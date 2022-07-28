2022 Michigan election: View your sample ballot

The 2022 election season is in full swing as the primary is scheduled to take place on Aug. 2 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.

Polls will be open in Michigan from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both the primary and general election.

The state's Voter Information Center has everything you need to know and prepare for ahead of the 2022 primary and general elections.

You can even take a look at the ballot you'll see in the voting booth ahead of time.

VIEW YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT HERE