Horde of burglars steal over $9K worth of merchandise from Tennessee store

4d ago
Of course it’s in a democrats city. Memphis is a bad name for Tennessee, Nashville is getting there and let’s don’t forget about Knoxville. It’s up to you voters, is this what you want your taxes to look like, more crime or do you want your cities to be safe for our kids and community.
Teresa Sanders
4d ago
knew it had to be Memphis Chattanooga or Nashville even before seeing full article they don't represent Tennessee not those three cities
Barbara Groce Prichard
4d ago
Memphis needs someone to clean up their city..I never hear good things going on there....
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft in Tennessee
Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police.
Tennessee mom arrested, accused of using young child to scam good Samaritans out of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly using her young child to help scam good Samaritans out of money. The Stewart County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was charged on Friday with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked or suspended license. According to SCSO, Craig...
Abused girlfriend whispers ‘help me’ to Tennessee police
A man is facing attempted murder charges after officers said he pushed his girlfriend's head underwater and strangled her while her eight-year-old son was present.
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
1 dead, 3 injured in southeast Memphis crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a deadly car accident early on Sunday morning. Officers responded on July 31 to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive just after 2 a.m. for a 2-car crash. Four people were taken to area hospitals, police said....
Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
5 people robbed within an hour in Tennessee neighborhood
A string of armed driveway robberies is under investigation in southeast Shelby County.
City Watch issued for missing 1-year-old, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help after a City Watch was issued for a missing 1-year-old. King Messiah Brown was last seen in the 5600 block of Winter Tree Drive, when he was given to his aunt, Jakayla Brown, on Jul. 24. The aunt...
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
2 pedestrians killed within two days in separate crashes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after being struck by vehicles between July 30 and July 31. The first hit-and-run accident happened Saturday evening just before 7 p.m. near Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died. Seven hours later around 1:30 a.m., a second […]
3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
Man dies after getting hit by car in Parkway Village, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash on Saturday in Parkway Village. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street just before 7 p.m. on July 30 for an accident involving a car and a person. One victim...
Teen dead after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of University at 7:31 p.m. The victim, between the ages of 14 and 15, was transported to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries. Investigators say the suspects fled the […]
Memphis woman fights to save arm after boating accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip with friends to Destin, Florida turned into a nightmare for a Memphis woman after her arm was nearly severed in a boating accident. The 22-year-old fell off of a pontoon boat and was sucked into its spinning propellers. Friends are now rallying around her to help her pay for costly […]
TN-HART teams return to Nashville after rescue operations in E. Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Crews from Nashville that assisted in devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding have returned home. Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams returned Sunday from their deployment to Kentucky. They were assigned to the Hazard task force assisting with water rescues operations, according to the Nashville Fire Department. TN-HART teams,...
Mother, son identified in fatal stabbing in Raleigh
This story has been corrected with the updated number of deceased victims. Authorities originally reported three victims in this incident. UPDATE: A man wanted in connection to the stabbing was captured in Hope, Arkansas Thursday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jose Murillo Salgado of Bartlett, Tennessee, was detained for […]
Woman arrested for killing 11-month-old child in car crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for a car crash, resulting in the death of a child. On Sep. 1, 2021 at approximately 7:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a vehicle crash on James Road, near Mountain Terrace Street. A woman, later identified as Sheeniqua...
“It won’t stop”: Scammer poses as stylist in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For seven months, the owner of a Memphis hair studio said women have been walking into her business expecting appointments that were never made. “We’ve had at least six in a day, sometimes three a day,” explained Becky Johnson, the owner of Empire Hair Studio. “It’s been almost thirty people in total.”
