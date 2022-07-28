Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

www.wabe.org
Baby shot during party in Kensington
Police say the baby was being held by her mother when she was shot in the hand.
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
Jesse Jackson Offers Solutions for Alleged Racial Discrimination at Sesame Place
Rev. Jesse Jackson is getting involved in the Sesame Place racial discrimination controversy ... coming to the table with solutions for making the theme park better for Black folks. Jesse says SeaWorld, which owns Sesame Place Philadelphia, should bring in African-Americans to their board of directors, spend money on Black-owned...
‘A Disappointment’: Temple University Hires Workers To Help Clean After Students Reportedly Dumped Trash
Temple University is responding to complaints from North Philadelphia residents who claim students left piles of garbage after moving in and out of their off-campus apartments. The institution, which boasts a slew of famous alums, including Tamron Hall, Jesse Williams, and Jill Scott, sent out dozens of crew members to...
Former ACCT Philly employee charged with cruelty in death of pit bull
A former Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team employee has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a family dog last August.
Aniyah Arrington, 14, Missing: Philadelphia Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Aniyah Arrington. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 5:00 pm on the 200 block of Furley Street. Aniyah is described as a young woman who is 5’1″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a dark complexion, brown hair (in braids), and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a gold necklace.
Philadelphia Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that DeWitt Drayton, 46, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States Senior District Court Judge Anita B. Brody for manufacturing counterfeit pills using controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and for unlawfully possessing three firearms.
South Philadelphia man opens the go-to lounge in Wilmington after failed pet store
Wilmington, DE (WPHL)- On Sunday, a South Philadelphia man celebrated the second anniversary of his Wilmington lounge. The journey of opening that new venue during a pandemic, and surviving, is one that the local entrepreneur says he’s proud of. Rikeem Wilburn, owner of Suite 4 Eleven in Wilmington, Delaware,...
70-Year-Old Man Robbed in Philadelphia, Fractures Hip
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police say that on July 15, 2022, a 70-year-old man was robbed and injured on the 1300 block of W. Girard Avenue in Philadelphia. The victim was leaving a store when he was grabbed from behind by an unknown black male and had $75 stolen from him. This caused the victim to lose his balance and fall, fracturing his hip in the process. The suspect fled east towards Watts Street after committing the robbery. The victim was transported to Pennsylvania hospital via Medic.
US Files Civil Suit Against Delaware County Pharmacy, Pharmacist
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a civil lawsuit against Murray-Overhill Pharmacy, Inc., located in Media, PA, and its co-owner pharmacist Martin Brian, alleging a years-long practice of illegal dispensing and distribution of opioid and other controlled substances as part of a sex-for-pills scheme. At the same time the civil suit was filed, the United States also filed a proposed consent judgment that, subject to the court’s approval, would resolve the lawsuit. The consent judgment would require Murray-Overhill Pharmacy and Brian to pay $750,000 in civil penalties under the Controlled Substances Act and would permanently prohibit them from dispensing controlled substances or obtaining another controlled substance registration in the future.
EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn couple says they were target of racism from Pennsylvania hotel staff
Jamie Chung and his girlfriend, Tierney Oberhammer, said it started when they checked out of the Marriott in York, Pennsylvania.
7-Year-Old Shot During Shooting at Philadelphia’s Wister Townhomes
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 7-year-old child was shot during during a shoot out at the...
Gun trafficker draws up to 18 years in prison for role in straw purchase schemes
NORRISTOWN — As he headed to prison for his role as one of the leaders of a multi-county gun trafficking organization a Philadelphia man had a message for his peers. “Kids, stay in school,” Terrence Barker, 21, said with a smile as sheriff’s deputies escorted him from a Montgomery County courtroom to begin serving a 9- to 18-year sentence for participating in the gun trafficking network that illegally obtained and sold 44 firearms using straw purchase schemes.
Electrical Wiring Deemed Cause Of Fire That Torched Iconic Jim’s Steaks In South Philadelphia, Fire Marshal’s Office Says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Electrical wiring has been determined as the cause of a fire that broke out at Jim’s Steaks in South Philadelphia, the fire marshal’s office announced on Monday. The owner of the iconic Philadelphia steak shop, Ken Silver, assessed the damage from the devastating fire on Monday. “We’ll go through the building, we’ll see how devastatingly bad it was because as you can see from the back, the roof is caved in,” Silver said. Eyewitness News cameras tagged along as Silver sifted through the rubble. “We don’t know what we’re dealing with yet,” Silver said. UPDATE: The Fire Marshal's Office determined the...
Woman Shot At Wedding Reception In Philadelphia’s Feltonville Section After Fight: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fight at a wedding reception ended with a guest shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section. Police tell CBS3 the wedding was cut short due to a physical altercation between a group of women that ultimately led to a shooting. On Wednesday just after 9 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the 4200 block of Macalester Street. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Police say a fight between several wedding guests eventually spilled to the outside of the wedding venue....
Temple University Takes Action After Some Students Leave Heaps Of Garbage Behind In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is taking action to clean up part of North Philadelphia Thursday after neighbors complained about heaps of garbage left behind by some students who recently moved out. Crews used shovels and a lot of manpower to clear furniture and piles of junk left on sidewalks in North Philadelphia. “We’re on a mission. We’re gonna try to help Temple University and the city of Philadelphia to get rid of some of this ugliness,” Darnell Scott said. Scott is with the community-based organization One Day At a Time. It’s contracted by Temple to pick up trash off of city streets...
Man who allegedly threatened to throw his baby off I-95 overpass in Philadelphia identified
The DA's office said the suspect threatened the baby, the mother of his child, and a good Samaritan who stopped to help.
Homicide by Shooting in Philadelphia: Watch the Video to See if You Can Help
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In the early hours of Saturday, July 16th, a homicide by shooting occurred in a parking lot on the 2400 block of Kelly Drive. The victim, a 30-year-old black male, was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. Police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspects in this released video.
17-Year-Old Male Attacked on SEPTA Subway: Cell Phone Stolen
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In the early morning hours of July 2, 2022, a 17-year-old male was viciously attacked on a SEPTA subway train. The victim told authorities that he was on the Market Frankford Line when the suspect got on the train and grabbed his cell phone. The suspect then began punching him in the face until he let go of the phone. When the train pulled into the station, the suspect fled from the train and the victim chased after him. When confronted by the suspect, he stated that he had a gun and simulated he was holding it. Fearing for his safety, the victim backed away.
Wedding reception fight leads to shooting outside venue in Philadelphia, police say
"It's very unfortunate. It's supposed to be a happy moment, a wedding...and this fight escalated into a shooting," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
