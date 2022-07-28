Most Influential Women: Stephanie Maderazzo-Hughes, Canyon State Electric

azbigmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson F
Related
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Karla Morales, Arizona Technology Council
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Karla Morales, vice president of the Arizona Technology Council. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women of 2022: Nancy McClure, CBRE
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Nancy McClure, first vice president for CBRE. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits merges with Arizona Grantmakers Forum
Following unanimous approval by both boards of directors, the merger of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum is complete. Alliance Chief Executive Officer Kristen Merrifield will lead the combined organization, which will operate under the Alliance name for the immediate future. Arizona Grantmakers Forum President and CEO Laurie Liles will become Chief Public Policy Officer and Vice President of Arizona Grantmakers Forum as she shifts her focus to advocacy on behalf of the entire sector, while continuing to maintain relationships and provide support to the grantmaking members.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Girl Scouts, IndiCap, Tech Parks Arizona, Fresh Start
Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) announced the appointments of Mary Mitchell and Christina Spicer as co-chief executive officers. In their roles, Mitchell and Spicer will work together to maintain, establish, and grow key partnerships within the government and community; continue to make diversity, equity, inclusion, and racial justice an organizational priority; and provide strategy and vision to ensure GSACPC’s staff, 6,500 adult volunteers and 11,000 girls grades K-12 in more than 90 communities across central and northern Arizona are supported and empowered to be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges while helping build a better world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how the Arizona technology sector pushes for gender equality
The representation of women in technology in Arizona is lower than we want it to be and far lower than it should be. According to a recent Deloitte report, women have hovered at 30% to 32% of the technology workforce globally since 2019. In technical roles specifically, women make up only 24% of the global workforce. The good news is that these figures are slowly improving, and Deloitte predicts that the total number of women in technology will reach 33% in 2022, but there is a lot more work to do. Arizona sits slightly below the global average at 30.6%, according to the Q1 2022 Arizona Technology Impact Report, the Arizona Technology Council’s quarterly technology report created by eImpact.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Carli Ann McClure, Grant Thornton
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Carli Ann McClure, managing director at Grant Thornton. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros
The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona businesses can win federal infrastructure funds
New details have emerged regarding how small businesses might be able to win some of the federal dollars flowing to the State of Arizona as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The bill, signed into law by President Biden in November of 2021, allocates infrastructure funds to states and businesses by means of grants and specialized programs. Both delivery methods have direct state recipients as well as competitive opportunities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how the West Valley is attracting healthcare innovators
The West Valley, much like the rest of Metro Phoenix is in the middle of a growth spurt. And, just like a sudden burst of height during high school causes soreness, the rapid pace of development on the west side comes with some aches and pains. As the region expands, more residents have found themselves living significant distances from the clusters of healthcare infrastructure. For example, a Buckeye resident must drive their child some 40 miles to receive top-notch medical care at Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s main facility on Thomas Road.
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq sells The Residences of Central Phoenix for $63M
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $63.07 million sale of The Residences of Central Phoenix, a 265-unit, garden-style community located at 2020 W. Glendale Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona. The team represented the seller, Scottsdale-based Renue Properties. The buyer was InTrust Property Partners from Newport Beach, California.
azbigmedia.com
The Wyatt in Gilbert sells for $91 million
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), announced today the sale of The Wyatt, a 216-unit luxury multifamily asset in Gilbert, Arizona. The $91 million sales price represents $421,296 per unit. “One of the nation’s most prosperous large cities, Gilbert is a top suburban submarket target...
azbigmedia.com
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Empire Group buys 40 acres of North Phoenix land for $14.37M
The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.
azbigmedia.com
How Valley retail business owners can improve security and communication
The security of your customers, employees, and property should always be a top priority for Valley retail store owners. Strong security can prevent shoplifting, create efficient communication and create a safe experience for customers to shop in. Setting up a good security plan can be a challenge if you don’t have the proper experts around you. As a security expert in the Valley for over 20 years, I have helped businesses in Arizona create security plans that keep staff safe, customers safe, and property secure. Here are a few tips to help Valley retail shops step up their security game.
Comments / 0