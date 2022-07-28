Dessert chain opens in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opens in Austintown on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania-based dessert chain opened a store at 6006 Mahoning Avenue.

There was a line waiting when the shop opened up at noon.

Rita’s has 16 flavors of Italian Ice. The first flavor ordered was Georgia peach.

Rita’s also has three frozen custard flavors, too. Those flavors will grow as supply chain problems improve.

Owners are excited to be open and ready to become a sweet treat fixture.

“Austintown has a great population. We’re on Mahoning Avenue, which has great foot traffic and a great plaza that draws a lot of people. We couldn’t have picked a better spot to put Rita’s,” said owner John Sarandrea.

This location has a drive-thru.

Sarandrea also owns the Rita’s location in Hermitage.

