is Paying Off for UK Neobanks?
The U.K. is home to popular digital-first challenger banks valued at over $1 billion such as Monzo, Revolut and Starling. Zopa, another British FinTech which has been around as a peer-to-peer lending service since 2005, gained prominence after raising $300 million at a $1 billion valuation in October 2021 and has recently launched a buy now, pay later (BNPL) product to compete in the crowded lending space.
EMEA Daily: Tandem Bank Joins Raisin UK Savings Marketplace; Egypt Startups Use Tech to Drive Food Industry Innovation
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Egyptian food sector startups are counting on digital solutions to drive growth, and Digital bank Tandem has joined the Raisin UK online savings marketplace. Higher living costs have created more demand from borrowers looking for small loans,...
Market Manipulation Makes Crypto Investing a Risky Business
If you’re concerned about paying for goods in crypto due to its price volatility, it’s worth noting that a fair bit of that price volatility isn’t just the herd stampeding in one direction or another. Just as there are good reasons many cryptocurrencies can see prices rise...
Demand for Amazon, Google’s Cloud Offerings Spotlights Connected Economy’s Unstoppable Rise
To get a sense of just how pervasive the digital shift has become, how connected we really are, and will be, in the Connected Economy — look to the cloud. Earnings reports from the likes of Google (through its parent company Alphabet) and Amazon — and hyper-growth in their respective cloud operations — show that inflation, supply chains and the war in Europe cannot stop the inexorable rise of the digital way of life.
Today in B2B Payments: Tartan Payroll Management Platform Notches $4.5M; Digital Payments Streamline Truckers’ Deliveries
Today in B2B payments, Unilever sees a rise in B2B eCommerce, and a PYMNTS and Corcentric report shows speedy digitization in the finance and healthcare verticals. Plus, Razer Merchant Services teams with Atome for increased BNPL acceptance, Think Big Solutions adds digital factoring platform and B2B payments and invoicing networks help small suppliers grow.
CBDC Weekly: Public Leery of Digital Dollar, IMF Urges Protection for Kenya’s M-Pesa, Indonesia Eyes Wholesale Applications
The public comments on a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) are running overwhelmingly against a digital dollar, according to a libertarian think tank analyst. The Cato Institute’s Nicholas Anthony noted that the Federal Reserve released another set of public comments, bringing the total to 2,052, which indicated that 71% of the commenters are opposed to the idea. Another 21% are either neutral or unclear, compared with a bit over 12% in favor.
Alibaba Gets Closer to U.S. Delisting
China’s Alibaba is getting closer to being removed from American stock exchanges in response to Beijing’s refusal to let U.S. inspectors examine the company’s audits. As Bloomberg reported Friday (July 29), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has added the tech giant — the largest Chinese operation listed on American markets — to a growing list of companies facing removal over the audit situation.
US Deal-Axing Sees Meta Shift Focus to EU Publishers Amid Intense Regulatory Clampdown
Major news organizations like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post are among the media outlets that will be affected by Meta’s recent decision to phase out exclusive deals with news publishers. The planned axing of paid deals with American publishers — worth more...
Nigerians Switch to Crypto as Country’s Currency Weakens
As Nigerians trade more dollar-dominated digital assets, they have been hedging against a drop in value for the naira, which is seeing new lows on the country’s black market. Nigeria is the biggest and most populated economy on the continent, Voice of America reported Monday (Aug. 1). According to...
Kenyan Central Bank Blocks FinTechs Flutterwave, Chipper
The Central Bank of Kenya issued a letter on Friday (July 29) directing banking and mortgage CEOs to cease transactions with Kenyan FinTechs Flutterwave Payments and Chipper Technologies. “It has come to the attention of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) that Flutterwave Payments Technology Limited (Flutterwave) and Chipper Technologies...
