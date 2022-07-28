Marine City Commission approves blight ordinance in 4-3 vote

www.voicenews.com
HometownLife.com
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'
In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
deadlinedetroit.com
Judge’s ruling another setback for Detroit marijuana ordinance
Detroit must halt plans to launch its recreational pot shop program next week after a judge dealt another blow to its long-delayed effort to give city residents a leg up in the new industry. Two medical marijuana dispensaries successfully requested temporary restraining orders against the city's marijuana ordinance ahead of...
downriversundaytimes.com
Section of Fort Street renamed to honor fallen veteran
LINCOLN PARK – Fort Street from Outer Drive to Goddard Road will be renamed to honor the late Army Special Sgt. Craig Frank, who was killed in action July 17, 2004, in Iraq. House Bill No. 5712, sponsored by state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-Lincoln Park), designates the section of M-85 as the “Sergeant Craig S. Frank Memorial Freeway.”
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills company inks deal to build electric motors for pontoon boat maker
One Farmington Hills company wants to become the Tesla for boats. And CEO James Breyer thinks they have just the product to do it. Hercules Mobility Company, which operates in an industrial building on Halsted, originally began in 2018 as an operation to create electric motors. After crafting a test engine for a truck, the company set its sights on a part of the market not paid as much attention to: boats.
Riverview Terrace Apartment crisis declared state of emergency, not habitable for months
ADRIAN, Mich. — A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan. The building's update hotline said the apartment cannot be occupied for months. The city of Adrian is holding a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. Robert Lawson is one of the...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers gave $10M to housing project. Then campaign cash flowed
Lansing — In the early morning hours of July 1, the Michigan House approved a state budget giving $10 million to a nonprofit for a Farmington Hills housing project. Thirteen days later, a committee tied to the group made its largest campaign contribution in the last decade. Multiple key...
Arab American News
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer
(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County announces $950,000 in food assistance grants for eligible residents
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced $950,000 in food assistance grants at the Oak Park Farmers Market, which will help eligible Oakland County residents access nutritious food. As grocery prices continue to inflate, many families are struggling to bring food to the table. Coulter says...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Mustang Mach-E police cruiser added to Dearborn fleet
Ford Motor Co. picked Dearborn as one of the cities to test out all-electric police vehicles recently. As part of the program, the city was given an all-electric Mach-E Mustang, free of charge, to be used in policing the city. Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, Police Chief Issa Shahin and Ford...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Fire wins Tug Across the River
The annual Tug Across the River was held today, and Detroit Fire won. Detroit sent 30 of their strongest firefighters to the dock on the river near Hart Plaza, and Windsor had 30 of their strongest on the Canadian side.
fox2detroit.com
Fake violin scam circulating in Oakland County, township supervisor warns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a sign stating they need some help. They're also playing the violin - or at least that's what it looks like. The...
Detroit News
Robotics supplier Fanuc to expand in Auburn Hills
Fanuc America, a supplier of robotics and factory automation products, announced Friday it will expand its manufacturing and engineering operations in Oakland County to nearly 2 million square feet to meet increasing demand. The company, which opened a 461,000-square-foot engineering, production and storage facility in Auburn Hills in October 2019,...
Detroit News
Rinke downplays Trump's endorsement of Dixon in governor's race; she appears at gun range
Troy — Hours after his biggest opponent won Donald Trump’s endorsement, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke emerged Saturday morning at his campaign event undeterred, saying the former president's support doesn’t guarantee a win. Rinke, standing outside his campaign headquarters in Oakland County where about 75 supporters rallied...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
18 juveniles escaped from their Wayne Co. cells. Did a guard make it possible?
Two Wayne Co. employees are facing possible termination following a scathing internal investigation into how 18 juveniles were able to escape from their cells inside the county’s detention facility.
Former Detroit Mayor Ordered To Give Crowdsourcing Profits For Restitution
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and wife Leticia used crowdsourcing to raise money for a new condo, but the IRS is seizing the funds to cover the restitution that Kwame still owes to the IRS, following a previous racketeering conviction.
Multiple departments respond to fire in Riverview
The Nicolet Fire District responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview, according to a Facebook post.
