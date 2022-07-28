ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Horde of burglars steal over $9K worth of merchandise from Tennessee store

By WZTV Staff
fox17.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox17.com

Comments / 20

AP_001110.0d2ca00a01e44d01ac22e2cfa34b3a00.2008
4d ago

Of course it’s in a democrats city. Memphis is a bad name for Tennessee, Nashville is getting there and let’s don’t forget about Knoxville. It’s up to you voters, is this what you want your taxes to look like, more crime or do you want your cities to be safe for our kids and community.

Reply(4)
18
Teresa Sanders
4d ago

knew it had to be Memphis Chattanooga or Nashville even before seeing full article they don't represent Tennessee not those three cities

Reply
7
Barbara Groce Prichard
4d ago

Memphis needs someone to clean up their city..I never hear good things going on there....

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Property Crime#Memphis Police Department#The Village Mart
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 pedestrians killed within two days in separate crashes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after being struck by vehicles between July 30 and July 31. The first hit-and-run accident happened Saturday evening just before 7 p.m. near Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died. Seven hours later around 1:30 a.m., a second […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen dead after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of University at 7:31 p.m. The victim, between the ages of 14 and 15, was transported to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries. Investigators say the suspects fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman fights to save arm after boating accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip with friends to Destin, Florida turned into a nightmare for a Memphis woman after her arm was nearly severed in a boating accident. The 22-year-old fell off of a pontoon boat and was sucked into its spinning propellers. Friends are now rallying around her to help her pay for costly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

TN-HART teams return to Nashville after rescue operations in E. Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Crews from Nashville that assisted in devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding have returned home. Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams returned Sunday from their deployment to Kentucky. They were assigned to the Hazard task force assisting with water rescues operations, according to the Nashville Fire Department. TN-HART teams,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Mother, son identified in fatal stabbing in Raleigh

This story has been corrected with the updated number of deceased victims. Authorities originally reported three victims in this incident. UPDATE: A man wanted in connection to the stabbing was captured in Hope, Arkansas Thursday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jose Murillo Salgado of Bartlett, Tennessee, was detained for […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“It won’t stop”: Scammer poses as stylist in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For seven months, the owner of a Memphis hair studio said women have been walking into her business expecting appointments that were never made. “We’ve had at least six in a day, sometimes three a day,” explained Becky Johnson, the owner of Empire Hair Studio. “It’s been almost thirty people in total.”
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy