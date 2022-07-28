Cost of living: Wales' low-income help 'must be easier'

www.bbc.co.uk
Cost of living: Withernsea residents penniless and 'struggling to live'
Teachers and nurses in an East Yorkshire seaside resort are among those struggling to feed their families, a charity has said. Jayne Nendick, who has worked at The Shores Centre in Withernsea for 17 years, described the current situation as "a hidden pandemic". The charity aims to help people manage...
Liz Truss dismissal of ‘attention seeker’ Sturgeon will horrify Scots, says SNP
Liz Truss has been accused of tarnishing the unionist case against Scottish independence after calling Nicola Sturgeon an “attention seeker” who ought to be ignored. John Swinney, the deputy first minister and Sturgeon’s closest political ally, said Scottish voters would be “absolutely horrified” by Truss’s “obnoxious” remarks, made during a Conservative leadership hustings in Exeter on Monday evening.
Northern Ireland weather: Just over 50% of normal rainfall for July
It has been the driest July this century in Northern Ireland, with just over 50% of the normal monthly rainfall. A total of 45.8mm of rain was recorded for the whole month. It has not been as dry since 2000 when just 40mm of rain fell. That is despite serious...
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
Dorset food map app offers help to people in food need
A food map app has been helping people in Dorset who are struggling financially to access cheap and free food. The access to food map shows every food bank, community hub and lunch group in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole. There are 58 charity projects registered on the app, which has...
Goring Gap: High Court overturns 475-home development plan
Plans to build 475 houses in Worthing have been overturned by a High Court judge. Worthing Borough Council (WBC) rejected the plans by Persimmon Homes in March 2021, but the developer was given the go-ahead after appealing to the government. WBC leader Beccy Cooper said she was "pleased to see...
Archie Battersbee: Government seeks urgent High Court review
The government has asked an out-of-hours High Court judge to review the case of Archie Battersbee, whose life support could be withdrawn on Monday. It comes after the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities asked for treatment to be continued while it considered a complaint. The 12-year-old...
