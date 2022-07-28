Albemarle Police Reports – July 26, 2022

www.thesnaponline.com
Man accused of walking up to Randolph County home with gas can, setting it on fire
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire. On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department. Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home […]
Greensboro man killed in crash on West Wendover Avenue, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 20-year-old was killed in a crash on West Wendover Avenue on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 12:52 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to West Wendover Avenue near Walker Avenue when they were told someone was injured in a crash. Ryan Elyes Shaw, 20, of Greensboro, was […]
Greensboro man accused of having stolen gun during Reidsville robbery
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after an armed robbery in Reidsville. According to police, they responded to an armed robbery on South Scales Street on Sunday. As a result of this armed robbery, Julio Remone Mickel, of Greensboro, was arrested. Mickel was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a […]
wvax.com
Albemarle Police apprehend attempted arson suspect after bow-and-arrow shots
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police and Fire have a suspect in custody in an attempted arson of a home in the 1700 block of Minor Drive, near Southwood… after the suspect reportedly shot at officers twice with a bow-and-arrow. Police and fire were called shortly before 10:30 Sunday night to a report of a brush fire and an attempted arson. When officers arrived, they discovered a gas can had been lit and thrown into an occupied home, which the occupants tossed back out and put out the flames with an extinguisher.
Man charged in Blind Tiger killing, victim identified
On Sunday afternoon, GPD announced that Jason Leonard, 28, is being charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.
Pair accused of trafficking meth from East Rockingham home
ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing multiple charges following a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigation of drug activity in East Rockingham. According to a press release, investigators had received multiple complaints about drug activity at Hickory Street home. On Friday, the RCSO Community Impact Team — with help...
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
WXII 12
Greensboro shooting leaves victim with serious injury Monday morning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after a shooting Monday in Greensboro. It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of Kingsport Road, near Bristol Road. Officers responded and found a gunshot victim with serious injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
Winston-Salem shooting sends one person to the hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 418 Waughtown Street, after receiving calls about firearms being shot. When officers arrived, they said they it looked like the shooting happened in the parking lot area. Investigators will continue to gather information about what occurred in the parking lot.
MEDIC: 1 dead after crash on I-77 in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Motorists experienced significant delays early Monday afternoon due to a deadly wreck in Huntersville, MEDIC said. One person died in the crash that happened on Interstate 77 northbound at Gilead Road, according to MEDIC. The road was cleared for all traffic by 3 p.m., according to...
fox46.com
Iredell County teacher charged with rape, issued $75,000 bond
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County teacher is facing a slew of charges including rape after having a sexual relationship with a student, the Sheriff’s Office said. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Statesville, has been charged with felony statutory rape of a person who...
5 arrested after shots fired in Greensboro at Arizona Pete’s, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m.,off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect vehicle […]
More arrests made involving Charlotte dangerous bike groups
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects were arrested following an incident involving a large bike group near Camp North End this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers say they have been responding to calls regarding bike groups weaving in and out of traffic and playing chicken with motorists. On Sunday a large group was […]
WBTV
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: moments ago. A Lancaster School board member being...
Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in SC
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The suspect discharged a firearm when an […]
2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
1 seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in west Charlotte. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that a patient was taken to the hospital “with life-threatening injuries” after a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. The shooting happened on Tuckaseegee...
19-year-old fatally shot at Monroe park, police say
MONROE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was shot to death at a park in Monroe prompting an investigation, Monroe Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at Dickerson Park around 8 a.m. Sunday on N Johnston Street. 19-year-old Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
49-year-old man shot during robbery in Belmont community, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 49-year-old man was shot twice during an armed robbery Saturday night in the Belmont community outside of uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. The shooting happened along Allen Street at 19th Street. Neighbors said the home is an Airbnb. The victim, who did not know the assailant, reported...
Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
