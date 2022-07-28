ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado River Basin states on deadline to develop conservation plan

By Karen Morfitt
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsbKc_0gwAXiog00

Colorado River Basin states on deadline to develop plan to conserve millions of acre-feet of water 02:55

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has tasked the seven states that make up the Colorado River Basin to develop a plan that would conserve 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water from the river in 2023.

The Bureau's commissioner gave the basin states a deadline of mid-August before the Bureau could step in and impose their own cuts.

John Berggren says the move highlights how critical the situation has become.

"The Colorado River is in crisis, There's been a fundamental imbalance on the system we've know about for decades, but it's really coming to a head," he said.

Berggren is a water policy analyst for the conservation nonprofit Western Resource Advocates. He says the pressure from the federal government couldn't come soon enough.

"We are seeing the two largest reservoirs -- Lake Powell and Lake Mead -- rapidly decline and potentially reach record low levels where they can no longer function as dams on the system," he said.

Almost immediately those in the upper basin, including Colorado, went to work.

Chuck Cullom, the executive director of the Upper Colorado Basin Commission, says the result is their five- point plan.

"What folks are focused on is using the water as efficiently as possible," Cullom said.

The plan includes more aggressive water management, greater incentives to conserve moving more water from the upper reservoirs into lower reservoirs and reimplementing a compensation program for those who voluntarily agree to using less, particularly farmers.

"Agriculture is the backbone of large parts of the upper basin states and to the extent that we can incentivize more efficient investment in irrigation technology then we can have a successful outcome," Cullom said.

He says they are now looking to their counterparts in the lower basin to develop their own plan to conserve and help slow the impacts.

"Because of the scale that is really needed to fix the problem, we need everyone to get on board including local irrigation districts, cities and towns and the state," Berggren said.

To learn more about the issues surrounding the river, Western Resource Advocates is hosting a panel discussion Thursday at noon , you can find more information by visiting the link below and can read the letter sent by the UCR to the Bureau of Reclamation detailing the five-point plan here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Anglers asked to fish out two reservoirs before they dry up

Managers of Queens and Jumbo reservoirs have pulled all the rules - take as many fish as you can get your hands, er hooks, on to.Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorized the hauls for Queens Reservoir beginning on July 21 and Jumbo on July 25. The two bodies of water are in danger of drying up and killing all the fish within them. So CPW told fisherman and fisherwoman to come and get all they can while they can. "Due to declining water levels and increasing temperatures, Queens Reservoir is in imminent danger of suffering a catastrophic fish-kill," said Mitch Martin, acting...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy gears up for 4-days of 'Day of Service'

Registration opened on Monday, August 1, 2022 for Xcel Energy's Day of Service, a very popular volunteer opportunity across Colorado. This year Day of Service will last four days from September 8th through the 11th, and there are nearly 40 projects to choose from. "We all benefit from being able to provide service to our local communities, to local non-profits, and we benefit by being able to be together in service of our customers and communities," said Robert Kenney, President of Xcel Energy Colorado. The energy utility started Day of Service in 2010 to honor the anniversary of the 9/11...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected

The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

10 highest Colorado rain totals reported to CoCoRaHS this week

Several places from the mountains to the plains have recorded between 2 and 4 inches of rain this week thanks to a robust surge of monsoon moisture. The following is a list of the 10 largest rain totals reported to the Community Collaborative  Rain, Hail and Snow Network based in Fort Collins. Rain totals are from 7 a.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. on Friday.4.09" - Stratton .25 WNW in Kit Carson County3.77" - Larkspur 7.1 ESE in Douglas County3.68" - Stratton 0.1 N in Kit Carson County3.66" - Cope 0.3 SSW in Washington County3.46" - Walsh 20.1 SSE in Baca County3.45" - Akron 0.5 W in Washington County3.42" - Liberty 15 SW in Kit Carson County3.14" - Littleton 6.9 WNW in Jefferson County3.10" - Pagosa Springs 4.6 NNW in Archuleta County3.07" - Fort Collins 0.7 ENE in Larimer County
CBS Denver

History Colorado hosts celebration for state's 146th birthday party

The Centennial State is celebrating its 146th birthday. For the occasion, History Colorado is throwing a free party, inviting all Coloradans to enjoy.The Colorado Day extravaganza features live music, arts and crafts, food, face painting, alpacas, gold mining, and more: all sorts of cultural items that help make our state so special.The celebration drew crowds on Monday morning, including native Rene Delgado. "It's totally Colorado from the environment outside, the banner the inside with the flags lining the ceiling. It's inviting," she said.CBS4's Mekialaya White also asked Josephine, 7, and Addison, 8, their favorite part of their visit. "All of it!" both girls said with a smile.History Colorado Center in Denver, the Center for Colorado Women's History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, and the Trinidad History Museum also offer free admission on August 1.You can check out a full list of events here.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation

Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Increasing chance for storms on Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  More monsoon moisture will be pushing northward from Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms for most over what many saw on Saturday. Showers and storms will develop in most mountain areas by noon Sunday with storm over the Denver metro and eastern Colorado any time after 2pm.Monday and Tuesday will see drier and warmer air take over the start of the new month. Temperatures will be kicking up into the mid 90s for many over eastern and western parts of Colorado. Chances for showers and storms will be lower again across the state with the drier air.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Management#Lake Mead#Irrigation#Bureau
CBS Denver

Official forecast calls for August to be cooler and wetter than normal

After a hotter and drier than normal July, the official government forecast for August suggests the opposite could be true this month.July is usually the hottest month of the year and last month was even hotter than normal with an average temperature of 78 degrees. That is almost 3 degrees above normal which from a climate standpoint is significant. More than 75% of the days in July were warmer than normal.Last month was also more than 1 inch below normal with precipitation but it should be noted the vast majority of days in July had at least of trace of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Mega Millions ticket sales generate big bucks for Colorado

While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as  parks, trails and open spaces."Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery. The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park

The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park.  Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Heaviest rain and biggest flood threat stays south of Denver again Friday

Ample moisture over Colorado will again cause plenty of clouds on Friday. Rain is possible anywhere but the best chance stays away from the metro area.The far southwest and southeast regions of the state including Cortez, Durango, Telluride, Springfield, and Lamar are under another Flash Flood Watch from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms in these areas could produce 1-2 inches of rain per hour which could quickly cause flooding.For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, the chance for rain is considerably smaller compared to southern Colorado but there is still a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.For the weekend, the chance for rain in Denver and along the Front Range drops to just 20% both Saturday and Sunday. The mountains have a better chance for afternoon rain especially on Saturday. It will also turn warmer for the weekend with high temperatures returning to about 90 degrees in the metro area. The warming trend will continue into next week as well.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
CBS Denver

Gun group sues Colorado over gun magazine 15-round limit

A gun rights organization is suing Colorado over the state's 2013 ban on magazines that hold over 15-rounds, arguing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York gun law reinforces the group's belief that it infringes on Second Amendment rights.The National Foundation for Gun Rights' lawsuit marks one of the first in what is expected to be a wave of gun control measures across the country following the June 23 Supreme Court decision that struck down a New York law requiring people to show why they needed a concealed weapons permit. It was filed Thursday in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

As Coloradans spend millions for chance to win billion, some proceeds help great outdoor projects

No one matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions lottery Tuesday. The jackpot is now up to $1.02 billion and Coloradans are lining up to test their luck. More than $1.8 million worth of lottery tickets were purchased in Colorado on Thursday. Wednesday, sales were more than $3 million. In the last two weeks, there have been more than 5.2 million plays. According to the Colorado Lottery, there's never been winning Mega Millions ticket bought in Colorado. While no one scored the jackpot earlier this week, several winning tickets worth $10,000 each were sold throughout the state. Even if your luck doesn't pay...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Day is Aug. 1 and there's a lot to celebrate

Colorado will celebrate Colorado Day on Aug. 1 which is the anniversary of the state being admitted into the U.S. in 1876. There are many events to celebrate Colorado's statehood happening on that day. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating Colorado Day on the first Monday in August with free entrance into all state parks. As the Centennial State celebrates its 146th Birthday, there are a lot of fun things to do across Colorado. Some of those are at the History Colorado Center located at 1200 N. Broadway in Denver. The free event highlights some of the elements that make this state so special. History Colorado Center in Denver, the Center for Colorado Women's History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, and the Trinidad History Museum also offer free admission on August 1. Visitor hours for statewide museums and details about the free activities at the History Colorado Center can be found at historycolorado.org.   
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Mile High United Way ready to help hundreds of families get ready for back to school

Back-to-school supplies have not been spared by inflation and one Colorado non-profit is hoping to help the families and teachers hit hardest. On Saturday, Mile High United Way will host its third annual Back to School Bash – an event that provides school supplies to elementary school-aged children and middle/high school students in the Denver metro area. It's the largest the event has been because this year, the need is bigger than ever. The event began for elementary school children but has since expanded. "We've now seen that need grow to teacher baskets, high school backpacks, scientific calculators," said Chelsea...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tina Peters gets a recount of her GOP primary race afterall

The recount of the Republican primary race for secretary of state will in fact happen. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office tells CBS News Colorado Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters provided the funds for the recount.The recount must be completed by Aug. 4 - required by law. Peters lost the primary race by 88,000 votes to Pamela Anderson.In a letter sent to the Secretary of State's office, Peters requested a hand count rather than one by a machine. Peters is among a group of politicians promoting the false claim that President Joe Biden did not actually win his election against...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Prisoner's family enlists victim in bid for clemency

A man sentenced to nearly a century in prison has asked Gov. Jared Polis for clemency after serving more than two decades behind bars.This story begins at gunpoint in 1998. Rene Lima-Marin and Michael Clifton robbing Jason Kasperek in an Aurora video store. Each gunman was sentenced to 98 years.Fast forward two decades: Lima-Marin walks free following a paperwork mix-up then a pardon from Colorado's governor.Michael Clifton tells a court "I want out, too."In 2018, Kasparek told CBS4  he wouldn't go along with a clemency request, "I'm sorry, I'm one of the victims, it's a life sentence for me."But then...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Daron Marquel Ellis pleads guilty to shooting park ranger in 2021

CBS4 learned Saturday, a Colorado man pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier in July after shooting a park ranger in December 2021.Daron Marquel Ellis had already led state troopers on a chase in a stolen car earlier in the day back in December when a park ranger stopped him at one of the entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park.That's when Ellis started firing. The ranger was hit, but his protective vest stopped the bullet.The ranger returned fire and hit Ellis in the leg before backup arrived to take Ellis into custody.Ellis faces up to 20 years in prison for attempted murder of a federal officer.His sentencing was  scheduled for October. RELATED: Daron Marquel Ellis, Suspect In Rocky Mountain National Park Shooting, Charged With Assaulting Ranger
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy