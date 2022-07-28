Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series to begin soon

The Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series begins soon.

The series, which is free, will take place on the first Thursday of every month. Each event will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Feed & Seed Lafayette.

The FREE monthly series celebrates local legends who have made, and continue to make, an impact on our cultural community. The Legacy Series will explore every aspect of Acadiana’s heritage, including music, culinary arts, artists, craftspeople, and more.

The goal is to create a community event series that honors historical, contemporary, and future cultural traditions.

Here's the Festivals Acadiens et Créole Legacy Series Schedule:

Thursday, August 4th, 7 pm-9 pm

The Legacy of Clifton Chenier

Feed & Seed Lafayette, 106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, September 1st, 7 pm-9 pm

The Legacy of Joe Falcon

Feed & Seed Lafayette, 106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, October 6th, 7 pm-9 pm

The Legacy of Amédé Ardoin

Feed & Seed Lafayette, 106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, November 3rd, 7 pm-9 pm

The Legacy of DL Menard

Feed & Seed Lafayette, 106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, December 1st, 7 pm-9 pm

The Legacy of Iry Lejeune

Feed & Seed Lafayette, 106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles can trace its roots back to the first Tribute to Cajun Music Festival organized by CODOFIL in 1974. Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was officially established in 1977 with components of music, food and crafts. Since then, the event has grown into a multi-day affair taking place during the second full weekend of October each year in Lafayette, La. Festivals operates as a nonprofit corporation and is run by a community board and volunteers.