3 Essential Elements for Finding a Good Real Estate Agent
When it comes to selling your property does it really matter which real estate agent sells it? That depends on what you want out of the experience. A lot of variables go into it and if not careful, can negatively impact your wallet and be an extra source of unneeded and unwanted anxiety. Selling is a big decision. So take the time to choose the right agent. During this stressful time, it makes all the difference. Here are 3 things to consider:
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Local man wins Million Mile award
Fortune 500 company, Landstar System, Inc. recognized Omar Castillo of Sulphur Springs as a “One Million Mile Safe Driver” earlier this month during an awards ceremony at the 2022 Landstar Business Capacity Owners All-Star Celebration. The annual Million Mile Safe Driver awards honor Landstar business capacity owners for...
Christus Mobile Athletic Training Room
CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Sulphur Springs is proud to showcase their new Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR). This unit would not be possible if it was not for the generous support of Alliance Bank. The MATR is going to be utilized in Hopkins County and other local service area schools for many athletic events.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the mother’s...
Chamber Connection for 7/27 by Butch Burney
Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, set for Oct. 22, is open. To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients.
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
Mid-America WaterX Championship arrives August 4 – 7 at Lake Coleman
It is race week in Sulphur Springs! 4 Days of Championship Jet Ski racing is coming to Lake Coleman Thursday August 4 – Sunday August 7 for the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship. Racers from all over the USA, and even as far away as Australia and England will battle it out to see who takes home the Championship trophy. Spectators can watch for free from the shores of Lake Coleman, just bring some shade and chairs. The Pro Racer Show will be on Saturday, August 6th at 1pm. There will be food, ice cream, power sports merchants, and family games.
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 7/29: Preparing For Designer Handbag Bingo
Folks, it was just like a scene from Pretty Woman. Bag after bag after bag, but we didn’t have anyone to carry them for us. In preparation for the 3rd Annual Designer Handbag Bingo, Shannon Barker and I were charged with the task of acquiring twenty-two designer bags to be used as the prizes for the upcoming fundraising event. For those of you thinking “what fun”, we did have parameters. We had a budget, and we needed variety. We wanted handbags that would appeal to the attendees. We wanted some classics and some “new in” items. So, we had to put lots of thought and preparation into our purchases.
Texas drought conditions considered Extreme to Exceptional in two-thirds of state
he drought in two-thirds of Texas is now rated either Extreme or Exceptional,the highest on the US Drought Monitor scale. The US Drought Monitor issued its latest update last night based on data collected on Tuesday.
Winery in Greenville cancels scheduled Beto appearance
Earlier this week, Landon’s Winery owner Bob Landon made the announcement, noting he was canceling the event because he wants to remain politically neutral. A Greenville winery where gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was scheduled to talk to constituents has canceled the appearance. O’Rourke was set to appear at...
Sulphur Springs’ Newsom Graduates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Jackson Paul Newsom of Sulphur Springs recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY. Newsom earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license in the U.S. flag merchant marine, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Buc-ee's is a chain of country stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Floria, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and Don Wasek and has its headquarters in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Obituary for Verdon Raymond Graves
Verdon Raymond Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, passed away in the early morning hours of July 21, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born December 7, 1927, in the Teagarden Community, a rural area near Alva, Woods County, Oklahoma, the third son to parents Boyd Miles Graves and Elsie Armstrong McCorkle Graves.
TxDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler leaking fuel in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reporting an overturned 18-wheeler on SH 154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line. Officials said there are reports of leaking fuel, and emergency services are on the scene. TxDOT is on the way to assess the situation, and ask that people […]
LIFE’S FLAVORS 7/28- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
In just a few weeks students will be setting those alarms clocks and packing those lunches for a return to the classroom. I thought I would give you a run down of what this family of five students does to prepare them for the upcoming school year. To start off...
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Wood County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line [...]
Skydiving turned fatal in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief Fillingham said the skydiver was taken to McKinney for medical attention in an unstable condition, where he...
Can You Spot Why This Home Received Multiple Offers
Make a move to the country in this adorably cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 1 acre. You can relax on the large covered patio and enjoy the peacefulness of the country with pasture views. You’ll have space for a garden, room to play, and an area for some animals. A 30×30 slab with welding plates is a blank canvas waiting for you to finish it.
