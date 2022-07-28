Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers moving in today

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Windy, dry conditions continue, lighter winds with more showers just ahead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue into Monday, with windward clouds and showers remaining limited. An upper disturbance and surface trough approach and move in from the east. The disturbance could fuel localized heavy showers, and a thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out over the eastern end of the state Tuesday night through Wednesday. Weaker trade winds along with increasing moisture may be enough to trigger a few showers over our dry leeward areas through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form Wednesday through the second half of the week.
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as weather conditions may cause extreme fire behavior. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning has been posted for leeward areas, most of which are under drought conditions. Dry fuels,...
Monday's Midday Newscast
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaii celebrates Kingdom’s first national holiday La Ho’iho’i Ea
Headed to a city park? You're asked to bring your own TP.
Voter service centers in Hawaii open ahead of primary election
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While there has been a shift to mail-in and drop-off ballot voting in the state, voter service centers are still available to those who prefer an in-person experience. Voter service centers across the islands opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election. Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale,...
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren’t immediately released.
Business News: International arrivals
Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii has tips on how to keep your money safe when traveling. A Japanese inventor has created a way to keep dogs cool during the summer.
Headed to a city park? You’re asked to bring your own TP
July 31st marks La Ho'iho'i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day — when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
HNN Political Analyst weighs in 2 weeks before primary
As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, a local real estate expert explains how this impacts mortgages and Hawaii home sales.
‘A fresh start’: Public schools kick off new year with masks now optional
According to the state Health Department, fentanyl is now the leading cause of opioid-related death in Hawaii.
He’s one of Hawaii’s most accomplished all-around water athletes. Did we mention he’s 13?
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose. According to the state Health Department, fentanyl is now the leading cause of opioid-related death in Hawaii.
Public school students return to class today. Share your photos!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of Hawaii public school students returned to classrooms on Monday. After a challenging last few years with distance and hybrid learning as well as mask wearing, students say they are excited to return. Do you have keiki who are returning this week? We’d love to see...
More people are calling Hawaii’s mental health crisis line since launch of 988 dialing code
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the nation’s new 988 mental health crisis line launched in mid-July, more people in the islands have been seeking help ― and getting it. The state Department of Health’s Hawaii CARES crisis line has seen a 15% increase in calls. The 31 Hawaii...
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Medical Examiner confirms a 14-year-old Big Island girl who died last November overdosed on fentanyl. The news comes amid growing alarm about the drug’s spread in Hawaii. A federal anti-drug task force says the powerful narcotic is being smuggled into Hawaii by Mexican cartels...
Maui crash leaves 37-year-old Wailuku man in critical condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is fighting for his life after a crash in Kihei Saturday evening. Maui police said just after 5:30 p.m., the driver of a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC was heading north on Piilani Highway. He was nearing Kulaihakoi Street when police say he began weaving through the center delineators within a construction zone, and lost control.
Hundreds gather in Thomas Square to celebrate Sovereignty Restoration Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered in Thomas Square on Sunday to mark La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day ― when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
Hawaii public schools welcome back students with masks now optional
July 31st marks La Ho'iho'i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day — when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Headed to a city park? You're asked to bring your own TP.
What the Tech: Gadgets for college students
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose. According to the state Health Department, fentanyl is now the leading cause of opioid-related death in Hawaii.
Masks are now optional at Hawaii public schools, but many opt to keep them on
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of public school students headed back to school Monday for the new school year. And while masks are now options, many students and teachers decided to keep them on. “It’s nice to have that option,” Jonathan Riley, whose daughter Jaclyn is in second grade at Hokulani...
Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on H-3 could be turned over to the military for a court martial
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose. According to the state Health Department, fentanyl is now the leading cause of opioid-related death in Hawaii. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On Aug. 13, all centers will open earlier — from 7 a.m. until 7...
