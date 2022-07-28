ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Michigan election: View your sample ballot

The 2022 election season is in full swing as the primary is scheduled to take place on Aug. 2 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.

Polls will be open in Michigan from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both the primary and general election.

The state's Voter Information Center has everything you need to know and prepare for ahead of the 2022 primary and general elections.

You can even take a look at the ballot you'll see in the voting booth ahead of time.

VIEW YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT HERE

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan primary election 2022: What to know before voting on Aug. 2

The Michigan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with key races to be decided in every state county. At stake, the Michigan GOP nomination for governor, several Congressional seats statewide, and primary races for Michigan Senate and House seats, as well as important local millages and bond proposals.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Secretary Of State Discusses Tuesday Elections

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today assured voters that they will be safe and their rights will be protected in tomorrow’s primary election and in the general election in November. “My administration has worked with election clerks and law enforcement across the state to ensure they have the information...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
wgvunews.org

Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today prepares for August primary election

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia and Elizabeth reflect on a fun summer weekend and explain why a little bit of stress can be good for you. Plus... it’s election day Tuesday. TV6′s Jesse Wiederhold has been following the candidates and shares his biggest takeaways after meeting with them.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know

Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
MICHIGAN STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 02 Michigan's 8th Congressional District Election

The 8th Congressional District of Michigan covers all or part of Livingston County, Ingham County, Oakland County. All U.S. House districts, including the 8th Congressional District of Michigan, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was April 19, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

Primary Election Day 2022 is Tomorrow; What to Know Before you Vote

Adrian, MI – Tomorrow is August Primary election day in Michigan. Depending on where you live in Lenawee County, you might have a pretty full ballot of choices to make. Everything from school millage renewals, to state senator, to state representative, to district court judge, to congressional candidates, to county commission…all will be decided by the people. Certain primary winners will be on the ballot again in November for the general election.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
