Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony LIVE: Latest updates as Birmingham welcomes athletes from 72 nations to the Alexander Stadium for the start of 12-day sporting bonanza

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Follow Sportsmail's live coverage of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The ceremony begins at 8pm BST.

Some words from Malala Yousafzai

The Pakistani activist for female education and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who moved to Birmingham to recover after being shot in the head by the Taliban, welcomes the crowd to her adopted home.

"Every child deserves a future. Every child deserves the chance to pursue her wildest dreams."

20:24

Stella and her Dreamers are back...

They from their houses with pastel suitcases in tow, jumping into assorted jeeps and driving off around the arena to meet various local and adopted luminaries.

There are giant recreations of William Shakespeare, Edward Elgar and Samuel Johnson.

20:13

The National Anthem

A brilliant rendition from Samantha Oxborough, who stands on the back of an old school Land Rover.

The Red Arrows fly past at its conclusion, red, white and blue smoke trialing behind.

20:12

A Union Jack is now being formed by what must be about 70 British-made cars, a nod to the rich history of car manufacturing.

The last car to arrive is the most important, Prince Charles and Camilla arriving in his personal Aston Martin.

20:08

The narrative of tonight’s Opening Ceremony will explore the rich and diverse history, culture and identity of Birmingham and the West Midlands, it says here.

“In our two-and-a-half hour Opening Ceremony, we’ll hear and see the story of Stella and The Dreamers, a group of young athletes from around the Commonwealth who explore Birmingham’s history and represent a better, brighter future for us all,” reads the official literature.

“Stella meets some of the city’s pioneers, discovers its quirky characters from times gone by, and witnesses the city’s struggles and successes.

“Through this experience, Stella learns she too can overcome her own fears of the new, the unknown and the unexpected. Let’s not forget our guardians of history, the Bards of Birmingham, including Samuel Johnson and Edward Elgar, who we see introduce Stella and The Dreamers to the city’s past and present.”

19:55

The venue

First opened in 1976, Alexander Stadium became the home of UK Athletics in 2011 following a refurbishment which saw the creation of the 5,000-seater East Stand on the backstraight.

With the new West Stand in place, the stadium will be able to hold 18,000 spectators in its permanent configuration, while additional temporary stands will allow 30,000 people to watch the athletics, para athletics and opening and closing ceremonies during the Games.

19:43

Perry is ready

The official mascot for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is Perry, a bull adorned with a patchwork of multi-coloured hexagons.

Perry is inspired by the design of ten-year-old Emma Lou from Bolton, the winner of a national design competition that took place over the summer of 2020. The competition tasked children aged 5-15 with creating a mascot that reflects the identity, heritage and culture of Birmingham and the West Midland

18:59

What's in store on day one?

Gold medals: 16

Cycling (track): Women's tandem B sprint, men's tandem B time trial, women's team pursuit, men's team pursuit, women's team sprint, men's team sprint

Gymnastics: Men's team

Swimming: Women's 400m medley, women's 200m free, men's 400m free, men's 100m back S9, women's 100m free S9, men's 200m breast, mixed 4x100m free relay

Triathlon: Women's sprint, men's sprint

18:24

Royalty has arrived

Prince Charles has arrived at the Athletes Village to meet competitors.

He will be opening the Games later.

17:47

Most important Games yet, says president

CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “Our 72 nations and territories are all here – and Birmingham looks magnificent. The city and wider region will provide the perfect stage for our athletes to compete.

“I believe this event will be one of the greatest and most important editions of the Commonwealth Games in our 92-year history.

“After such a difficult period, when we could not be together in person, this is a special and emotional moment where we can unite to celebrate the unique power of sport.”

17:35

😍 The wait is almost over.

We finally get to hear Her Majesty’s Commonwealth Games message at tonight’s opening ceremony following it’s 90,000 mile journey around the Commonwealth.

Don’t miss it!#CommonwealthGames #B2022

17:14

Opening ceremony will be 'comparable to London Olympics'

The London Olympics' opening ceremony was well received and highly praised around the world, but the theatre director Iqbal Khan who created Birmingham's show believes he has created an event just as entertaining.

'I don't feel in the shadow of the Olympics at all. I feel like we have a comparable and massively entertaining, moving, challenging show to share with the world,' he said.

'The Olympics was extraordinary for this country, but we refuse to be overwhelmed by that. We take that as inspiration.'

16:53

The final countdown

All the athletes are busy preparing for the Games, with Adam Peaty (below) hoping to add to the three gold medals he has earned across the last two editions.

Team England's cyclists have also been training at the Lee Valley VeloPark, watched on by Sir Jason Kenny who is part of the coaching staff.

Max Whitlock's ones to watch

Max Whitlock is Britain's most decorated gymnast, and four of his gold medals have come at the Commonwealth Games.

With medals earned across the last three contests, he knows a thing or two about what it takes to become a Commonwealth hero - but he misses out this time around due to a break after his work in Tokyo a year ago.

For Sportsmail, he's selected five of the best British athletes, across multiple disciplines, to keep an eye on in Birmingham over the next two weeks - including someone he's trained with, and someone who shares a similar story of representation at Olympic and Commonwealth Games level.

Max Whitlock suggests five athletes that might prove to be big stars at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The gymnast won four Commonwealth golds across three editions.

16:08

What to expect from the opening ceremony

Two and a half hours of entertainment awaits this evening as the Games officially get under way.

Steven Knight, creator of Birmingham-based drama Peaky Blinders, is the executive producer of the opening ceremony.

Creative masterminds including artistic director Iqbal Khan and musical director Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness are also among those involved.

The headliners are the iconic Duran Duran, who were formed in Birmingham over 40 years ago.

Birmingham-born Tony Iommi, the guitarist and co-founder of heavy metal band Black Sabbath will also be taking to the stage, along with local rising stars Indigo Marshall and Gambimi.

It wouldn't be an opening ceremony without a choir. More than 700 people from 15 musical groups from across the West Midlands will be performing.

Finally, the national anthem will be sung by Birmingham Conservatoire graduate Samantha Oxborough.

15:51

Everything you need to know

Want to get clued up on the Games before it all begins? Sportsmail has you sorted.

Have a read of our handy guide which features all the sports you can watch, a full schedule of events and the venues being used.

The Commonwealth Games are set to begin later this week, with more than 72 teams competing this year. With the Games now fast approaching, Sportsmail gives you all the information you need.

