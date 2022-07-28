ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

16-Year-Old East Hartford Boy Drowns In Pool Overnight, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3777AT_0gwAXuAA00
Terry Pool, the area where the teen drowned. Photo Credit: EastHartfordct.gov

A 16-year-old Connecticut boy drowned in a public pool overnight after jumping the fenced property to enter the pool.

The incident took place in East Hartford shortly after midnight, on Thursday, July 28, at the Terry Pool, located in Hockanum Park at 320 High St.

Police responded to Terry Pool on a report of juveniles inside the fenced area of the property, said Officer Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police.

While en route police received further information that someone may be underwater. When officers arrived on the scene they found juveniles attempting to pull an unresponsive male from the pool, Caruso said.

Officers removed him from the water and immediately began performing CPR until East Hartford Fire Department paramedics arrived and assumed medical treatment, he added.

The teen, identified as Tresor Booze, of East Hartford, was rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased, Caruso said.

At this time police are treating this incident as a tragic accident, police said.

" Our hearts and thoughts are with Tresor’s family and friends," Caruso said. "On behalf of the East Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Fire Department, Ambulance Service of Manchester, and the entire East Hartford community we offer our deepest condolences."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New Haven Moped Driver Killed In Crash, Police Say

A 35-year-old Connecticut man driving a moped was killed during a crash with a Nissan. The crash took place in New Haven around 5:40 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. When officers responded to the scene, located between Adeline Street and Printers Lane, they found the driver...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
East Hartford, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
whdh.com

Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash

BROOKFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24...
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man who was stalking a woman, assaulted her and another man, and shot an illegal firearm on Friday. Officers in Meriden said they initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chamberlain Highway on Friday evening around 6 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, […]
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old East#Cpr#Accident
Register Citizen

Police: 6 people wounded in Hartford shootings over weekend

HARTFORD — Police said six people were shot this weekend in the capital city, including a woman who was critically injured and a 16-year-old boy. The woman was one of four people injured by gunfire in the same incident on Main Street Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. No one died in any of the weekend shootings, which brings the number of people who survived gun assaults in Hartford this year to 83, he said.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
NEWTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Local Man To Be Arraigned For Holyoke Murder

A Holyoke man is under arrest for murder. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz is accused of fatally shooting a woman from New Haven, Connecticut, Desiree Rivera Lopez, on July 23rd. Police had responded to a possible domestic altercation on North Summer Street when they found the victim. Police aren’t saying very much about...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Police Issue Alert For Missing Pittsfield Man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region who hasn’t been seen in several weeks. In Berkshire County, Pittsfield Police said they’re looking for Lee Walter Meisenheimer, age 69, who was last seen sometime around Wednesday, July 13. He’s known...
Eyewitness News

Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Home Invasion in Waterbury: Police

Waterbury Police have arrested a man that's accused of trying to break into a home with a gun Sunday night. Officials said the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Valentino Drive. Authorities received a call stating that a person was trying to force entry into a home with a firearm while the family was inside.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

2 New Britain residents killed in Massachusetts crash

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people from New Britain are dead after a crash in Worcester, Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 290 eastbound by exit 24, according to Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by an...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
327K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy