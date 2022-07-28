Folks, it was just like a scene from Pretty Woman. Bag after bag after bag, but we didn’t have anyone to carry them for us. In preparation for the 3rd Annual Designer Handbag Bingo, Shannon Barker and I were charged with the task of acquiring twenty-two designer bags to be used as the prizes for the upcoming fundraising event. For those of you thinking “what fun”, we did have parameters. We had a budget, and we needed variety. We wanted handbags that would appeal to the attendees. We wanted some classics and some “new in” items. So, we had to put lots of thought and preparation into our purchases.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO