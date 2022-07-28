ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCS Community Library news: Take and Make Tuesday!

 4 days ago
M agical sea creatures! Create underwater tableaus with hidden creatures that only become clear when you explore the scene with your flashlight. Pick up begins at 9 am on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fiber Arts Meetup

Do you love fiber arts? Knitting, crochet, weaving or anything with yarn? Come hang out with fellow fiber art crafters on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. Meet new people and bring your own projects. Join us on the first Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. Sign up today!

Wednesday Movie

Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. for a showing of the feature movie, Radioactive.”

After the death of her beloved husband, Marie Curie’s commitment to science remains strong as she tries to explain previously unknown radioactive elements. But it soon becomes terrifyingly evident that her work could lead to applications in medicine that could save thousands of lives — or applications in warfare that could destroy them by the billions. Starring Rosamund Pike.

Sign up today to reserve your spot.

Spotlight News

Spotlight News

