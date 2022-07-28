Moderate injuries reported after interstate crash in Laplace

www.wdsu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Woman dies in Northshore motorcycle crash
Cops say a woman leaving a party crashed a motorcycle into a tree and died Saturday night.”The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (July 30) evening near Covington
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Injuries reported after a traffic collision in LaPlace (LaPlace, LA)
Injuries reported after a traffic collision in LaPlace (LaPlace, LA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, a crash in LaPlace led to injuries. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Interstate 10 at mile marker 203 [...]
stpso.com
Woman Dies After Crash Less Than a Mile from Social Gathering
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (July 30) evening near Covington. Shortly before 6:45 PM, a 27-year old Covington woman left a social gathering in the 1500 block of Tchefuncte Drive near Covington on a 2007 Honda CRF-70F that she was driving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
St. Tammany marine division recovered the body of Marrero man who jumped from Twin Span Bridge
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body of the man who jumped off Twin Span Bridge has been recovered from Lake Ponchartrain. The St.Tammany Coroner's Office has identified the man as Jermaine Smith, 31. According to the sheriff, deputies responded to the bridge Thursday around 8:30...
wbrz.com
Louisiana State Police announce new 'accelerated academy' for cadets
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police announced Sunday they are rolling out a new accelerated training academy for officers who have at least two years of experience in law enforcement. State Police said the accelerated academy will be 14 weeks long, instead of the 23-week-long standard academy. Sunday, 28 men...
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana deputy stabbed during traffic stop
Ashley Nicole Burton accused of stabbing sheriff deput
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on US 90
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on July 26, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90 west near Live Oak Boulevard in Westwego, Louisiana. Terry Ralph, 53, of Boutte, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WDSU
Severe thunderstorm warning for St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parish
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for west central St. Tammany Parish and southeastern Tangipahoa Parish until 3:45 p.m. There is a chance of 60 mph winds and nickel-sized hail that could damage roofs, siding and trees. If you are in Hammond, Covington,...
wgno.com
The search is on for a man who jumped from the Twin Spans Thursday night
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Friday morning, police continued the search for a man they say jumped from the Twin Spans. The initial call came in around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) responded to the call, which reported that a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Crash on I-5 turns fatal after driver suffers medical emergency
YONCALLA, Ore. -- A man whose vehicle crashed on Interstate 5 yesterday is dead after he suffered a medical emergency right as medics arrived, Oregon State Police said. Officials report that on July 26 at about 3:30 p.m. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. OSP says their initial investigation revealed a vehicle driven by Loyd Price, 78, of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, rolled down an embankment and came to rest on nearby railroad tracks.
Pedestrian hit and killed by semi on I-5 near Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semitruck on Interstate 5 near Mount Vernon. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash in the southbound lanes at Anderson Road shortly before 5 a.m. All southbound lanes were closed for about...
WWL-TV
1 dead, 3 injured in St. Charles Parish shooting
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Four people were shot and one person has died in a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Hahn Street in Hahnville, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies located four subjects...
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Complex
JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Being Shot in Louisiana
JayDaYoungan has passed away after sustaining gunshot wounds in Louisiana, according to Facebook post made by the Bogalusa Police Department. Another person described by police as “close family member” Kenyatta Scott Sr. was injured in the shooting and is currently in stable condition. JayDaYoungan, legal name Javorius Scott,...
Comments / 0