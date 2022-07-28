ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers moving in today

By Guy Hagi
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue into Monday, with windward clouds and showers remaining limited. An upper disturbance and surface trough approach and move in from the east. The disturbance could fuel localized heavy showers, and a thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out over the eastern end of the state Tuesday night through Wednesday. Weaker trade winds along with increasing moisture may be enough to trigger a few showers over our dry leeward areas through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form Wednesday through the second half of the week.
