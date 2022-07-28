ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Church hosting school supply giveaway in Newcastle

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFmSJ_0gwARGwM00

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The start of the school year is just weeks away, so many families are preparing for back-to-school shopping.

As inflation continues to impact the country, Oklahoma families can prepare to spend as much as $700 on back-to-school shopping.

Now, a local worship center is hoping to relieve some of the financial burden from parents with a school supply giveaway.

Oklahoma County deputies need information on big fight at indoor sports arena

Tri-City Worship Center will be hosting a school supply giveaway for the community on Saturday, Aug. 6.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., organizers say students will be able to receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There is a limit of one backpack per student, and the student must be present at the event.

In addition to school supplies, organizers say there will be a sno cone stand, food, inflatables, and prizes given away at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MP0O5_0gwARGwM00
School supply giveaway

Tri-City Worship Center is located at 3446 N.W. 24th St. in Newcastle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

A ‘sweet’ way to support children in foster care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jersey Mike’s Cookies for Kids promotion starts today and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Sunbeam’s Family Services’ Foster Care Program. The month-long promotion is taking place at Jersey Mike’s locations in the OKC metro-area locations, including Norman. “Children...
NORMAN, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022

Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Religion#Education#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

What to expect at the OKC Zoo this August

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a jam-packed schedule this month. Beginning today through the end of August, the OKC Zoo will have adjusted summer hours. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Attractions, experiences, and concessions will be open with adjusted schedules. Now...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Metro Students Return To School In August

Students in the Oklahoma City Metro area will be returning to the classroom after the summer break. Putnam City and Mid-Del Public Schools start welcoming students on the 10th. Oklahoma City Public Schools, Edmond and Yukon return on the 11th. Bethany and Mustang head back on the 18th, and Norman...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 1-5: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at moreandmoreband.com. Tuesday, August 2. The Flycatchers are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at theflycatchersmusic.com. Wednesday, August 3.
OKLAHOMA STATE
metrofamilymagazine.com

Feel like a kid again with 5 OKC date night ideas!

Is it as chaotic at your house right now as it is at mine?!? Back-to-school season is notorious for high emotions and high stress for my family of five. In addition to carving out time to have fun and seek joy as a family this month, I’m also committed to setting aside time for an adult-only evening (or two!). Quality time with the people I love always does my heart good, reduces my stress and reminds me of what’s most important. Check out these ideas for a unique date night or friends’ night out experience in OKC this month — you may be surprised that these family fun locales also offer adults-only fun!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

INTEGRIS Health Medical Group Welcomes New NP

INTEGRIS Health Medical Group is excited to welcome Renee Short, APRN, to our downtown Oklahoma City clinic. Short is a nurse practitioner with more A picture containing person, wall, clothing, posing Description automatically generatedthan six years of experience. Her areas of interest include mental health, pediatrics, newborn care and adolescent health. She says she is the happiest when she feels she has truly helped someone in need and has made an impact in some way.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy