Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
Myanmar violence, Ukraine war loom over ASEAN meetings
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing’s growing ambitions in the region.
Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security. She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: 3 killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say; Kyiv investigating 752 cases of treason
A minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say; Ukraine’s state security service says treason most rife in Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson
Bloodied but unbowed: liberal justices wield dissents as weapon of resistance
The three justices may be in the minority, but their opinions are sounding an alarm that equal rights are under threat by the new rightwing supermajority of the supreme court. The US supreme court, with its new rightwing supermajority, is transforming America at breakneck speed. In a single judicial year, it overturned the right to an abortion, unleashed legally carried guns on to city streets, stymied government action to combat the climate crisis and Covid pandemic, and took a hatchet to the time-honored separation of church and state.
Pelosi's expected Taiwan visit risks creating greater instability between the US and China
Neither the United States nor China has overt interests in their budding superpower rivalry boiling over into open military clashes despite soaring tensions ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan.
Kansas votes on abortion rights in US test case
Voters in the Midwestern state of Kansas head to the polls Tuesday in the first major ballot on abortion since the US Supreme Court ended the national right to the procedure in June. The Kansas ballot centers on a 2019 ruling by the state's supreme court that guarantees access to abortion -- currently up to 22 weeks.
U.S. says Russia using 'nuclear shield' in Ukraine, risks terrible accident
UNITED NATIONS/KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States has accused Russia of using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident.
Who was al Qaeda leader and key 9/11 architect Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's death at the hands of a US drone strike brings an end to his "trail of murder and violence against American citizens," President Joe Biden said Monday evening.
