ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series to begin soon

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aA0Mh_0gwAVVnB00

The Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series begins soon.

The series, which is free, will take place on the first Thursday of every month. Each event will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Feed & Seed Lafayette.

The FREE monthly series celebrates local legends who have made, and continue to make, an impact on our cultural community. The Legacy Series will explore every aspect of Acadiana’s heritage, including music, culinary arts, artists, craftspeople, and more.

The goal is to create a community event series that honors historical, contemporary, and future cultural traditions.

Here's the Festivals Acadiens et Créole Legacy Series Schedule:

Thursday, August 4th, 7 pm-9 pm
The Legacy of Clifton Chenier
FREE Admission
Feed & Seed Lafayette, 106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, September 1st, 7 pm-9 pm
The Legacy of Joe Falcon
FREE Admission
Feed & Seed Lafayette, 106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, October 6th, 7 pm-9 pm
The Legacy of Amédé Ardoin
FREE Admission
Feed & Seed Lafayette, 106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, November 3rd, 7 pm-9 pm
The Legacy of DL Menard
FREE Admission
Feed & Seed Lafayette, 106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, December 1st, 7 pm-9 pm
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune
FREE Admission
Feed & Seed Lafayette, 106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles can trace its roots back to the first Tribute to Cajun Music Festival organized by CODOFIL in 1974. Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was officially established in 1977 with components of music, food and crafts. Since then, the event has grown into a multi-day affair taking place during the second full weekend of October each year in Lafayette, La. Festivals operates as a nonprofit corporation and is run by a community board and volunteers.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

The Mercredi Show 2022 Fall Season Schedule Announced

The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, returns for its Fall 2022 Season. Every Wednesday during a seven-week stretch this fall, you'll be able to enjoy great live music from a variety of local and regional artists. As far as the lineup, you...
CARENCRO, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' hits milestone for Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard

Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard recently hit a milestone in his recording career. In 2007, the Lafayette musician known as Cupid released a hit song that spawned a popular line dance and sold millions of copies. His mega-hit "Cupid Shuffle," this week was certified 5x Platinum. The platinum certification represents one...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clifton Chenier
brproud.com

Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the start of a new school year right around the corner, parents and students will have a chance to attend several back-to-school events and giveaways happening in the Baton Rouge area. On Saturday, July 30 beginning at 10 a.m. at Ryan Elementary School located...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Cajun Music#Volunteers#Culinary Arts#Localevent#Local Life#The Feed Seed Lafayette#Free#Codofil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
theadvocate.com

Make new friends as an adult is hard, but worth the effort

My friend Liam Doyle moved to Tampa in January for a new job, leaving behind deep roots and relationships in Acadiana. A couple of weeks ago, he shared a truth I learned long ago: Making friends as an adult is tough. Having made eight major moves as an adult, I’ve...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Pole vaulter soars heads and shoulders above all Louisiana greats

Because of my father's occupation, I was born and raised around athletics, and for most of my 62 years I have been fascinated by competition and achievement. I have always tried to note the very best athletes and their achievements, especially those from Louisiana. The names Bradshaw, Manning, Malone, Parish,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy