Sheriff’s Office and CMCSS Transportation team up for de-escalation class

clarksvillenow.com
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
Injuries reported following Clarksville crash involving motorcycle
Injuries have been reported following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Clarksville.
Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Woman Charged With Drug Possession
A Cadiz woman was charged with possession of drugs after a report of a reckless driver on Broadbent Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say they were called to the area for a reckless driver and located 51-year-old Melissa Williams getting out of the vehicle on Hospitality Lane that was reported driving recklessly.
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
Search underway for suspects after carjacking at Clarksville gas station
The Clarksville Police Department is working to identify the suspects involved in a carjacking earlier this week.
WSMV
Two firefighters injured battling house fire in Montgomery County
EAST MONTGOMERY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after they battled a house fire in East Montgomery. The fire was reported on July 30 around 11:15 a.m. Personnel from Rescue Squad stations 17, 18 and 19 all responded to Marrast Drive. The Montgomery...
WSMV
THP investigates fatal Hickman County crash
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed on Bruce McCaleb Rd in a two-vehicle head-on crash. The roadway remains closed as officials continue their investigation. No information regarding the identities of...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Theft
A Hopkinsville man reported money taken out of his banking account Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone contacted the man claiming to work for HP and removed $12,000 from his banking account without his permission. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by deception.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged In South Main Street Shooting
A Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that damaged a home and two vehicles in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm 20-year-old Thomas Welch fired six shots hitting two vehicles on South Main Street behind an apartment complex. A home behind the...
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County Fair in full swing at Clarksville Speedway | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair was in full swing this past weekend at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds. People from all over the county came to enjoy the rides, games and carnival food. Among this year’s events are Flat Track Bike Racing, the Enduro Race, and live pig and duck races. As usual, there are rides, food, games and vendors like ax-throwing and a bull-riding machine.
whopam.com
Two arrested for case of severe elder abuse in Oak Grove, victim in grave condition
Two Oak Grove residents have been arrested for alleged abuse and neglect of an elderly man that has put him in a hospital in grave condition. Arrest warrants for 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove allege that while in a caretaker role, they forced a 70-year old man to live alone in a camper outside of their Timberline Circle home between March 1 and July 10.
fox17.com
Dickson County Schools adding safety feature this upcoming school year
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some school districts in Middle Tennessee are just days away from the start of school. This raises the question of what school leaders are doing to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom?. Dickson County Schools will be adding a safety feature to...
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
WSMV
Police search for 15-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department asked the public to help locate a runaway teen Thursday. CPD said they are looking for 15-year-old Sydney Bankston, who was last seen on July 27th around 1:45 a.m. at her residence on Barrywood Circle. Sydney was wearing a pink top and...
radionwtn.com
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
franklinpdnews.com
Franklin Police want to ID these two suspects
Franklin Police are hoping someone may recognize one of these suspects. They are wanted for stealing a woman’s wallet from her purse in a shopping cart at Sam’s Club at 3070 Mallory Lane on June 10th at approximately 5:45pm. They then used a credit card from that wallet to make purchases at the very same Sam’s Club at 5:51pm and also the Target at 1701 Galleria Blvd at 6:07pm. The loss in this case is over $3,000. Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize either one of these suspects.
