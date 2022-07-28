Neighborhood speed limits in SLC to drop from 25 to 20 mph on Wednesday

www.upr.org
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice CreamS. F. MoriWoods Cross, UT
kslnewsradio.com
New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping
SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
davisjournal.com
More growth coming north of Station Park
FARMINGTON—The west side of Farmington has seen substantial growth with Station Park and the housing surrounding it. A plan to develop the area north of that into a business park has been in the works for about two years. Plans for the new Farmington Station are currently under review by the planning commission and city council.
deseret.com
Opinion: How will Utah afford to fight fires and build infrastructure? Pete Buttigieg has the answer
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Salt Lake County Friday, choosing Utah to announce new and transformational federal funding, tour our canyons and engage with local leaders. While here, Buttigieg visited with firefighters who protected lives, homes and roads last year during the Parleys Canyon Fire. I had...
Letter: A tale of two neighboring cities
On Tuesday, UTA and Salt Lake City celebrated the official opening of the 600 South TRAX station. The area of land, set aside since the system’s opening in 1999, represented the future of what transit could be for Utah — a green island waiting for the city to inch southward, justifying a new light-rail stop.
KSLTV
2022 ties record of number of 100-degree days in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital tied the record of triple-digit days with the 21st on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport reported at 3 p.m. that they crossed the 100-degree mark. Only three other years have this many triple-digit days:...
Heat Up North, Storms Down South
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Saturday started out innocent enough but then the clouds opened up throughout southern Utah and within the space of 90 minutes we had two Flash Flood Warnings in Washington County and three Areal Flood Advisories in San Juan and Grand Counties. Most of those areas saw near or above […]
kslnewsradio.com
National Weather Service announces flood advisory for Enoch and Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah — National Weather Service Salt Lake City announced a flood advisory for Enoch and northern Cedar City Sunday. According to the weather service, the flood advisory will be in effect until 8:15 p.m.. It advises travelers to not drive through flooded roadways.
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
Week of wet weather and warmth
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
kuer.org
New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah
The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
Gephardt Daily
Woman struck by FrontRunner train dies; UTA implores public to observe all railroad crossing safety signals
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority says a woman who accidentally stepped in front of a FrontRunner train Thursday has died from her injuries. “UTA regrets to report the woman involved in this afternoon’s incident with a FrontRunner train passed away...
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Fire District responds to vehicle fire in Trappers Loop in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber Fire District responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon. According to a post to the fire district’s Facebook, the vehicle fire broke out on Trappers Loop in Weber County. “Crews worked quickly to achieve fire control before the flames could spread into the...
utah.gov
Salt Lake County—Current Conditions
Employers activate mandatory trip reduction programs. Individuals should TravelWise by consolidating trips and choose cleaner transportation options. Limit volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Smoke from wild fires could cause high concentrations of particulates in populated areas. If smoke becomes thick, persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical...
West Nile Virus found in Utah, officials urge protection against mosquito bites
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is urging Utahns to take protective measures against mosquitoes as they say West Nile virus has been detected in Salt Lake, Davis and Uintah counties.
Chipotle opens new Utah County location with drive-thru lane
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Chipotle fans can rejoice as a brand new location opens in another Utah city this August. The popular Mexican fast-food chain will be opening its newest location in Saratoga Springs on August 1. This restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” which is a drive-thru lane that allows customers to pick up […]
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City
Sculpture Near The Gallivan Center(Image is author's) In the heart of downtown Salt Lake City is The John W. Gallivan Utah Center called "The Gallivan Center." It is an open space located at 239 South Main Street. It serves the residents of Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas with a variety of activities. It has an amphitheater, public plazas, a banquet and meeting center, a public ice rink, art installations, and nearby eating establishments.
utahstories.com
Priced Out of the Rental Market Utah: Single Homeless Mother Explains Difficulty of Current Housing Crisis
The current rental market is pricing people out who are ending up on the streets. Downtown Salt Lake City homeless camp at 700 West 200 South: Kevin and Brooke are trying to stay hydrated and cool despite the 105-degree record-breaking heat. Both were gainfully employed when they found themselves priced...
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
Utah Set To Experience Record High Temperatures
In 2022, Utah is expected to see record high temperatures similar to the United Kingdom. Temperatures in Salt Lake City have reached a record high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As a result, NSW has issued high heat advisories for certain sections of Utah, including the Wasatch Front. In this situation, Utah residents are warned to prepare for high temperatures. In addition to protective gear, it is suggested that SPF sunscreens and polarized sunglasses be used to guard against the harmful effects of UV radiation.
ksl.com
Housing market is 'stabilizing' in this state. Here's what that means
SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in about two years, Utah has actually seen a small dip to its median home price. In June, it dipped to $530,000, down ever so slightly from $535,050 in May. Meanwhile, sales are slowing dramatically. From April to June, single-family homes...
