Is eBay Stock a Buy Right Now?

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand.
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences.
Why Roku Stock Just Popped
It's rebounding hard on Monday -- possibly due to short-sellers closing their short positions. Valuation-wise, Roku stock is hard to love, as the company is not expected to turn a profit again before 2026.
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Tech stocks have gone from hero to dud as the market cycled away from former high fliers. Finding tech companies with long-term competitive advantages is key to market-beating returns.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond.
4 Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy in August
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds.
This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Has Lofty International Growth Ambitions
A key growth driver has been its international tower operations. The REIT has grand plans to continue growing that business.
71% of Americans Are Cutting Back on This Expense Due to Inflation. Should You?
It may not be a bad idea. Many people are struggling with higher-than-average living costs. Consumers are cutting spending in one key category to make their bills more manageable. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been rampant since this time last year. These days, consumers are spending a fortune...
Why Redbox Entertainment Rallied 23% at the Open Today
Though it agreed to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul for well below its current price, investors seem to believe there's additional upside for Redbox. Even if the meme crowd is right, the risk that Redbox will be acquired at the current buyout price is way too big.
My Top Stock to Buy If We're in a Recession
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is already up big this year while the overall market has plunged. The stock meets all the criteria you'd want in a stock to buy during a recession. Vertex's main risk is the potential for a clinical setback but otherwise doesn't have any weak links.
Why Beam Therapeutics Stock Dipped Today
Beam Therapeutics stock is under pressure today following a clinical hold on its lead blood cancer candidate. The company didn't go into the specifics behind the clinical hold in its press release.
Can This Stock Hold Out Against Its Competition Forever?
Domino's has not partnered with a third-party food delivery service. Meanwhile, it is facing an acute shortage of delivery drivers.
Most of My Stocks Are Down Year to Date. Here's the Silver Lining
Many investors are seeing major losses in their portfolios this year. While I'm in the same boat, some of my investments have been helping to pump money into my portfolio, thereby minimizing those losses.
Got a Gift Card to Spend? Here's Why You Should Use It ASAP
The clock is ticking on those unused gift cards. Last year, Americans reported having $15 billion in unused gift cards. Inflation is impacting the buying power of those cards. If you can't use the card yourself, try to sell it or trade it with someone. Have you cleaned out your...
Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday
Tesla reportedly inked deals through 2025 with battery-material suppliers in China. Tesla now has four global EV factories it needs to supply. Nio and other Chinese domestic EV manufacturers continue to recover from supply chain challenges.
Suze Orman Says a Diverse Portfolio Is Important. Here's an Easy Way to Achieve One
The right brokerage account could be your ticket to a well-balanced investment mix. A diversified portfolio can help you grow wealth and protect you from losses. One key brokerage account feature makes it easy to build a diverse mix of investments. These days, many investors are reeling due to losses...
U.S. Consumers Are Giving Up These 5 Things Due to Inflation. Should You Do the Same?
It may be time to make some tough decisions. Rampant inflation is wreaking havoc on consumers' budgets. It may be time to start putting off large purchases or cutting back on smaller ones. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been battering consumers' finances since last summer. But at this...
Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Climbed 10.4% on Monday
A study on a competitor's drug may have indirectly helped MannKind. It specializes in therapies to treat endocrine and orphan lung diseases.
Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Ceragon Networks (CRNT 1.54%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
