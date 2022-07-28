Church hosting school supply giveaway in Newcastle
NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The start of the school year is just weeks away, so many families are preparing for back-to-school shopping.
As inflation continues to impact the country, Oklahoma families can prepare to spend as much as $700 on back-to-school shopping.
Now, a local worship center is hoping to relieve some of the financial burden from parents with a school supply giveaway.Oklahoma County deputies need information on big fight at indoor sports arena
Tri-City Worship Center will be hosting a school supply giveaway for the community on Saturday, Aug. 6.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., organizers say students will be able to receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There is a limit of one backpack per student, and the student must be present at the event.
In addition to school supplies, organizers say there will be a sno cone stand, food, inflatables, and prizes given away at the event.
Tri-City Worship Center is located at 3446 N.W. 24th St. in Newcastle.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0