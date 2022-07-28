N.J. Senator: Being tough on crime means helping those released from prison to move forward | Opinion

www.nj.com
Related
If we decriminalized drugs, New Jersey could save $1B a year | Opinion
For more than 20 years, New Jersey has tinkered around the edges of de-escalating the Drug War. In 1998, state troopers fired on unarmed van occupants, having been trained to think of Black and Hispanic men as criminals. While the state made racial profiling an indictable offense in 2003, we still see disproportionate arrests and prosecutions of Black and Hispanic people. Gov. Christie Whitman promoted drug courts as an alternative to incarceration and to cut costs. Her parole commissioner accelerated parole grants, but the extent of incarceration fell little since technical violations of parole rose as drug-related incarceration dropped.
New Jersey Police Tap Into Secret State Database that Contains DNA Quietly Taken From Every Baby Born
TRENTON, NJ – If you’re under 20-years-old, you might want to think twice before committing...
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
A 22-year-old New Jersey woman and a 23-year-old Canadian man were found dead of a drug overdose at a New York City hotel, ABC7 reports. The pair were found in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal Saturday, July 30 around noon, the outlet said. A third victim was revived with Narcan.
Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash
WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dying patients desperately need N.J. lawmakers to improve medical aid-in-dying law | Opinion
Three years after New Jersey’s historic “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” took effect on Aug. 1, 2019, the evidence is clear: lawmakers need to amend and improve this law. The reason: a large percentage of terminally ill adults who want to access it cannot. As a result, they’re dying with needless suffering that the law was designed to prevent.
17 Arrested In Atlantic City On Child Luring Charges: Police
A total of 17 men have been arrested for luring children in Atlantic City, authorities said. Since July 16, the Atlantic City Police Department has arrested men for attempting to lure a minor with assistance from concerned citizens groups. The concerned citizens were engaged in posing as underage children on various social media sites. They would then confront the individual and notify police. The citizens group provided the responding officers with screen shots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the citizens group and the suspects, police said.
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
N.J. reports 1,182 new COVID cases, 2 deaths. 18 counties ‘high’ for transmission risk.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 1,182 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as positive tests have begun to level off after an increase in July. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,782, a 5% decrease in the past week, but a 16% increase from a month ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17 Arrested for Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City, NJ
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
NJ police use DNA collected from every baby born in the state for investigations: lawsuit
New Jersey police used blood samples taken from babies to investigate the crimes of family members, according to a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender and the New Jersey Monitor.
How many dogs and cats can you legally own in New Jersey?
You may have heard of the saying, “A dog may be a man’s best friend, but a cat is a woman’s best friend.”. But how many of these “best friends” are you allowed to own in New Jersey?. At the statewide level, New Jersey does...
PETS・
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest Made In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man, authorities said. Miguel A Barea was located and arrested without incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of S Main Road and...
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
Man paid Uber driver to bring Indiana girl he groomed to New Jersey, docs say
A man is accused of grooming a teenage girl from Indiana over the internet and paying an Uber driver $500 to drive her to his New Jersey home.
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. “double taxed”
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
NJ man charged with causing overdose death of Newark fire captain
NEWARK — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with causing the overdose death of a beloved Newark fire captain six months ago. Eliasel Baez, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability drug-induced death for distributing a controlled dangerous substance that caused the January death of 49-year-old Carlos Rivera, of Sayreville.
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
Historic N.J. Tall Ship returning home after restoration to serve as on-the-sea classroom
After a $1.4 million restoration, the N.J. Tall Ship is returning to New Jersey from Maine to serve its duty: educating those about environmental impact and clean water. The A.J. Meerwald, a former oyster dredging schooner, will be leaving Belfast, Maine, on Aug. 1, where it has been since September 2021. It will be returning to her home port at The Bayshore Center at Bivalve around Aug. 6.
NJ.com
NJ
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 6