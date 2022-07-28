ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil joins Everton on five-year deal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REplG_0gwAVnjN00

Dwight McNeil has backed Frank Lampard to make him a better player after the winger completed his transfer from Burnley to Everton.

The Toffees announced the signing on Thursday afternoon, with McNeil agreeing a five-year contract as he departs Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £20million.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals in 137 Premier League appearances for the Clarets before leaving following their relegation last season.

McNeil, who started his career at Manchester United before joining the Burnley academy, revealed he is looking forward to working under Lampard.

“It is an amazing feeling to sign,” he told evertontv.

“When I heard about Everton’s interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is.

“I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up – and that is what I want to do and improve my game.

I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up

“Speaking to the manager about what they want going forward, it really excited me and appealed to me. I wanted to be part of it. He knows me as a player, as does (director of football) Kevin Thelwell. I want to work hard and do well for the team and for the fans.”

Lampard has called for reinforcements this summer as he looks to avoid the type of relegation dogfight which almost cost Everton their top-flight status last year.

“I have been a big admirer of Dwight for some time,” the former Chelsea boss said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fd27s_0gwAVnjN00
Everton manager Frank Lampard has now landed three summer signings (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Wire)

“He has huge talent and is exactly the type of player we want to bring into the squad to help us improve.”

McNeil becomes Everton’s third summer signing and joins former Burnley team-mate James Tarkowski in the Everton dressing room along with Ruben Vinagre, who has signed on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Blackburn sign Liverpool teenager Tyler Morton on season-long loan

Blackburn have signed highly-rated Liverpool teenager Tyler Morton on a season-long loan. The England Under-20 midfielder, 19, becomes Rovers’ second signing of the summer following the arrival of full-back Callum Brittain from Barnsley. Morton, who signed a long-term deal at Anfield in January 2021, made his senior Liverpool debut...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chelsea enter race for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are pushing hard towards a deal for £50million-rated Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella, the PA news agency understands. The Blues have long since been tracking Cucurella, who came through the Barcelona academy and impressed at Getafe before joining Brighton in 2021. Brighton are understood to be holding firm on...
FRANCE
newschain

Newcastle refuse to give up on pursuit of Leicester midfielder James Maddison

Newcastle are refusing to give up on their pursuit of Leicester’s James Maddison as Eddie Howe attempts to add attacking options to his squad. The Magpies are understood to have tabled a second, improved bid for the 25-year-old England international having seen their first flatly rejected with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers adamant he is not for sale.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Frank Lampard
newschain

Images released of man following fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man following the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte. Lincolnshire Police released four CCTV images of the man and warned anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. The force added that two people who were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Three teenagers killed and one seriously injured after Alfa Romeo crashes

Three teenagers have been killed and another seriously injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire. The four males were driving in a grey Alfa Romeo from Bedale towards High Burton when they crashed on Masham Road at around 11pm on Friday. Three passengers, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is not for sale

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has issued a hands-off warning over Wesley Fofana and reiterated his desire to keep James Maddison. Newcastle have had a £40million bid for Maddison rejected while Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Fofana. Rodgers is determined to keep his best players and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Burnley#Toffees#Turf Moor#Clarets#The Burnley Academy
newschain

Tottenham’s Joe Rodon joins Rennes on season-long loan

Joe Rodon has left Tottenham for Rennes on loan for the 2022-23 season, with an option to join the Ligue 1 side on a permanent basis. The 24-year-old defender made nine appearances in all competitions for Spurs last campaign, and will look to earn more playing time with the French outfit ahead of Wales’ historic World Cup appearance – their first since 1958.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston

A man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston. Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte. It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Aaron Ramsey joins Nice on free transfer

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined Ligue 1 club Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old had played for Juventus since 2019, making 69 appearances for the Serie A side before being loaned to Rangers for the first six months of 2022. Ramsey, who won three FA Cups in an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Lewis Travis strike gives Jon Dahl Tomasson a winning start as Blackburn boss

Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship. The Dane’s new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.
SPORTS
newschain

Ella Toone: England have ‘left the shirt in a better place’ for next generations

Ella Toone spoke of the Lionesses having “left the shirt in a better place for little girls growing up” after her superb goal helped England clinch the Euro 2022 title. History was made on Sunday as the Lionesses won a major tournament final for the first time, beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at a packed Wembley.
SOCCER
newschain

Man, 22, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in south-west London

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in south-west London. Errol McKay, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in Trinity Crescent, Balham, after police were called at around 1.15am on Wednesday. Raekwon Hanniford-Brown, 22, of Rossiter Road, will appear at Westminster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Lioness Millie Bright ‘still Killamarsh at heart’

England defender Millie Bright is “still Killamarsh at heart”, according to the chairman of the football club where she started, who said there is talk of an open-top bus tour of her village. Mick Atherton said the whole population of Killamarsh, near Sheffield, was behind Bright, who began...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kevin Van Veen lauds Motherwell interim management team for restoring positivity

Kevin Van Veen praised Motherwell’s interim management team for restoring some positivity after a difficult week. Academy director Steven Hammell was brought in as caretaker boss with the help of under-18s coach Brian Kerr after the departure of Graham Alexander and Chris Lucketti. Alexander left the club on the...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy