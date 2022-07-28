Read full article on original website
Iowa State Shuts Down North Carolina A&T 80-43
Iowa State is now 2-0 on the young season. The Cyclones took care of business against North Carolina A&T 80-43 this afternoon. The Cyclones were led on the afternoon by Jaz Kunc scoring 17 points and 10 rebounds. Osun Osunniyi added 16 points of his own. The Cyclones shot 47% from the field and 30% from deep.
Iowa State Implodes In 20-14 Loss To Oklahoma State
The Iowa State offense was unable to hold on to the ball and imploded all game in a 20-14 loss to Oklahoma State. The Cyclones turned the ball over 5 times and scored 14 points and were unable to capitalize on an Oklahoma State team that had problems of their own. Hunter Dekkers threw three interceptions, Sean Shaw and Deon Silas each coughed up the ball once to lead to the 5 turnovers.
Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 151) - Back on the Right Track Before Stillwater
Levi and Tom Manning’s Burner are back this week to discuss Iowa State’s cathartic win over West Virginia, where the offense looked much better than it had up to this point in the season. Can the Cyclones keep the momentum and pick up a second win in a row down in Stillwater this weekend?
2022 Iowa State Football Preview: Oklahoma State
Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) at Oklahoma State (6-3,3-3) After what felt like centuries, your Iowa State Cyclone football team got a win last weekend in dominating fashion, positively obliterating the West Virginia Mountaineers by a 31-14 scoreline, which appears far closer than the game actually was. The offense looked much better amassing 172 rush yards behind the efforts of Cartevious Norton and Deon Silas, which paired up nicely with a very efficient passing day from Hunter Dekkers.
