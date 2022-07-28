ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Neighborhood speed limits in SLC to drop from 25 to 20 mph on Wednesday

By Utah Public Radio
upr.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.upr.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping

SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

More growth coming north of Station Park

FARMINGTON—The west side of Farmington has seen substantial growth with Station Park and the housing surrounding it. A plan to develop the area north of that into a business park has been in the works for about two years. Plans for the new Farmington Station are currently under review by the planning commission and city council.
FARMINGTON, UT
Pyramid

Letter: A tale of two neighboring cities

On Tuesday, UTA and Salt Lake City celebrated the official opening of the 600 South TRAX station. The area of land, set aside since the system’s opening in 1999, represented the future of what transit could be for Utah — a green island waiting for the city to inch southward, justifying a new light-rail stop.
LEHI, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
ABC4

Heat Up North, Storms Down South

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Saturday started out innocent enough but then the clouds opened up throughout southern Utah and within the space of 90 minutes we had two Flash Flood Warnings in Washington County and three Areal Flood Advisories in San Juan and Grand Counties. Most of those areas saw near or above […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
ABC4

Week of wet weather and warmth

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah

The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Traffic Accident#City Council Chair
utah.gov

Salt Lake County—Current Conditions

Employers activate mandatory trip reduction programs. Individuals should TravelWise by consolidating trips and choose cleaner transportation options. Limit volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Smoke from wild fires could cause high concentrations of particulates in populated areas. If smoke becomes thick, persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Chipotle opens new Utah County location with drive-thru lane

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Chipotle fans can rejoice as a brand new location opens in another Utah city this August. The popular Mexican fast-food chain will be opening its newest location in Saratoga Springs on August 1.  This restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” which is a drive-thru lane that allows customers to pick up […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
S. F. Mori

Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City

Sculpture Near The Gallivan Center(Image is author's) In the heart of downtown Salt Lake City is The John W. Gallivan Utah Center called "The Gallivan Center." It is an open space located at 239 South Main Street. It serves the residents of Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas with a variety of activities. It has an amphitheater, public plazas, a banquet and meeting center, a public ice rink, art installations, and nearby eating establishments.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
98.3 The Snake

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Blogging Time

Utah Set To Experience Record High Temperatures

In 2022, Utah is expected to see record high temperatures similar to the United Kingdom. Temperatures in Salt Lake City have reached a record high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As a result, NSW has issued high heat advisories for certain sections of Utah, including the Wasatch Front. In this situation, Utah residents are warned to prepare for high temperatures. In addition to protective gear, it is suggested that SPF sunscreens and polarized sunglasses be used to guard against the harmful effects of UV radiation.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy