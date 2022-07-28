ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Michigan election: How to get an absentee ballot

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
The 2022 election season is in full swing with the August 2 primary scheduled soon and the general election scheduled on Nov. 8.

The voters in Michigan chose to allow people to vote absentee for no reason, meaning anyone can request and obtain an absentee ballot. You can even apply online now .

You can request an absentee ballot by mail up until 5 p.m. the Friday before the election (Friday, July 29 and Friday, Nov. 4), and you can request an absentee voter ballot in person at your local clerk's office up to 4 p.m. on the day before the election. That ballot must be completed at the clerk's office.

If you’re registering to vote or updating your address by appearing at your clerk’s office on Election Day, you can request an absent voter ballot at the same time you register. If you request your AV ballot the day before the election or on Election Day, you must vote the ballot in the clerk's office.

