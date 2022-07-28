16-Year-Old East Hartford Boy Drowns In Pool Overnight, Police Say

Terry Pool, the area where the teen drowned. Photo Credit: EastHartfordct.gov

A 16-year-old Connecticut boy drowned in a public pool overnight after jumping the fenced property to enter the pool.

The incident took place in East Hartford shortly after midnight, on Thursday, July 28, at the Terry Pool, located in Hockanum Park at 320 High St.

Police responded to Terry Pool on a report of juveniles inside the fenced area of the property, said Officer Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police.

While en route police received further information that someone may be underwater. When officers arrived on the scene they found juveniles attempting to pull an unresponsive male from the pool, Caruso said.

Officers removed him from the water and immediately began performing CPR until East Hartford Fire Department paramedics arrived and assumed medical treatment, he added.

The teen, identified as Tresor Booze, of East Hartford, was rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased, Caruso said.

At this time police are treating this incident as a tragic accident, police said.

" Our hearts and thoughts are with Tresor’s family and friends," Caruso said. "On behalf of the East Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Fire Department, Ambulance Service of Manchester, and the entire East Hartford community we offer our deepest condolences."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.