Roswell fire department employee charged after woman struck near fire station

Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, theater, a fun way to cool off highlight Top 10 things to do this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
The Citizen Online
Thieves busy in Peachtree City
It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
SWAT standoff underway | Person barricaded at Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is underway at an apartment complex in Riverdale Monday evening, according to Clayton County Police. Authorities are responding to Shadow Ridge Apartments at 950 Lake Ridge Parkway. "The subject is barricaded," Clayton County Police said. 11Alive has a crew on the way...
Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County sheriff’s deputy has died after a pine tree fell on his patrol car, according to Sheriff Darrell Dix. Sheriff Dix said that Deputy Jamie Reynolds was driving on Hwy. 16 near Shoal Creek Road at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning when the tree fell.
Missing 60-year-old woman last seen at Grady Hospital
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jacqueline Rolle, 60, was last seen at Grady Hospital on June 17. Officials say she has not made contact with family...
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
CBS 46
Man shot by police outside Canton restaurant, deputies say
CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a domestic dispute led to a shooting involving a deputy outside of a Canton Red Lobster restaurant on Saturday afternoon. Police said when officers responded to a domestic dispute call on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at 11...
Person dies in car fire on interstate south of Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A person died in a car fire, Atlanta Fire officials confirmed, in an incident that occurred on I-75/85 on Friday night. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said they responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident a little before 11 p.m. The wreck occurred just south of downtown on the interstate, near Fulton Street.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver killed in crash when someone overtook them on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Police said someone trying to pass a driver on the Downtown Connector collided with the car they were overtaking, leading to a deadly wreck. The collision happened on Friday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton Street, south of Interstate 20. Atlanta police haven't charged...
Man shot, killed in broad daylight inside Atlanta grocery store, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide inside an Atlanta grocery store on Sunday evening. Officers were called to a fire station on Boulevard SE just after 5:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Victim: Road rage incident on I-85 leads to shooting that ended at Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A man told police that he believes a road rage incident on Interstate 85 in Atlanta led to a shooting that ended near Atlantic Station. Around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 12 Atlantic Station off 17th Street to reports of a person shot. He said...
CBS 46
Firefighter, civilian injured in Decatur house fire, officials say
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County officials confirmed to CBS46 News that a firefighter and a civilian were injured in a house fire in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to 1421 Ruth Place after reports of a fire. The extent of the injuries...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Explosions heard during Thursday night residential fire in Buford
Firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential fire in Buford on Thursday night, July 28, after a resident called 911 to report that his home was on fire and that he had heard explosions. At 11:07 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2800...
Professor who police say shot, killed 18-year-old college student denied bond
Carroll County, Ga — The fired college professor police say shot and killed a University of West Georgia student had his first court appearance Monday where a judge denied his bond. Richard Sigman, 47, appeared in magistrate court in a wheelchair with a large abrasion across his forehead. Channel...
Roswell mother hit, killed by firefighter on her morning jog, police say
A Roswell firefighter is accused of hitting a woman who was on her daily jog earlier this month, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Bonnie Abraham-Mikami was jogging on Old Alabama Road and was in a crosswalk when a truck making a turn hit her around 9 a.m. on July 13.
6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other
ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water. Officers found them...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
CBS 46
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside recording studio in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Atlanta. It happened on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector Road outside of a recording studio. Police say one man is dead and another man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Homicide detectives are currently...
Douglas County man found guilty of aggravated assault in 2021 shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man known as “Suave,” who shot two people in the legs, has been convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault. Following a week-long trial, a Douglas County jury convicted 39-year-old Mike Clark of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say
DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
Comments / 4