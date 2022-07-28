DHHR reports 20 more W.Va. COVID-19-related deaths; active virus cases rise nearly 200

wchstv.com
Related
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. on Monday; active case total dips
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported as the active case total dipped Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 7,161 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
wchstv.com
W.Va. cities, counties cut $400 million settlement with major opioid distributors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lawyers for West Virginia’s counties and cities said they have reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson - the “big three” of opioid distributors. The lead attorneys indicate it is the highest per capita payout in the country...
wchstv.com
Attorneys announce $400 million settlement with opioid distributors in W.Va. suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:16 p.m. 8/01/22. Attorneys representing West Virginia counties and cities in opioid litigation pending against three major opioid distributors on Monday announced that a $400 million settlement has been reached in the case. The settlement was reached with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and...
LAW・
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Kentucky police department hit by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Flood watch expanded to cover most of West Virginia, eastern Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:15 p.m., 8/1/22. A flood watch has been expanded to include most of West Virginia and will remain in effect until Tuesday. The National Weather Service updated its flood watch area to include most of West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio, following storms Monday have drenched an already-soaked region or are expected to.
wchstv.com
Federal officials warn Ky. flood victims of potential scam operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky flood victims should be wary of scam operations when applying for federal aid. Federal officials are warning Kentuckians of scammers aiming to steal money or personal information from victims. The Federal Emergency Management Agency reports that staff and housing inspectors always carry photo identification...
wchstv.com
SNAP Stretch program leaders seek state funding for long-term sustainability
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A program that can double or even triple a family's food budget in West Virginia is running low on funding. Throughout the pandemic, the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition has used federal COVID relief dollars and local funding to keep the SNAP Stretch program going.
wchstv.com
'More tough news': Kentucky flooding death toll climbs to 35
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:30 p.m., 8/1/22. The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky jumped to 35 Monday afternoon, the state's governor said. Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update on social media that officials have confirmed five more deaths from the flooding that hit the region last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
wchstv.com
A special session without special results as negotiations on abortion and taxes stall
CHARLESTON, WV — After five days of discussion and debate costing more than $100,000 of public money, the West Virginia Legislature failed to pass either a new abortion bill or Governor Justice'' proposal to cut the personal income tax. And that outcome leads to some serious questions. How can...
wchstv.com
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities brace for the possibility of more storms and flash floods. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death...
wchstv.com
FEMA: Flood victims in five Kentucky counties eligible for federal aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky flood victims in five counties may now apply for assistance from FEMA. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties affected by severe weather are eligible for federal aid, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Applications...
wchstv.com
Flash flooding threat continues through early Tuesday
CHARLESTON, WVa. — MONDAY LATE-MORNING UPDATE:. It's been an active morning across the southern coalfields of Kentucky and West Virginia, as a few inches of rain have fallen due to showers and thunderstorms moving over the same areas. This has prompted new flash flood and flood warnings; flooding has been reported.
Comments / 0