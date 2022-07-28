Black Adam’s violence is “ruthless” promise DCEU movie’s producers

www.thedigitalfix.com
Colin Farrell says Matt Reeves is “all over” Penguin HBO Max series
Colin Farrell is currently promoting Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, the movie based on the true story of the Thai football team who were rescued from a flooded cave. While on the red carpet at the premiere, he was inevitably asked about both The Batman 2, and the Penguin HBO Max series which is coming.
John Krasinski reacts to theory that Jim is The Office’s real villain
Attitudes towards movies and television shows often go in waves – from initial popularity, sometimes to a backlash or from cool to uncool. The longer legs that it has, for example if it finds a second life with a new generation thanks to re-runs or from going to streaming, the greater chance for perceptions to chance. This has certainly been the case for US version of comedy series The Office, which ran from 2005-2013.
John Wick 4 star teases action movie is influenced by 47 Ronin
Hiroyuki Sanada is currently promoting his upcoming action movie Bullet Train, which has an all-star cast playing individual assassins who are all ‘coincidentally’ on the same train, for reasons which unfold over the course of the run-time. Speaking about the footage of John Wick: Chapter 4 shown at...
James Gunn responds to rumours Harry Styles is in GotG Vol 3
Rumours are swirling among MCU fans that musician and actor Harry Styles will reprise his role as the MCU character Eros in the upcoming science fiction movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Now, James Gunn, the director of the MCU movie, has addressed the speculation, and it sounds like it’s nothing more than wishful thinking.
Prey makes Predator an apex horror movie franchise
In terms of diminishing returns, Predator might outdo the Terminator movies for blasé sequels. Schwarzenegger fronted two stone-cold classic action movies as the T-800, whereas his encounter with Predator’s extra-terrestrial warrior in the rainforests of Central America is the only instalment of that franchise that’s remained essential – until now.
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
Daniel Radcliffe stayed with Harry Potter because he hated school
There are plenty of reasons to stay in a job you don’t like. The most obvious is the looming fear of homelessness, but for others, work offers an escape from things they hate. Take Daniel Radcliffe, for example; he used the Harry Potter movies to keep himself out of school (not that he hated making those films).
Bollywood’s remaking Forrest Gump and it looks really good
The huge international success of historical epic action movie RRR has led to a surge in film fans in countries such as the US and UK seeking out Bollywood movies. The irony is that RRR is not a Bollywood movie. Bollywood refers to Hindi-language movies made in Mumbai (formerly known as Bombay, hence the B). RRR is a Telugu-language movie, and is part of the Tollywood industry based in southern India.
How to watch Bullet Train: can I stream Brad Pitt’s new movie?
Action movie fans rejoice! Why? Well, David Leitch has teamed up with Brad Pitt for a brand new film. It’s called Bullet Train, and it might be Leitch’s most stylish, exciting, and ambitious project to date (which is high praise when you consider he helped to make John Wick).
How the T-1000 became a blessing for Terminator actor Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick has commented on how grateful he is for his role as T-1000 in the Terminator movies, and for the opportunities the iconic character has afforded him throughout his career. In an exclusive interview with The Digital Fix, the actor described his role in the ‘90s movie as a blessing, not simply for turning him into one of cinema’s all-time greatest villains but also for allowing him the luxury of playing against type in his later work.
Michelle Rodriguez calls Fast and Furious 10 the “French” sequel
The Fast and Furious movies have gone all over the world: from Los Angeles to Tokyo, Japan — but now, according to Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, the franchise has a French touch to it as well. After long-time director Justin Lin stepped down from directing the action...
Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are now streaming on Netflix
Good news Spidey fans, you can now watch all three of Sam Raimi’s beloved Spider-Man movies on the streaming service Netflix as part of your subscription to the platform. The 2000s movies have been available in the UK for a while, but now viewers in the US can enjoy the web-slinging action too.
Robert Patrick would have played his X-Files character “forever”
Robert Patrick is best known for his villainous roles in The Faculty and Spy Kids and abusive fathers in Walk the Line and Peacemaker. His most famous role, of course, is as the robot T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. However, he does enjoy getting to play the good guy now and then.
Brad Pitt calls one of his movies “the most irresponsible” filmmaking
Brad Pitt has made some of the best movies ever made, and a couple of stinkers. There’s one thriller movie in particular that haunts him, The Devil’s Own from 1996. As he once put it, what started as a wonderful screenplay devolved into something he considered “irresponsible” – ooft.
Halo season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more
What is the Halo season 2 release date? Based on the popular video game franchise, Halo is a military sci-fi series with a huge story to tell. Master Chief is a man of few words, but he’s a leader and one that heads out on a mission into space to protect Earth from a species of aliens called the Covenant, hell-bent on destroying humanity.
Michael Mann says Heat 2 is “coming soon”
After it emerged last month that legendary filmmaker Michael Mann had plans for a sequel to his epic thriller movie Heat, we’ve been waiting with baited breath for updates on when we can expect Heat 2 to arrive. Well, Mann has now teased fans on his social media account by claiming Heat 2 is “coming soon.”
Star Wars fans use AI to predict what adult Grogu will look like
Using technology to either age-up or de-age usually results in some kind of uncanny valley nightmare that would not pass the Turing Test. However, it’s becoming a more common feature of TV and movies – with young RDJ in Marvel‘s Civil War and Peter Cushing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story being two high-profile examples from 2016 which helped kick-start the trend into the mainstream.
Matt Smith calls Ncuti Gatwa a “sensational” choice for Doctor Who
From one Doctor to another, former Doctor Who star Matt Smith was full of praise for Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa during the world premiere of House of the Dragon. Gatwa, 29, was announced as the Fourteenth Doctor in May 2022, with the actor telling the BBC at the time that he was “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared” to undertake the leading role in the widely popular sci-fi series. “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care,” he added. “I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.”
