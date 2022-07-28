Why Southwest Airlines Stock Is Falling Today

www.fool.com
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences.
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand.
Why Roku Stock Just Popped
It's rebounding hard on Monday -- possibly due to short-sellers closing their short positions. Valuation-wise, Roku stock is hard to love, as the company is not expected to turn a profit again before 2026.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond.
4 Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy in August
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
Why Royal Caribbean Stock Crashed 10% Today
One month ago, Carnival reported a quarterly loss, predicted another, and then raised cash to prepare for it. Last week, Royal Caribbean reported a loss, predicted another, and today, it, too, is raising cash. You don't need three tries to guess what Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will report next week.
This Beaten-Down Stock Looks Like a Great Value Now
GE Aviation is the company's most significant business, and it's well on track in 2022. Management lowered profit expectations for GE Healthcare in 2022 by some $200 million. GE Power is doing fine, and management is taking action to improve GE Renewable Energy. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
71% of Americans Are Cutting Back on This Expense Due to Inflation. Should You?
It may not be a bad idea. Many people are struggling with higher-than-average living costs. Consumers are cutting spending in one key category to make their bills more manageable. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been rampant since this time last year. These days, consumers are spending a fortune...
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Tech stocks have gone from hero to dud as the market cycled away from former high fliers. Finding tech companies with long-term competitive advantages is key to market-beating returns.
3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
It's been a difficult year for investors, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite in a bear market. While downside moves in the market can be dizzying, they're always an ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. The following three companies are proven winners priced at
Why Beam Therapeutics Stock Dipped Today
Beam Therapeutics stock is under pressure today following a clinical hold on its lead blood cancer candidate. The company didn't go into the specifics behind the clinical hold in its press release.
Why Shopify, Pinterest, and Block Stocks Rallied on Monday
Investors are bidding up shares of some stocks that have been beaten down too far. While the economy may technically be in a recession, other data disputes that assertion. From a historical perspective, these three disruptors are bargains.
Why Upstart Holdings Tanked 23.1% in July
Upstart released preliminary Q2 earnings results on July 7. The company both disappointed on revenue and net income.
Why Redbox Entertainment Rallied 23% at the Open Today
Though it agreed to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul for well below its current price, investors seem to believe there's additional upside for Redbox. Even if the meme crowd is right, the risk that Redbox will be acquired at the current buyout price is way too big.
Should You Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?
The past several months have been marked by emotionally-charged, inconsistent decision-making. As a result, certain stocks have been sold off more dramatically than others. Investors that can recognize the market's philosophical missteps can capitalize on their corrections.
Why AT&T Dropped 10.4% in July
Free cash flow guidance was downgraded, leading investors to sell off the stock.
Why TuSimple Stock Crashed Today
Federal transportation officials are investigating the April crash of a truck powered by TuSimple's autonomous vehicle system. TuSimple says the accident was the result of human error.
U.S. Consumers Are Giving Up These 5 Things Due to Inflation. Should You Do the Same?
It may be time to make some tough decisions. Rampant inflation is wreaking havoc on consumers' budgets. It may be time to start putting off large purchases or cutting back on smaller ones. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been battering consumers' finances since last summer. But at this...
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a
My Top Stock to Buy If We're in a Recession
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is already up big this year while the overall market has plunged. The stock meets all the criteria you'd want in a stock to buy during a recession. Vertex's main risk is the potential for a clinical setback but otherwise doesn't have any weak links.
