Linde (LIN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Pricing

Flowserve (FLS) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Slip Y/Y
FLS - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 19% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt performance. Flowserve’s total sales of $882.2 million missed...
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Declares $300M Buyback
CNH Industrial (. CNHI - Free Report) posted second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, which increased 16.2% from 37 cents in the prior-year quarter and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across the Agricultural Equipment and the Financial Services segments resulted in this outperformance.
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Up 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss
VIRT - Free Report) shares rose 2.1% since it reported second-quarter results on Jul 28. Despite reporting weaker-than-expected results, investors might have been impressed by its growth opportunities. Increased net trading income in both segments might have played its part. While increased operating expenses affected the results in the second quarter, it was partially offset by a huge jump in interest and dividends income.
Can Higher Prices Give a Boost to Coterra (CTRA) Q2 Earnings?
CTRA - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 2. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.20 per share on revenues of $2.2 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the oil and gas exploration and production...
Group 1 (GPI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
GPI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.56. The outperformance can be attributed to the higher-than-anticipated profit from the company’s new-vehicle retail, and Parts and Service segments. The bottom line increased 17.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $10.19 per share.
Carter's (CRI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y
CRI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas prices and inflation. These factors affected consumers’ demand for its brands.
Magna's (MGA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
MGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which declined 41% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents a share. Lower-than-expected EBIT in the Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision and Seating Systems segments led to the underperformance. In the reported quarter, net sales increased 4% from the prior-year quarter to $9,362 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $8,655 million.
Antero Midstream (AM) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
AM - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but down from year-ago quarter earnings of 23 cents. Total quarterly revenues of $229 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $230 million. The top line decreased from $233 million...
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y
MTD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $9.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. The bottom line also improved 16% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $978.4 million were up 6% on a reported basis and 10% on a currency-neutral basis from...
Albemarle (ALB) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ALB - Free Report) will release second-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Aug 3. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 22.5%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 37.5% in the last reported quarter. The company is likely to have benefited from higher lithium volumes and prices and its cost-reduction actions in the second quarter.
Core Labs (CLB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Narrowly Beat
CLB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 12 cents a share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This is attributable to the reported quarter’s revenues being in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, marginally beating the same. However, the bottom line worsened from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 18 cents per share. This downside is attributable to the year-over-year increase in expenses.
Can Plexus (PLXS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
PLXS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
4 Industrial Stocks Poised to Trump Q2 Earnings Estimates
The Zacks Industrial Products sector has been benefiting from strength across several end markets, thanks to continued expansion in manufacturing activities. Cost control measures and pricing actions exercised by sector participants have been supporting their top-line growth. However, supply chain disruptions and raw material cost-inflation are major challenges plaguing the sector participants.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Enphase Energy (ENPH) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Newell (NWL) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Miss
NWL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line lagged the same. Solid demand, pricing actions and robust core sales growth aided the results. Strength across Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Rubbermaid, Ball and Rubbermaid commercial products bodes well....
Factors to Note Ahead of Atlassian's (TEAM) Q4 Earnings
TEAM - Free Report) is likely to beat expectations when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close on Aug 4. Atlassian surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 3.6%. Atlassian projects fiscal fourth-quarter revenues between $710...
Carlyle (CG) Soars 9.5% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Sees Record AUM
CG - Free Report) have gained 9.5% since the announcement of its second-quarter results. The company reported second-quarter 2022 post-tax distributable earnings per share of $1.17, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. Also, the bottom line increased substantially from 88 cents in the year-ago quarter. While a rise...
Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AMG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.75%. A...
Triton (TRTN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
TRTN - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.92 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63. The bottom line jumped 36.4% year over year owing to strong trade volumes and container demand. Total leasing revenues of $421.6 million edged past the Zacks...
Lending Tree (TREE) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Dips on Weak View
TREE - Free Report) reported adjusted net income per share of 58 cents in second-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 4 cents. The reported figure compares unfavorably with an income of 76 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Amid the uncertain macro-economic environment, the...
