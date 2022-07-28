ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Influencer Marketing Firm Ykone Gets New Owner, Makes Push in the U.S.

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmZnV_0gwARJaX00
A view of the Ykone offices. Courtesy of Ykone

MILAN — European leading influencer marketing firm Ykone has changed hands and plans to push further in the U.S.

Saudi Arabian company BinDawood Holding Co. acquired an 80.5 percent stake in the company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Future Technology Retail, a technology and retail solutions investment company, nabbing the 70 percent stake owned by TF1 Group, a French leader in content production, publishing and distribution, and the other 10.5 percent interest from minority investors.

Although the involved entities declined to provide financial details, industry sources pegged the transaction at 50 million euros.

Current co-chief executive officers Olivier Billon, Matteo Baldi and Anne Höweler maintained minority ownership of Ykone alongside other top managers.

Billon told WWD that the acquisition and the ambitious 70-million-euro revenue target set for 2022 are testament to renewed interest for the influencer space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0gwARJaX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0gwARJaX00

“I felt that before COVID-19 there was a sort of influencer fatigue, there were a lot of discussions about that being the end of the influencer era, but what I’m truly feeling today is that there’s a new wave in that business, [with brands being] very demanding…and as a consequence the entire industry has to make some significant progresses,” he said.

Ykone’s network-building agenda has been recently geared toward growing its size, scope and reach.

After acquiring a 51 percent interest in Milan-based digital communication agency MB New Media Agency, owned by Baldi and which includes the Bold Management talent firm, Ykone bought German agency Cover Communications this month to expand its European footprint.

Ykone already boasted offices in Berlin, in addition to Paris; Milan; Shanghai; Hong Kong; Geneva; Munich; Miami; Dubai and Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.; Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Bangalore, India, and Tunis, Tunasia.

Forecasting revenues will hit the 100-million-euro threshold in 2023, Billon said Ykone is continuously opening new offices wherever there’s market share for the luxury and tourism industry, the latter enjoying robust rebound.

To this end, Ykone is opening its second U.S. offices in Las Vegas, after Miami. “Our biggest clients are from the luxury industry…but those [influencer marketing] investments are also coming from the tourism sector, and we’ve seen a rebound with tremendous excitement from tourism companies to reinvest, and Las Vegas is one of the tourism capitals of the world,” Billon offered.

Although plans for a further race in the U.S. were not detailed, nor did Billon disclose whether global expansion will rely on M&A activity or new direct openings, he offered that the rationale is taking the European flair Stateside.

“There’s no need for a French company to venture there and replicate the American way of doing business. I believe that this strong cultural heritage that we have is our strength,” Billon said.

“Europe is obsessed with creativity and granularity…and we focus on relationships between brands and influencers that benefit the output and the creative content. In the U.S., what we’re seeing is that numbers come first, creativity comes second. There’s no taboo in the U.S. to talk about conversion and performance,” he noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omN1q_0gwARJaX00
The Ykone studio. Courtesy of Ykone

Last month, Ykone launched its own production division called Oddly Enough, specialized in producing branded digital content fronted by influencers. It has already installed three studios and four hubs around the world to lead it. It reflects the firm’s ambition to provide all-encompassing services.

Its strong data-driven approach supported by the in-house platform Campaygn, which guarantees its clients real-time tracking and management of social media campaigns as well as provides benchmark in terms of price and performance, is pivotal as brands have grown more educated than ever on influencer marketing.

“In the social media world, a lot of data is public, so there is little value in crunching them. The real value is collecting, as opposed to crunching, data about price and performance. We want to help brands evaluate which influencers they can afford and those who have driven positive performances for other brands [in the past],” Billon explained, mentioning the 10,000 influencers and hundreds of brands the firm links with each year.

“It’s about building an ecosystem of trust….Today, brands are looking for an environment of trust as much as they’re looking for an environment of creativity and performance,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Hermes Shows Double-Digit Growth in H1, Driven by U.S. and Europe

Click here to read the full article. PARIS – Hermès is on a record-setting winning streak. The French luxury goods company reported strong sales in the second quarter, up 26 percent to 2.7 billion euros, while achieving record operating profitability in the first half of the year, topping 42 percent of revenues for the first time.More from WWDHermès Men's Spring 2023Hermès RTW Spring 2022Hermès Men's Spring 2022 Sales were driven by strong growth in retail, with the double-digit growth propelled by new store openings in the U.S. and China, and the return of tourists to Europe, despite price increases due to inflationary...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

After 50 Years in Business, Intercos’ Innovation Plans Keep Multiplying

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Fifty years young. That’s the impression one gets of Intercos Group through the words of Dario Ferrari, the visionary entrepreneur who established the Italian cosmetics manufacturer in 1972.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “It’s just the beginning, in a certain way,” he said during a lengthy conversation at his office in Agrate Brianza — a 40-minute drive from Milan — where the company is headquartered. Ferrari said it took him all his life to put the firm in a “stronger than ever”...
BUSINESS
WWD

How Is the Beauty Market Evolving Worldwide?

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — The beauty market showed its mettle once again in the first half of 2022, despite a highly difficult socio-economic and geo-political context. Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of L’Oréal, lauded the beauty market’s resilience during a conference call with financial analysts and journalists Friday morning, a day after the company released its second-quarter and half-yearly results for 2022.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi L’Oréal estimates that the beauty market’s sales worldwide increased by...
RETAIL
WWD

Jean Liu of China’s Didi Exits Kering Board

Click here to read the full article. SHANGHAI — Kering revealed changes in the membership of the board of directors during its first-half results report on Wednesday. Jean Liu, president of the Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, resigned from her role as an independent director of the French luxury group.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo] In 2020, Liu joined Credit Suisse Group ex-chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam and British actress Emma Watson as members of the board. Liu was the first and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Marketing Firm#New Media#Milan#European#Saudi Arabian#Bindawood Holding Co#Future Technology Retail#Tf1 Group#French#Digital Commun
WWD

Shanghai’s Plaza 66 H1 Tenant Sales Drop 38 Percent Due to Lockdown

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Hang Lung Properties’ Shanghai flagship retail complex Plaza 66 saw revenue and tenant sales decrease by 17 percent and 38 percent, respectively, in the first half of 2022, as the city of 26 million people was put under one of the strictest lockdowns worldwide in April and May meant to contain the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Home to some of the biggest luxury flagships in China, Plaza 66 is considered one of the most important luxury shopping destinations in China, alongside SKP in Beijing, Deji Plaza in Nanjing and Sino-Ocean...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
WWD

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Sheer Sensuality

Click here to read the full article. Across the Parisian couture runways in July, designers displayed lightness through myriad sheer fashions, which proved to be a strong trend throughout the fall 2022 couture collections. The transparent trend, which was also spotted on the fall ready-to-wear runways, set an elevated, sensual and ethereal mood with see-through couture styles. For instance, at Iris Van Herpen, the designer debuted gravity-defying, sheer designs on the runway to celebrate the brand’s 15th anniversary. Dresses “fell somewhere between insect wings and carnivorous plants. Some resembled snowflakes on steroids; others deep-sea creatures sprouting delicate tendrils. Many of them had...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lab-grown Diamond Start-up Aether Furthers ‘Luxury’ Positioning With First Jewelry Collection

Click here to read the full article. Aether Diamonds, a fast-growing lab diamond company that harvests stones from carbon found in the air, is launching its first jewelry collection. The Bombé collection features rings, necklaces, pendants and bracelets made with its proprietary lab-grown diamonds and yellow gold. It will be available to shoppers directly through Aether’s site, and represents an evolution for a brand that in recent months has added multiple big-name executives to its advisory board, including Alain Bernard — Richemont’s former head of North America and the recent founder of Abbey Road Advisory.More from WWDHigh Neck: The Latest High...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Marketing
WWD

David’s Bridal Teams Up With Media Agencies for TikTok Campaign

David’s Bridal said it has teamed up with January Digital, its media agency partner and Kerv Interactive, a digital advertising platform, to deliver an integrative commerce driven campaign through TikTok that involves the reimagining of special event preparation — via automated, optimized shoppable products — in a series of TikTok ads.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Groundbreaking Actress Nichelle Nichols Dies at 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols has died at age 89. The actress is best known for her role as officer Lt. Nyota Uhura from the “Star Trek” franchise, a groundbreaking role for African-American women on television. She was one of the first Black actresses featured in a major TV series.More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort''House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosPhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth' Nichols died of heart failure Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times, which also reported that she had suffered from a stroke in 2015, and struggled...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

After Collecting Data on Melanin Rich Skin, 4.5.6 Skin Is Ready for Expansion

Click here to read the full article. London-based direct-to-consumer skin care line 4.5.6 Skin has rebranded and is now eyeing a retail expansion thanks to a recent seed financing round and data collection drive. Founder Noelly Michoux launched the brand in 2020 as a beauty tech start-up dedicated to offering premium and customized skin care for melanin-rich skin after failing to find the right products for her skin.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The reason why I started 4.5.6 is that as a...
WWD

Field Notes: Marketing

Click here to read the full article. Mega retail players such as PepsiCo, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Amazon and Lululemon top the list of 100 brands consumers trust with using their personal data, according to the Consumer Data Trust Index published by Jebbit — and its report’s findings point to a “new era of brand trust.” In its polling of 2,500 adult U.S. consumers’ opinion on various aspects of brand trust, 30 percent of consumers said companies asking for too much information is the number-one factor resulting in brand mistrust. But longstanding legacy brands have the upper hand, as 35 percent of consumers...
RETAIL
WWD

Here’s How 5 Fashion and Beauty Brands Owned by People of Color Are Dealing With Inflation

Click here to read the full article. Small businesses, and particularly those owned by people of color, have been facing a multitude of challenges since the onset of the pandemic and its resulting impact on store closures, supply chain tie-ups and altered consumer demand. And with the impact of inflation, those challenges aren’t letting up.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos The latest U.S. inflation rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in June, was 9.1 percent, higher than it’s been since the early ’80s. A...
BUSINESS
WWD

Laura Geller’s Star Turn

Click here to read the full article. Laura Geller made her name as a makeup artist behind the camera, working on television and film sets in the ’90s. But she built her namesake brand in front of the camera, as one of beauty’s first breakout stars on QVC. She made her debut on the channel in 1997, quickly selling out of 750 units of her first collection on her very first show. Called The Face Structuring Kit, it was a three-piece contouring kit with bronzer, highlighter and brush.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty...
RETAIL
WWD

SMCP Q2 Sales Up 19 Percent, Despite Lingering Effects of Store Closures in China

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Accessible luxury brand SMCP’s sales hit another period of double-digit growth in the second quarter, up 19 percent at constant currency over the same period last year despite being weighed down by COVID-19-related closure woes. Europe, particularly the brands’ home country of France, and the Americas more than made up for closures in China during the quarter. Sales in France were up a whopping 63 percent, and increased 34 percent across Europe and the Middle East (EMEA) and 16 percent in the Americas.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La...
RETAIL
WWD

Tiffany & Co. Launches NFTiff Service to Turn NFTs Into Wearable Jewelry

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany & Co. is coming for crypto bros. On Monday, the jeweler will unveil a new bespoke program for owners of Cryptopunk NFTs called NFTiff. The initiative was spearheaded by Cryptopunk owner and Tiffany executive vice president for product and communication Alexandre Arnault. In April he was surprised by an outpouring of interest when he posted a photo of a bespoke Tiffany pendant made to look like his Cryptopunk #3167. Now up to 250 fellow Cryptopunk owners will be able to have a similar pendant made in their avatar’s likeness.More from WWDFirst Look at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch ‘The North’ Platform With Grant Initiative

Click here to read the full article. Rebecca Minkoff and Alison Wyatt, cofounders of the Female Founder Collective, have launched The North, a new platform in partnership with Cisco that facilitates mentorship sessions with female thought leaders and experts in their field. In addition, FFC and Cisco have started a joint business grant initiative for female entrepreneurs that will culminate with a virtual event and opportunity to receive a $20,000 grant from FFC Foundation. Both the virtual mentorship sessions and the grant event will be hosted on Webex by Cisco.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary...
BUSINESS
WWD

Fred Segal Taps Concept One for Accessories

Click here to read the full article. Concept One, extending its streak of licensing deals signed in recent seasons, will produce fashion accessories, luggage and handbags for Fred Segal, the cool California lifestyle retailer. The companies disclosed the exclusive multiyear license agreement on Friday.More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag “Fred Segal is a unique fashion brand, steeped in Hollywood history with ties to celebrities and entertainment for over 60 years,” said Sam Hafif, chief executive officer of Concept One. “For years, it was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Sephora, Complex Team Up on Beauty Hub

Click here to read the full article. Sephora and Complex Networks are teaming up. The makeup giant and BuzzFeed Inc.-owned media brand covering the cross-section of streetwear, fashion and Black culture are partnering initially for six months to produce beauty-focused content that can be found on the latter’s channels, marking Complex’s first official venture into this space.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards The “Beauty Beyond the Surface” hub will feature editorial and video series from recognizable names and faces in the lifestyle and...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy