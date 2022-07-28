Kevin Feige wants Deadpool 3 to do what Ragnarok did for Thor

www.thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Fans Think John Krasinski Confirmed 'Fantastic Four' Casting In Interview Slip
Marvel fans have pushed to see Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt star together in a "Fantastic Four" film for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel officially confirms the first Disney Plus ‘crossover event’
Audiences are well and truly versed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive movie crossovers such as the Avengers films, but it’s the first Disney Plus series crossover that’s making news today. Since WandaVision made its debut on the streaming service in Jan. 2021, the cow has absolutely...
thedigitalfix.com
Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are now streaming on Netflix
Good news Spidey fans, you can now watch all three of Sam Raimi’s beloved Spider-Man movies on the streaming service Netflix as part of your subscription to the platform. The 2000s movies have been available in the UK for a while, but now viewers in the US can enjoy the web-slinging action too.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Tomb Raider 2: Alicia Vikander’s Sequel Has Been Dealt A Major Blow
Tomb Raider 2 has been in development for years, and it was announced today that the Alicia Vikander-led sequel has been hit with a major blow.
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
thedigitalfix.com
Bollywood’s remaking Forrest Gump and it looks really good
The huge international success of historical epic action movie RRR has led to a surge in film fans in countries such as the US and UK seeking out Bollywood movies. The irony is that RRR is not a Bollywood movie. Bollywood refers to Hindi-language movies made in Mumbai (formerly known as Bombay, hence the B). RRR is a Telugu-language movie, and is part of the Tollywood industry based in southern India.
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn responds to rumours Harry Styles is in GotG Vol 3
Rumours are swirling among MCU fans that musician and actor Harry Styles will reprise his role as the MCU character Eros in the upcoming science fiction movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Now, James Gunn, the director of the MCU movie, has addressed the speculation, and it sounds like it’s nothing more than wishful thinking.
thedigitalfix.com
John Krasinski reacts to theory that Jim is The Office’s real villain
Attitudes towards movies and television shows often go in waves – from initial popularity, sometimes to a backlash or from cool to uncool. The longer legs that it has, for example if it finds a second life with a new generation thanks to re-runs or from going to streaming, the greater chance for perceptions to chance. This has certainly been the case for US version of comedy series The Office, which ran from 2005-2013.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Bullet Train: can I stream Brad Pitt’s new movie?
Action movie fans rejoice! Why? Well, David Leitch has teamed up with Brad Pitt for a brand new film. It’s called Bullet Train, and it might be Leitch’s most stylish, exciting, and ambitious project to date (which is high praise when you consider he helped to make John Wick).
Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions
Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
20 years on, lycanthrope lovers celebrate an unsung werewolf classic
Horror fans never have to travel too far to get their next slice of cinematic terror, and that applies to titles covering each and every one of the countless subgenres to swamp the market on an annual basis. Tales of werewolves tearing their prey to shreds have become almost ubiquitous, but 20 years later, and the argument is being made that Dog Soldiers remains one of the best ever.
Collider
The 10 Most Rewatchable MCU Movies, Ranked
The world of superheroes and villains has only continued to soar in popularity in recent years, and franchises like Marvel are certainly a force to be reckoned with on this front. With the 29 movies that currently make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone, there have been endless memorable moments that you'll have no problem watching again.
TVOvermind
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of July 31st
One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year is joining the Netflix library the week of July 31st. Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman arrives on August 5th, the latest take on Neil Gaiman’s legendary comic book. There are also plenty of great licensed blockbusters hitting the streaming service this week, such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Miss Congeniality, the Men in Black trilogy, and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.
ComicBook
First House of the Dragon Reactions Surface Online
HBO screened the first episode of House of the Dragon Wednesday night ahead of the series premiere next month, giving select members of the media the first extended look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. The responses from Wednesday's premiere have been overwhelmingly positive, with most applauded the show's return to form.
thedigitalfix.com
How the T-1000 became a blessing for Terminator actor Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick has commented on how grateful he is for his role as T-1000 in the Terminator movies, and for the opportunities the iconic character has afforded him throughout his career. In an exclusive interview with The Digital Fix, the actor described his role in the ‘90s movie as a blessing, not simply for turning him into one of cinema’s all-time greatest villains but also for allowing him the luxury of playing against type in his later work.
thedigitalfix.com
Why is it so hard to make a good football movie?
Football (or soccer if you like to say things wrong) is arguably the most popular sport on the planet, but when it comes to cinematic depictions of the beautiful game, very few football movies have been able to live up to the real thing. So why is it so hard to make a good football movie?
