Restock alert: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk is back at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

This is not a drill. The cult-favorite and always sold out Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit is back at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale . The sale ends on Sunday, July 31 but we don't expect this limited-edition set to last until then. Pick up the viral makeup set now to achieve the perfect pout, with a perfect discount to match.

The highly sought-after Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit consistently sells out very fast. Like, too fast. But right now, the three-piece set is down from $92 to $59 at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale , saving you $33. The kit includes a full-size Pillow Talk matte revolution lipstick, Pillow Talk lip cheat lip pencil and Pillow Talk hyaluronic happikiss lipstick. The long-lasting, buildable matte lipstick formula is super soothing thanks to the orchid extract, leaving you with a soft matte finish without any dryness. Meanwhile, if you’re loving the dewy vibe, the hyaluronic lipstick is as hydrating as a lip balm with a signature Pillow Talk pigment.

We love the entire Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk collection, from the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk push up lashes! mascara to the Pillow Talk multi-glow highlighter powder. With gorgeous, glamorous packaging and high-quality, pigmented products, a Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk deal is a Reviewed-approved beauty deal . This three-piece Charlotte Tilbury lip set at Nordstrom is going quick though, so we suggest adding it to your cart before it is gone.

