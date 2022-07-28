ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe discusses welfare scandal on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’

By Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
Anna Wolfe joined MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday to discuss the state's welfare scandal.

Mississippi Today investigative reporter Anna Wolfe, who has closely covered the state’s welfare scandal for more than three years, joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday morning to discuss a dramatic new development in the case.

WATCH: Wolfe’s full MSNBC interview about the Mississippi welfare scandal

(Note: Skip to the 16:15 mark to watch welfare scandal segment)

Wolfe was asked about the abrupt firing of Brad Pigott, the attorney hired by the state’s welfare department to recoup tens of millions in stolen welfare funds — money intended to help the state’s poorest residents but instead benefitted friends of welfare officials and celebrities.

Pigott, a former U.S. attorney and Democrat who had recently subpoenaed the Southern Miss Athletic Foundation for communications it had with former Gov. Phil Bryant and NFL legend Brett Favre, said his firing was politically motivated. Pigott said political operatives in current Gov. Tate Reeves’ office were behind the firing, which has spurred questions of a cover-up in the ongoing case.

Wolfe also discussed Bryant’s role in the scheme, which has become a public focus following Wolfe’s “The Backchannel” investigation. On Wednesday, Mississippi Today broke news that Bryant has been subpoenaed for records regarding the biggest purchase of the welfare scheme — a $5 million volleyball center at University of Southern Mississippi, the former governor’s alma mater.

: Mississippi Today’s full “The Backchannel” investigation and coverage

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Are you concerned about how your tax dollars are being spent?

Please take a few minutes to share your thoughts on our investigative coverage of Mississippi's welfare scandal:

Comments / 14

BlackPower✊???
4d ago

Yes now add Tate Reeve to the COVER UP!! He cut the money off early for the folks of MISSISSIPPI!!! And we see why now!!! Please look a little harder, I bet you will find more!!! BET

Reply(1)
28
Pearly White
4d ago

MS is only poor because the officials wants you to believe the state is , all the while the money that's to help the people is being divided amongst the people in power and friends. Ms White

Reply
23
LittlebigT
4d ago

Yes, bring awareness to all the corruption in Mississippi over this welfare fraud. Everyone involved should be investigated and arrested

Reply(1)
19
