Max Wright injury blow for Harrogate

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Harrogate have been dealt a major injury blow before their Sky Bet League Two campaign kicks off against Swindon.

Summer signing Max Wright faces up to four months on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury during a pre-season friendly against Barnsley.

Town boss Simon Weaver had been impressed with Wright during his brief time at the club, but he now joins three other players on the casualty list.

Weaver will also be without Rory McArdle, Will Smith and captain Josh Falkingham for the Robins’ visit.

New signing Angus MacDonald will skipper Swindon following his recent arrival from Rotherham.

New boss Scott Lindsey has confirmed the 29-year-old defender as club captain, with Ben Gladwin taking on the vice-captaincy role.

Lindsey has reported no injury concerns for the long trip north, suggesting he will have plenty of tough selection choices.

The manager is still on the look-out for a potential new striker, but he is happy with his squad as Swindon look to go one better than last season when they missed out on promotion after reaching the play-offs.

Scott Lindsey
Rory Mcardle
Will Smith
Ben Gladwin
Simon Weaver
Max Wright
