Black Adam’s violence is “ruthless” promise DCEU movie’s producers

From one Doctor to another, former Doctor Who star Matt Smith was full of praise for Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa during the world premiere of House of the Dragon. Gatwa, 29, was announced as the Fourteenth Doctor in May 2022, with the actor telling the BBC at the time that he was “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared” to undertake the leading role in the widely popular sci-fi series. “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care,” he added. “I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO