Austintown, OH

Dessert chain opens in Austintown

By Dave Sess, Michael Reiner
 4 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opens in Austintown on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania-based dessert chain opened a store at 6006 Mahoning Avenue.

There was a line waiting when the shop opened up at noon.

Rita’s has 16 flavors of Italian Ice. The first flavor ordered was Georgia peach.

Rita’s also has three frozen custard flavors, too. Those flavors will grow as supply chain problems improve.

Owners are excited to be open and ready to become a sweet treat fixture.

“Austintown has a great population. We’re on Mahoning Avenue, which has great foot traffic and a great plaza that draws a lot of people. We couldn’t have picked a better spot to put Rita’s,” said owner John Sarandrea.

This location has a drive-thru.

Sarandrea also owns the Rita’s location in Hermitage.

WFMJ.com

Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center

During the beginning and at the height of the pandemic Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton found herself in the crosshairs of history. The former Ohio Health Director came home to speak at the Jewish Community Center, a place and community she loves. Dr. Amy Acton who is Jewish shared some...
WFMJ.com

Niles discount movie theater to permanently close at start of August

A discount movie theater in Niles will be showing its final screenings on Sunday, July 31 before it officially closes for good. Encore Cinema 6 in Niles has announced via its Facebook page that the theater will be permanently closing beginning August 1. The theater will be showing the following...
NILES, OH
